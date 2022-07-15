HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Parrott wins SPC pitching honors; 2 Trojans, 1 Spider join Vikings as all-league players

CONCORD – The Central Cabarrus softball team was perfect in the South Piedmont 3A Conference this season, and it was near-perfect when the league handed out its end-of-season awards.

The Vikings took two of the conference’s top three individual honors, as senior Brantleigh Parrott was named the 2022 Pitcher of the Year, and Charlie Blackwelder was crowned Coach of the Year.

Central Cabarrus also had the most players named to the all-conference team, with five Vikings being selected.

In addition to Parrott, Central’s Kasey Lee, Lacie Coubal, Rachel Presley and Danielle Smith earned all-league spots.

Three other players from schools in Cabarrus County were selected to the all-conference team: Northwest Cabarrus’ Roxi Wilson and Allison Burlew; and Concord’s Mykah Parker.

This season, Central Cabarrus won the league title by going 14-0 in the SPC – with a 22-5 record overall – and reached the third round of the Class 3A state playoffs. Blackwelder, who has led the Vikings for eight years and posted a record of 134-46 during that time, announced his retirement after the season.

Parrott has been one of the league’s most dominant pitchers since she entered the SPC as a freshman and helped the Vikings to the Class 3A state championship series. This season, Parrott was a terror again, going 10-1 as a starter while registering 222 strikeouts and walking just 18 batters with a 1.01 E.R.A in 125 innings pitched.

Parrott also was handy with the bat in her hand, ranking second on the Vikings while hitting for a .434 average (behind Coubal’s .443), adding three home runs (tied with Lee and behind Coubal’s four), 27 RBIs (behind Lee’s 32) and 31 runs scored (behind Coubal’s 41). She also led the Vikings with two triples, and her 10 doubles were second only to Lee (16).

The rest of the All-SPC squad included West Rowan’s Emma Clarke, Brooke Kennerly, Kenadi Sprout and EA Nance; Carson’s Landy Stewart, Lonna Addison, Makayla Johnson and Abbey Nixon; Lake Norman Charter’s Yana Smith and Madi Searcy; South Rowan’s Kynlee Dextraze; and East Rowan’s Mac Misenheimer.

Misenheimer also was named SPC Player of the Year.