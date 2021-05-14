HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Cougars drop Game 1 of championship series to Knights

“We couldn’t put more than one hit together,” Cougars coach Kirstin Maves said of what went wrong for her team. “We would get a runner on with one or no outs, and then we just couldn’t get another hit.”

As Maves explained, the Cougars could not put together sustained momentum. This proved costly, as both teams have shown dependence on energy-boosting plays.

The two dugouts are extremely vocal, as both teams love to cheer loudly while their teammates are at the plate.

As the Knights’ lead grew, their cheers became louder and louder. By the end of the game, they had become the much more energetic team.

Maves believes the roles could be reversed Saturday, but it will require the Cougars to come out strong and make plays early.

“I think (scoring early) is a big part of (winning) for us,” Maves said. “If we give up runs in the first inning, it can kind of get to us. Our energy tends to dip a little bit. Tomorrow, we are going to be the away team, so we are going to jump on (Gore) early and hopefully get the momentum going in our direction.”

That momentum is especially important for the Cougars’ pitcher, Sidney Rose.