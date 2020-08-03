HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: A.L. Brown begins workouts for fall 2020

KANNAPOLIS – Cabarrus County's first organized public-school athletic activity occurred today for the first time since March: A.L. Brown’s fall sports teams began its offseason workouts, as sanctioned by the N.C. High School Athletic Association and Kannapolis City Schools.
Wonders football coach Mike Newsome saw the day as an exciting first step.
“It was awesome to see the work the kids were doing and to start getting a foot in the door to starting a season,” Newsome stated.
The NCHSAA originally allowed these workouts to begin statewide on June 15 but allowed each school system to make its own determination of the best time to begin activity. Due to safety questions surrounding COVID-19’s presence in the county, both KCS and Cabarrus County Schools decided to delay their teams’ workouts.
KCS was the first to end its delay, allowing A.L. Brown to begin preparing for the upcoming season. As such, the school’s cross country, girls golf, boys soccer, girls tennis, and volleyball teams also were allowed to have workouts.
The NCHSAA, however, has not yet announced when -- or if -- fall sports teams will officially begin playing games in 2020.
According to Newsome, the first day of workouts was an adjustment for both himself and his football team, but everyone involved was above all excited to be there. Not a single player was late or tardy, he said.
“For the most part, I was really pleased with the shape our kids were in and how ready they were when we worked out today,” Newsome added. “It was awesome to see.”
Not only was Newsome excited about his players’ physical condition, but he was also thrilled for the team to be together once again.
“The other thing is the mental part of getting back together was great for them and great for me,” Newsome said. “Sometimes as a coach, you’re around the kids so much. You’re with the kids every day, sometimes more than their parents.
“Sometimes I’m around my football kids as much as my own kids,” Newsome continued. “And after year after year after year, you start to take the time with the (players) for granted. This time away from them has shown me more and more that it’s about more than winning football games.”
The Wonders were required to work out in two separate groups, with one group going early in the day and the second group later. The Wonders’ upperclassmen practiced in the early group, and the underclassmen worked out later in the day.
Today was also the day NCHSAA’s workout mandates officially transitioned into Phase Two, meaning teams could allow players to share certain equipment, such as balls and blocking sleds.
However, according to Newsome, his team instead functioned under the NCHSAA’s Phase One protocols. This means the workouts were limited to non-contact, individual conditioning exercises.
According to Newsome, the Wonders had been discussing their plan for Phase One workouts for weeks during their virtual meetings and decided to initially stick with the original plan despite the NCHSAA loosening restrictions.
“We didn’t want to change things up on (the players) on short notice,” Newsome said.
Once the team is comfortable with the current workouts, and Newsome and his staff have ample time to construct a new workout plan, A.L. Brown will transition into Phase Two protocols, he said.
Each player was also required to bring his own mask, water, towels and other equipment. Newsome added that each player brought exactly what he needed to bring.
As for the rest of the county, CCS is currently scheduled to allow its teams to begin workouts Aug. 10.
Also on Aug. 10, the state’s private school’s – members of the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association – are allowed to begin full practices. Cannon School and cfa Academy are the county’s two biggest schools in this category. The two schools also have a combined football team that competes as the Cabarrus Warriors.
The N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association announced it is moving ahead with plans to play sports this fall.
