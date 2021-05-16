 Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Cougars come up just short in state championship series finale vs. Knights
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Cougars come up just short in state championship series finale vs. Knights

Softball (54).jpg

Sidney Rose tries to beat the tag as she slides into third base.

 Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune.

CONCORD – After forcing the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 4A championship series to a decisive Game 3, the Cannon School softball team fell to longtime rival Charlotte Christian in the bid for the state title Saturday.

The Cougars (17-3) used a late-game rally to edge the Knights (18-2) by a score of 8-7 in Game 2 of the best-of-3 series. But Charlotte Christian, led by star pitcher Wynne Gore, proved to be too much for the Cougars to handle in the rubber match, as the Knights won, 13-3.

Softball (19).jpg

Charlotte Christian players convene. 

Cannon entered Saturday having lost Game 1 Friday evening, so it needed to win both games Saturday in order to be crowned champions. Instead, the Cougars have to settle for being state runners-up.

One key difference for the Cougars between the two games was pitcher Sidney Rose.

Rose, who suffered an injury to her glove hand prior to Friday’s contest, was able to pitch Game 2 Saturday, getting the win while also driving in five runs at the plate.

However, according to Cougars’ coach Kirstin Maves, Rose’s condition worsened as the day went along, causing Maves to move Rose to third base and bump senior Jessi Dickerson to the mound to start the final game.

Softball (33).jpg

Cannon's Chloe Winchester with an inside-the-park home run in Game 2. 

“(Rose) is so tough,” Maves said. “I know she was in a lot of pain every time the ball hit her glove. She is a real competitor, and she got us to Game 3, and that was all we asked of her.”

Dickerson held her own in the circle, but she has not typically been the Cougars’ primary pitcher this season, so the Knights were able to take advantage.

Charlotte Christian managed to jump out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning of the final game, and the Knights did not look back from there.

Heading into the fourth inning with a 4-1 lead, the Knights doubled their score through an RBI single from Campbell Thompson, followed by a two-RBI single from Gore, who would later score on an error.

Softball (24).jpg

Charlotte Christian pitcher Wynne Gore hurls one to a Cannon batter. 

From there, the Knights had a seven-run lead at the game’s midway point, and the result was seemingly set in stone.

Despite the result, the Cougars put together a strong season. Each of their three losses came to the Knights, meaning no other team in the state was able to conquer them. The two teams are members of the same conference, the Charlotte Independent Schools Athletic Association.

Maves, though disappointed her team was unable to bring home the championship, is proud of how it fought all season long.

Softball (36).jpg

Kaycee Campurciani (24) and Anna Kinken (20) celebrate in Game 2.

“We did things the right way,” Maves said. “We came to practice every day and gave it our best. Our motto today was to leave it all out there. We did everything we possibly could to try to win these games.”

These were the final games for Cannon seniors Lauren Skolaris, Chloe Winchester, Gabby Polsky, Sydney Wood, Grace Dutton and Jessi Dickerson. Maves shared nothing but respect and adoration for those six Cougars.

Softball (41).jpg

Lauren Skolaris tags the Charlotte Christian runner out at second. 

“As far as the seniors go, they are just a great group,” Maves said. “They will be deeply missed by everyone. Not just for their skills, but even at the end of the game when trophies were being handed out, our girls were out there cheering (the Knights) on. I’m proud of them for their sportsmanship and their character.”

Softball (46).jpg

Cannon's Jessi Dickereson rounds second as Anna Himde (9) waits for the throw from right field. 

GAME 2 SUMMARY

Cannon       0 1 3 0 1 3 0 -- 8 9 1

Christian    2 1 3 1 0 0 0 – 7 15 1

Charlotte Christian hits – Campbell Thompson (3), Wynne Gore (3), Mary Caroline Eaton (2), Sydney Francois (2), Kayleigh Prather (2), Mary Frances Cypert, Anna Hinde, Katelyn Turner

Cannon hits – Sidney Rose (3), Chloe Winchester (2), Kayce Campurciani, Gabby Polsky, Jessi Dickerson

Charlotte Christian RBIs – Thompson (2), Prather (2), Gore, Eaton

Cannon RBIs – Rose (5), Winchester (2), Dickerson

WP – Rose (7.0 IP, 6 ER, 15 H, 1 BB, 3 K)

LP – Gore (7.0 IP, 8 ER, 9 H, 4 BB, 6 K)

GAME 3 SUMMARY

Christian     3 0 1 4 0 3 2 – 13 13 3

Cannon       0 1 0 0 0 2 0 -- 3 6 5

Charlotte Christian hits – Gore (3), Hinde (2), Prather (2), Cate Darling (2), Thompson, Francois, Mary Frances Cypert, Turner

Cannon hits – Brie Biddle (2), Dickerson (2), Campurciani, Nicole Rattaman

Charlotte Christian RBIs – Gore (2), Prather (2), Eaton (2), Darling (2), Thompson, Hinde, Cypert

Cannon RBIs – Winchester, Rattaman

WP – Gore (7.0 IP, 2 ER, 6 H, 2 BB, 5 K)

LP – Dickerson (7.0 IP, 11 ER, 13 H, 5 BB, 1 K)

