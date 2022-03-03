HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Wonders rally to top Vikings in opening-day thriller

KANNAPOLIS – Week 1, Day 1, and we’ve already had some late-season-style theatrics going on at Cabarrus County softball fields.

On Wednesday, in the opening game of the season, A.L. Brown scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to secure a 4-2 victory over Central Cabarrus in a non-conference contest played at Kannapolis Middle School.

Initially, Central Cabarrus looked to be in good shape when senior Lacie Coubal and freshman Emma Salter scored runs to put the Vikings ahead, 2-0, in the third inning.

The teams played evenly for the next several inning until the bottom of the sixth and final inning.

Wonders’ pinch-hitter Karma Little reached on an error, and then Kaylyn Belfield singled to right field, moving Little around to third base. Belfield later advanced to second base on a bobbled catch in the outfield, and Little eventually raced home on a Gracie Brown single to right field, providing A.L. Brown’s first score of the game and narrowing the margin to a run.

A short time later, Belfield came home on a Lindsay Wolford single up the middle, tying the game at 2.

Brown and Wolford eventually scored to provide the winning margin.