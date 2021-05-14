HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Cougars drop Game 1 of championship series to Knights

CONCORD – The only team to beat the Cannon School softball team this season is the Charlotte Christian Knights, and they did so again Friday, as the Cougars fell, 8-1, in Game 1 of the NCISAA 4A championship.
The Cougars (16-2) will need to win both remaining potential matchups Saturday in order to be champions. If they win Game 2 Saturday at noon, they will push the series to a decisive Game 3 – to be played immediately after Game 2 – to determine who will wear the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association crown.
The Knights (16-1) got the best of their conference rival from Charlotte Independent Schools Athletic Association for the second time this season behind a stellar performance from pitcher Wynne Gore.
Pitching a complete game, Gore allowed just one run while striking out eight Cougar batters.
Additionally, Gore reached base in all four of her plate appearances, driving in four runs. Her greatest highlight came when she powered a three-run homer over the center field fence to give the Knights a 4-0 lead, creating what would be an unconquerable deficit for Cannon.
Gore, a junior, is already committed to join N.C. State. She proved her pedigree as an ACC-level player Friday.
Despite Gore being locked in on the mound, the Cougars were able to put eight runners on base. However, they were unable to translate that into runs.
“We couldn’t put more than one hit together,” Cougars coach Kirstin Maves said of what went wrong for her team. “We would get a runner on with one or no outs, and then we just couldn’t get another hit.”
As Maves explained, the Cougars could not put together sustained momentum. This proved costly, as both teams have shown dependence on energy-boosting plays.
The two dugouts are extremely vocal, as both teams love to cheer loudly while their teammates are at the plate.
As the Knights’ lead grew, their cheers became louder and louder. By the end of the game, they had become the much more energetic team.
Maves believes the roles could be reversed Saturday, but it will require the Cougars to come out strong and make plays early.
“I think (scoring early) is a big part of (winning) for us,” Maves said. “If we give up runs in the first inning, it can kind of get to us. Our energy tends to dip a little bit. Tomorrow, we are going to be the away team, so we are going to jump on (Gore) early and hopefully get the momentum going in our direction.”
That momentum is especially important for the Cougars’ pitcher, Sidney Rose.
Rose did not have her strongest performance Friday, as she gave up all eight of the Knights’ runs while allowing nine hits.
As the Knights’ lead grew, Rose grew less comfortable on the mound. Without much run support, Rose struggled to keep the game within reach for her hitters.
Despite this, Maves has no doubt who she is putting on the mound on Saturday.
When asked if Rose should be expected to be the starting pitcher Saturday, Maves gave a short answer: “Definitely,” she said.
Rose has beaten the Knights before, as she was the starting pitcher when the Cougars won the first matchup, 7-4, on April 16 in Charlotte. She will likely need her team to fulfill Maves’ plan of building early momentum in order to get the job done.
It will be a tall task for the Cougars to win two games in a row against the Knights, but Maves is confident in her team.
“I told them it’s not over yet,” Maves explained about her postgame speech to her players. “We’ve made a little more work for ourselves (Saturday), but we are going to come out here and we are going to take it one game at a time.”
SCORING SUMMARY
Christian 0 1 3 0 2 0 2 – 8 10 2
Cannon 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 -- 1 6 2
Charlotte Christian hits – Anna Hinde (4), Wynne Gore (3), Mary Caroline Eaton, Cate Darling, Sydney Francois