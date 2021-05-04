HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: East Rowan wins pitchers’ duel to advance past Central Cabarrus in 3A playoffs

CONCORD – On Monday night, the 15th-seeded East Rowan softball team came away with a 1-0, extra-inning victory over second-seeded Central Cabarrus to advance to the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs.

Each squad’s team/captain pitcher dominated throughout. Neither Mustangs senior Haley Strange nor Vikings junior Brantleigh Parrott allowed an earned run. Strange only gave up three hits and had 16 strikeouts. Parrott, meanwhile, only allowed a single hit and had 17 strikeouts, and had at least one strikeout in every inning.

“It was a pitcher’s duel,” said Vikings coach Charlie Blackwelder. “It was going to come down to who scored first.”

At the end of regulation, neither team had scored at all, and East Rowan still didn’t have a hit. That changed in the top of the eighth inning, however, when junior Tiffin Jacobs knocked a line-drive single into right field. During the following at-bat, Jacobs sprinted toward second base for the steal, setting her up in prime scoring position, the first time the Mustangs had advanced past first base.

Despite Jacob’s steal, Parrott struck out the East Rowan batter to give the Vikings two outs. One more, and it would be Central’s turn to hit.

But East Rowan was about to find an opening.