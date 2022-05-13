HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Cougars return to private-school Final Four with victory over Metrolina Christian

CONCORD – The Cannon Cougars are making another run.

Last year, the Cougars softball team surged to the private-school state championship series, leaving upsets in their wake, before coming up just short in the last game of the season.

This spring, the Cougars are back in familiar territory, as their 1-0 victory over Indian Trail Metrolina Christian Thursday thrust them into the semifinals of the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association tournament.

Brie Biddle went 2-for-3 at the plate with a pair of doubles and knocked in the game-winning run in the third inning for the Cougars.

Cannon will now play host to Matthews Covenant Day on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. for the chance to return to the championship series.

Cannon pitcher Maddie Sturgill also was a standout, as the sophomore right-hander went the distance and allowed five hits and no runs while also going 3-for-3 at the plate.

The Cougars, who finished second to Charlotte Christian in conference play this season, won their fourth consecutive game and improved their record to 13-7.