HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: South Caldwell ends Hickory Ridge’s state championship hopes

HARRISBURG – On Friday, South Caldwell’s softball team defeated top-seeded Hickory Ridge, 16-0, in five innings in the Class 4A state quarterfinals on the Ragin’ Bull’ home field.
After a scoreless first inning, fourth-seeded South Caldwell - the 2019 4A champions - put on a show in the top of the second, producing eight hits and nine runs to effectively put the game away. The Spartans, who finished with 19 hits, won by way of the state-mandated “mercy rule.”
“That’s probably one of the best-hitting teams that I’ve ever seen,” said Hickory Ridge coach Justin Davies of the Spartans. “Every one of them attacked the ball, they were aggressive, they had great swings, great coaching. They’re going to go deep, and there’s a reason why they’re the deafening state champs.”
For the Ragin’ Bulls seniors, after having their 2020 season abruptly cancelled due to pandemic restrictions, it was a bittersweet conclusion to a season full of success.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been on a team that’s just loved each other like this,” said senior captain Kylie LaRousa. “We’re like a group of sisters. I think we all came out with a goal, we were hungry for it. It’s just been awesome to lead this team to a successful season. I couldn’t have asked for anybody else.”
To open Hickory Ridge’s final game of 2021, starting pitcher Anna Dew walked Spartans sophomore Kadie Becker, and South Caldwell senior Addison Blair flew out. But then sophomore Kaylee Anderson hit a single and junior Kenley Jackson hit an RBI double that sent Becker to home for the first run of the night.
Following through was freshman Zoey Shatley with a booming triple-RBI home run to far left field, putting South Caldwell up 4-0 on three straight hits.
Sophomore Grace Bechtol came on in relief for Dew, but the change did little to help the Ragin’ Bulls, as the next two South Caldwell at-bats resulted in singles, one from senior Jasmine Hall - followed by a steal - and another from senior Maddie Carpenter that drove Hall home for a score. And right up next was Regan Weisner, who cracked a double-RBI homer to center field.
With a fresh set of bases, senior Ciara Hanson stepped up next for the Spartans and knocked a single to right field. Then, for the third time in the inning, South Caldwell sent a pitch over the fence, as Becker delivered a double-RBI blast over right field, putting South Caldwell up, 9-0.
“When we’re clicking on all cylinders,” said South Caldwell coach Casey Justice. “Tonight you saw what we can do when we play like we can play. (Hickory Ridge is) a very well-coached and very good softball team, and we knew we had to be on our A-game.”
That third home run forced another change at pitcher, with junior Gracie Parker taking the mound. She helped the Ragin’ Bulls get out of the inning without sustaining any more damage, throwing a strikeout and getting some help from second baseman Alycea Gilliam, who caught a line drive for the last-needed out.
“I just had to be there for my seniors,” said Parker, who finished the game pitching for the Ragin’ Bulls. “They’ve gone through a lot this year, and they deserve the best, so I just had to be there for them.”
South Caldwell was not done scoring, however, even after Hickory Ridge cleared the third inning. In the fourth, Blair had a solo home run, followed by a single from Jackson. Then, Shatley advanced to first on an outfield error, and Carpenter clocked an RBI single to left field, sending Jackson home.
With the bases then loaded, Weinser had an RBI walk, allowing Shatley to trot across home plate, before the Ragin’ Bulls got a third out.
The Spartans got right back to it in the top of the fifth, with Becker singling to center field before Blair blasted a double-RBI home run, her second of the contest, right down the middle. Kenley Jackson had a solo homer as well. And after Hall reached first on a fielder’s choice and Carpenter hit a single, Weisner came up with another RBI single to push Hall home for a commanding 16-0 lead.
“I knew that (we) were up, and it just kept me going, and I just knew I needed to stay level,” said Blair. “We produced, and here we are. This team is amazing, and I just love them so much.”
What made it difficult for Hickory Ridge to try to catch up to the Spartans - or even score at all - was a stout South Caldwell defense. Becker pitched well, throwing five strikeouts and only allowing three hits. The only Ragin’ Bulls to tally hits were Bechtol, Gilliam, and senior Rachel Herzig.
South Caldwell’s fielders made a huge difference, as the Spartans constantly made lightning-quick throws to snuff out potential Ragin’ Bulls hits, and they never gave the home team any momentum.
South Caldwell's biggest defensive moment ended the fourth inning, when - with one out and a Hickory Ridge player on first base - second baseman Weisner scooped up a ground ball and tossed it to shortstop Hall, who then beamed a throw to first baseman Blair for an electric double-play.
“I always feel like my team has my back, I can always trust them,” said Becker. “I don’t have to strike everybody out because my defense has always got my back.”
The explosive offensive night propelled South Caldwell (15-1) to the Western Regional finals, where it will face sixth-seeded East Forsyth. For Hickory Ridge (14-3), however, a season of many triumphs and accolades comes to a close. The Ragin’ Bulls won the Southwestern 4A Conference title.
“I couldn’t be prouder – there’s no other team I’d rather be with,” said Davies. “My heart goes out to the seniors. That’s a special group, and I’m going to miss them dearly. I’m so, so
proud of them, and they’re going to go off to do great things, whether it’s softball or life in general.”
SCORING SUMMARY
South Caldwell 0 9 3 0 4 -- 16 19 0
Hickory Ridge 0 0 0 0 0 -- 0 3 2
South Caldwell hits - Maddie Carpenter (4), Jasmine Hall (3), Kenley Jackson (3), Kadie Becker (2), Addison Blair (2), Regan Weisner (2), Kaylee Anderson, , Ciara Hanson, Zoey Shatley
Hickory Ridge hits - Grace Bechtol, Alycea Gilliam, Rachel Herzig
South Caldwell RBIs – Weisner (4), Blair (3), Shatley (3), Becker (2), Carpenter (2), Jackson (2)
WP - Becker (5.0 IP, 0 ER, 3 H, 0 BB, 5 K)
LP - Anna Dew (1.3 IP, 4 ER, 3 H, 2 BB, 0 K)