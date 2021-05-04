HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: East Rowan wins pitchers’ duel to advance past Central Cabarrus in 3A playoffs

CONCORD – On Monday night, the 15th-seeded East Rowan softball team came away with a 1-0, extra-inning victory over second-seeded Central Cabarrus to advance to the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs.
Each squad’s team/captain pitcher dominated throughout. Neither Mustangs senior Haley Strange nor Vikings junior Brantleigh Parrott allowed an earned run. Strange only gave up three hits and had 16 strikeouts. Parrott, meanwhile, only allowed a single hit and had 17 strikeouts, and had at least one strikeout in every inning.
“It was a pitcher’s duel,” said Vikings coach Charlie Blackwelder. “It was going to come down to who scored first.”
At the end of regulation, neither team had scored at all, and East Rowan still didn’t have a hit. That changed in the top of the eighth inning, however, when junior Tiffin Jacobs knocked a line-drive single into right field. During the following at-bat, Jacobs sprinted toward second base for the steal, setting her up in prime scoring position, the first time the Mustangs had advanced past first base.
Despite Jacob’s steal, Parrott struck out the East Rowan batter to give the Vikings two outs. One more, and it would be Central’s turn to hit.
But East Rowan was about to find an opening.
Jacobs saw that Parrott had thrown a low pitch, and the Mustang took a chance at stealing third base. Confusion over the call at the plate resulted in Central Cabarrus catcher Christina Brendle holding the ball for a second before noticing that Jacobs was on the move. Brendle tried to connect on a quick throw to third baseman Elyssa Bost, but the ball went past Bost for an error.
Spurred on by her jubilant teammates, Jacobs raced home for the tie-breaking run.
“We can’t make mistakes,” said East Rowan coach Todd McNeely. “The girls know we have to scratch for runs, so that’s what we know we’ve got to do, and they’ve all got heart.”
After the mishap, the Vikings quickly recovered, as Parrott struck out a final East Rowan batter to give the Vikings a last shot at victory.
But Strange was up for the challenge.
In the bottom of the eighth, a walk and a steal by junior Haylee Salter gave Central Cabarrus a runner on second, but a pair of groundouts meant that with one more out, the Vikings’ season would be over.
The next Central Cabarrus batter was Parrott.
Two swings into the at-bat were two strikes. A third was a ball. And with the crowd holding its breath, Strange wound up for another pitch, sending the ball careening down the middle for a swinging strikeout to end the game and give the Mustangs the upset win over the Vikings.
“I know I’m a good pitcher, and I’ve worked so hard for it,” said Strange. “All I focus on is me and the catcher and what I’m doing.
“(The Vikings are) a really good team. They've got really good sticks, so I’m pretty confident that if we score at least one run, I can stop each team we face from scoring.”
McNeely believes that playoff success for his East Rowan team is on Strange’s shoulders - or her pitching arm - as she pitched her sixth shutout of the year for the Mustangs during their most important game of the season thus far.
“She’s our (workhorse),” said McNeely. “We’re going to go as far as she can carry us.”
For Central Cabarrus, a season of achievement - including being crowned South Piedmont 3A conference champions - comes to a close.
“It’s tough to lose when your pitcher throws a one-hitter,” Blackwelder said. “(Parrott) pitched an excellent game. She had command of all her pitches.
“I’m extremely proud of these kids, and I hate it for my seniors, the way it ended. But they work hard, they’re resilient, and they never give up.”
Central Cabarrus junior captain Kasey Lee expressed pride in her team, especially in reigning SPC Pitcher of the Year Parrot’s performance on the mound.
“She’s a good pitcher,” Lee said. “We played behind her as much as we could, but you’ve got to hit the ball to win. I’m beyond proud. We made it this far. That’s all we asked, and I’m proud of us.”
With the victory, East Rowan will face 10th-seeded Montgomery Central in the second round.
for another shot at the playoffs next season.
SCORING SUMMARY
East Rowan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 -- 1 1 0
Central Cabarrus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- 0 3 2
East Rowan hits - Tiffin Jacobs
Central Cabarrus hits - Christina Brendle (2), Brantleigh Parrott
WP - Haley Strange (8.0 IP, 0 ER, 3 H, 4 BB, 16 K)
LP - Parrott (8.0 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 1 BB, 17 K)