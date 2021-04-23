HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Tigers avenge early-season loss to Anson with Senior Night win

MOUNT PLEASANT – The Mount Pleasant softball team got revenge Thursday from an early-season loss to Anson, this time defeating the Bearcats, 15-5, in five innings on Senior Night for the Tigers.
The first meeting between these two teams ended much differently, as the Bearcats (6-4 overall, 6-4 Rocky River 2A/3A Conference) defeated the Tigers (6-4, 6-4 RRC) 13-0 last month.
“I’m really proud of us,” Tigers’ senior outfielder Brianna Herring said. “We’ve struggled the last few games, but I’m glad we came together and got the win tonight.”
Prior to Thursday’s game, the Tigers suffered a brutal 10-0 loss to West Stanly on Wednesday. But they came together and made sure Herring and Maggie Kluttz, the other senior on the team, could end their final home game on a high note.
“I think the girls were playing their hearts out for (Herring and Kluttz) tonight,” Tigers coach Meredith Currie said. “They knew how important this night was to them.”
It was an evening of big hits, as there were a combined five home runs hit during the game.
One of these home runs came from Herring, who sent a deep shot over the center field wall in the third inning that would score two runs.
The first home run of the game came from Anson’s Cierra Lear, who had a grand slam in the top of the second inning, giving the Bearcats a 4-3 lead.
This would be Anson’s only lead of the game, as the Tigers would answer quickly.
Mount Pleasant’s Madilyn Huneycutt, who had just given up the grand slam as the Tigers’ pitcher, stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the second with the bases loaded and an opportunity to answer with a grand slam of her own.
Though the ball she hit did not make it all the way out of the park, it still careened off the center field fence, driving in two Tiger baserunners and giving them a 5-4 lead.
The Tigers would add two more runs that inning on a two-RBI double from Caylin Herring.
Add in Brianna Herring’s home run in the third, followed by another run on an Anson error, and the Tigers found themselves with a 10-4 lead.
In the fifth inning, the Bearcats would score their final run when Erin Lookabill crushed a solo home run.
As the Tigers went into the bottom of the fifth, they held a five-run lead.
The Tigers would score three runs on a solo home run from Haley McManus as well as RBI singles from Savannah Fowler and Caylin Herring.
With her team up, 13-5, junior outfielder Adda Prescott stepped up to the plate with one runner on base and an opportunity to end the game on one swing.
That is exactly what she did, as the lefty turned on a pitch and sent it sailing over the right field fence, ending the game on the 10-run mercy rule.
With both teams now tied in the RRC standings and no tiebreaker due to the split results from their two meetings, their playoff fates for the conference tournament will come down to a coin toss.
Also included in the tie is Montgomery Central, which also stands at 6-4 with split results with both Anson and Mount Pleasant.
With these three times all tied with no clear tiebreaker, the results of the coin toss will determine the teams’ seedings between second, third and fourth.
This is especially crucial when determining home field advantage for the conference tournament.
SCORING SUMMARY
Anson 0 4 0 0 1 – 5 3 5
Mount Pleasant 3 4 3 0 5 -- 15 12 0
Anson hits – Erin Lookabill (2), Cierra Lear
Mount Pleasant hits – Madilyn Huneycutt (2), Caylin Herring (2), Adda Prescott (2), Brianna Herring (2), Haley McManus (2), Savannah Fowler, Anna Craver