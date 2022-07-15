 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: The Ridge’s Dew is GMC’s top pitcher as Wonders, Chargers, Wolverines, fellow Bulls honored

  • Updated
07-13 ANNA DEW

Hickory Ridge's Anna Dew is the 2022 Greater Metro 4 Softball Pitcher of the Year.

 TODD MAULDEN, SPECIAL TO THE INDEPENDENT TRIBUNE

The Hickory Ridge softball team put together another strong season this spring.

The Ragin’ Bulls finished second in the Greater Metro 4 Conference, posted 21 victories (which was the second-highest total in program history), and reached the third round of the state 4A playoffs.

And although their season ended without a championship, the Bulls’ hooves were all over the league’s postseason awards.

A total of five Hickory Ridge players made the 20222 GMC all-conference team, including junior Anna Dew, who was named the league’s Softball Pitcher of the Year.

This spring, Dew wowed the competition with 195 strikeouts and a 1.62 ERA to go with her 15-3 record in the circle. As a batter, she finished second on the team with 22 RBIs (behind Gracie Parker’s 26), 12 doubles (behind Parker’s 14) and three home runs (tied with Grace Bechtol and behind Alycea Gilliam’s five).

Other Bulls to make the all-conference team included Bechtol, Parker, Tori Kirkpatrick and Angelina Davies.

Additional Cabarrus County players who made the all-conference team were A.L. Brown’s Kaylyn Belfield and Lindsay Wolford; Cox Mill’s Ashlyn Bunn; and West Cabarrus’ Marsie Thams and Courtney Cole.

The rest of the All-GMC team featured Mooresville’s Ellie Goins, Lauren Vanderpool, Bentli Meadows, Campbell Schaen and Emily Murphy; Lake Norman’s Kendall Robinson, Samantha Ladowski and Haliea Sweifrich; and South Iredell’s Claire Long.

Lake Norman’s Linda Moore was chosen as the GMC Softball Player of the Year, and Mooresville’s Paul Kitka (who formerly coached girls soccer at Cox Mill) is Coach of the Year.

