HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Former A.L. Brown star Kaylee Cook takes over for Rodgers as Wonders head coach

KANNAPOLIS – “Coach Kaylee” is coming to a softball field near you.

Or “Coach Cook.”

Or perhaps “Coach Kay.”

Either way, the A.L. Brown softball program has a new leader, and Kaylee Cook – a former Kannapolis star who helped the Wonders to their greatest regular-season record ever – will be standing at the top.

Last week, A.L. Brown athletics director Empsy Thompson said, Cook was chosen to be the Wonders’ new head coach.

The 24-year-old Cook replaces her former coach, Scott Rodgers, who stepped down because of increasing responsibilities with Kannapolis City Schools.

But she won’t be alone.

Cook’s coaching staff will include her father, Daryl Cook, who is a longtime A.L. Brown assistant; Allen Baker, who another man who was on Rodgers’ staff; and Allie Baker, who is Allen’s daughter and has been playing with Kaylee since they were children.

With Kaylee Cook’s father on the staff alongside her, she said she doesn’t yet know what she wants her A.L. Brown players to call her. But she said it’s a good problem to have.

“Since my dad’s helping, too, he’s always been Coach Cook,” Kaylee explained. “I find it weird to have two Coach Cooks, so I don’t know if I’ll go with Coach Kaylee or Coach Cooks or what it’ll be. It does make it harder since we’ll have two Coach Cooks there, so I’m not quite sure what it’s going to be. But I’m excited about it.”

Cook, of course, made a name for herself during her four-year playing career with the Wonders. As a left-handed pitching dynamo, Cook’s best season was a 2016 senior campaign when she helped the Wonders to a 23-4 record and the first conference championship in program history.

After posting a 17-3 record and a 0.81 ERA in the circle, Cook received a bevy of honors, including the Independent Tribute Player of the Year, the MECKA 4A Conference Pitcher of the Year, and a spot on the North Carolina Softball Coaches Association 4A all-state team.

She later went on to a four-year playing career at Catawba College, from which she graduated in 2020.

Now, the Wonders have brought her back home to their dugout.

“It’s always good to bring your own back,” Thompson said, “having somebody who has been a part of the process, in terms of a student to walk the hallways, play on the softball team here and do a really good job. From that aspect, she can walk the walk and talk the talk in reference to what it feels like to be in these kids’ shoes.

“I think it’s great that we have a young female that’s going to be a person that our young females will have to look up to.”

Coming back as the head coach wasn’t a part of the original plan for Cook, though.

After graduating from Catawba, she returned to Kannapolis and became a teacher assistant at Forest Park Elementary School with long-term plans to pursue work in another field.

Then she had a revelation.

“I graduated from Catawba with a recreational therapy degree and decided that wasn’t really what I wanted to do, so I was a TA all year,” she said. “At end of the year, I decided I wanted to teach, so I went back to school at UNC Charlotte, and I’ve been doing an online program to get my teaching certificate.”

Last August, she became a special education teacher at Forest Park and held that position through the 2021-22 academic year. She’s currently in a year-long internship through her online program and is expected to graduate next May. The online program allows her to teach as she works toward completion, so she’s now an Exceptional Children resource teacher at G.W. Carver Elementary in Kannapolis.

But she hasn’t exactly been a stranger to the softball field since she graduated from Catawba, either.

Last summer, Cook assisted Rodgers and her father as an assistant with the Kannapolis American Legion Post 115 softball squad -- another team she was played for. It was an invaluable experience in more ways than one. Some players from that squad will be playing for Cook next spring.

That’s something that’s still hard for her to fathom.

“It’s very exciting because I never thought I would be coaching the A.L. Brown softball team,” Cook said with a laugh. “I thought maybe, down the road I would help Scott and everything, but then I find out that he stepped down and wanted me to step in his place. It’s very exciting because it’s the team I played for in high school, so it’s my own team.”

However, Rodgers will be missed, Thompson noted.

Rodgers took over a struggling program when he became head coach in 2013 and quickly turned it into a contender. In his nine seasons at the helm, Rodgers posted three 20-win seasons – believed to be the only ones in school history – and began to get the Wonders recognized statewide. Many players became college recruits, including Kaylee Cook and Allie Baker going to Catawba.

“Scott Rodgers did a fantastic job with that program,” Thompson said, “and I can’t thank him enough for all that he’s done. And the fact that one of his kids is taking over for him, I’m sure, is a blessing for him.

“And it’s a blessing for all of us because I know she’ll do a great job. She’s young, she’ll have a lot of energy. She’s a very humble kid, and I think she’s only going to hopefully move it in a better direction than what it is right now.”

Now Cook grabs the reins, and while she’s nervous, she’s also confident.

“I’m definitely excited about it – scared, too, a little bit because I’ve never been the head coach; I’ve always been the assistant coach,” Cook said. “But I know that my dad and Allen will definitely help me through it. They’re always going to have my back when it comes to things, and I know that I can always go to them about any questions that I have because they’ve been doing it a very long time.”

Daryl Cook and Allen Baker both coached Kaylee and Allie when the women were children. So there’s a familiarity and trust factor that will be in place immediately that might’ve taken time had someone new to the A.L. Brown been tasked with succeeding Rodgers.

But when the new head woman walks onto the Kannapolis Middle School softball field – where the Wonders play their home games – in the spring, everyone associated with Kannapolis will know her.

No matter what coaching nickname she ultimately chooses to go by.

“I think it will be different because I’ve only walked on that field as a player or an assistant coach,” Cook said. “I’ve never been in charge, so I definitely think it will be hard at first. But I think after a while, I’ll get the hang of it, especially with my dad’s help and Allen and Allie’s help. Or even going to Scott. I mean, Scott was such a great coach. He coached me since I was a sophomore, and he was amazing.

“Having all the resources that I’m going to have is really going to help me be successful as a head coach.”