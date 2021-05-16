HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Cougars come up just short in state championship series finale vs. Knights

Dickerson held her own in the circle, but she has not typically been the Cougars’ primary pitcher this season, so the Knights were able to take advantage.

Charlotte Christian managed to jump out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning of the final game, and the Knights did not look back from there.

Heading into the fourth inning with a 4-1 lead, the Knights doubled their score through an RBI single from Campbell Thompson, followed by a two-RBI single from Gore, who would later score on an error.

From there, the Knights had a seven-run lead at the game’s midway point, and the result was seemingly set in stone.

Despite the result, the Cougars put together a strong season. Each of their three losses came to the Knights, meaning no other team in the state was able to conquer them. The two teams are members of the same conference, the Charlotte Independent Schools Athletic Association.

Maves, though disappointed her team was unable to bring home the championship, is proud of how it fought all season long.

“We did things the right way,” Maves said. “We came to practice every day and gave it our best. Our motto today was to leave it all out there. We did everything we possibly could to try to win these games.”