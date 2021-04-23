HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Tigers avenge early-season loss to Anson with Senior Night win

This would be Anson’s only lead of the game, as the Tigers would answer quickly.

Mount Pleasant’s Madilyn Huneycutt, who had just given up the grand slam as the Tigers’ pitcher, stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the second with the bases loaded and an opportunity to answer with a grand slam of her own.

Though the ball she hit did not make it all the way out of the park, it still careened off the center field fence, driving in two Tiger baserunners and giving them a 5-4 lead.

The Tigers would add two more runs that inning on a two-RBI double from Caylin Herring.

Add in Brianna Herring’s home run in the third, followed by another run on an Anson error, and the Tigers found themselves with a 10-4 lead.

In the fifth inning, the Bearcats would score their final run when Erin Lookabill crushed a solo home run.

As the Tigers went into the bottom of the fifth, they held a five-run lead.

The Tigers would score three runs on a solo home run from Haley McManus as well as RBI singles from Savannah Fowler and Caylin Herring.