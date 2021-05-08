HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: South Caldwell ends Hickory Ridge’s state championship hopes

“I just had to be there for my seniors,” said Parker, who finished the game pitching for the Ragin’ Bulls. “They’ve gone through a lot this year, and they deserve the best, so I just had to be there for them.”

South Caldwell was not done scoring, however, even after Hickory Ridge cleared the third inning. In the fourth, Blair had a solo home run, followed by a single from Jackson. Then, Shatley advanced to first on an outfield error, and Carpenter clocked an RBI single to left field, sending Jackson home.

With the bases then loaded, Weinser had an RBI walk, allowing Shatley to trot across home plate, before the Ragin’ Bulls got a third out.

The Spartans got right back to it in the top of the fifth, with Becker singling to center field before Blair blasted a double-RBI home run, her second of the contest, right down the middle. Kenley Jackson had a solo homer as well. And after Hall reached first on a fielder’s choice and Carpenter hit a single, Weisner came up with another RBI single to push Hall home for a commanding 16-0 lead.

“I knew that (we) were up, and it just kept me going, and I just knew I needed to stay level,” said Blair. “We produced, and here we are. This team is amazing, and I just love them so much.”