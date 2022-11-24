HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Barbee ready to leave basketball, create own path among Mount Pleasant’s AD giants

MOUNT PLEASANT — Jody Barbee already knows what it’s like to walk in the footsteps of legends.

Granted, in 2019 he already had two state championships to his credit when he became the boys basketball coach at his alma mater, Mount Pleasant High, but he was also stepping into a position once held by two of the most esteemed leaders to don whistles in Cabarrus County gyms: Scott Brewer and Andy Poplin.

Now, Barbee’s doing it again.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Barbee is taking over as Mount Pleasant’s athletics director. He’ll continue in his role as the Tigers basketball coach until the end of the season, and then he’ll move into the AD’s chair full time.

The legends list is extensive when it comes to Mount Pleasant athletics director history, too, but Barbee is undaunted and excited about the opportunity.

“Those are some really big shoes to fill,” Barbee told the Independent Tribune. “You go from one of the greatest in Larry Honeycutt to Gary Calamari to Phil Furr and then Brad Hinson. It’s big time.”

Barbee will be succeeding Hinson, who recently accepted a job as the district of athletics for Rowan-Salisbury Schools.

Mount Pleasant is also losing its principal, Russ Snyder, to RSS, as he has been named executive director of high schools for that system.

Hinson has been Mount Pleasant’s AD since 2019, when he replaced Chris Shinn in the role. Under Hinson, Mount Pleasant has seen upgrades to several athletic facilities, including new surfaces for the football field, and tennis and basketball courts.

Barbee is ready to take his turn helming one of the top athletics positions in the county. He feels he’s ready for it in more ways than one.

He’s a former star athlete for the Tigers, and he’s gotten to know some of the most intricate parts of the department in recent years, having served as an assistant AD since he became basketball coach.

But most of all, this is home, where Barbee was raised as the son of a preacher and where he decided to raise his own family, even during the nine years he served as head coach at Cox Mill High School.

This just seems … right, he said.

“It was kind of my dream job years ago,” Barbee said. “I did want to return and coach basketball at some point, but athletic director was always the end goal for me. And to be at Mount Pleasant, that’s home, and that’s where I wanted to be because I know the tradition here. I graduated from here, and I know how important Tiger athletics is to this community.

“In the back of my mind, you’re always thinking, ‘Mount Pleasant would always be a good place to (be an AD). I live two or three minutes from the school.’”

Still, Barbee was caught off guard by just how fast his dream job appeared before him.

Hinson has been respected and highly sought after across the state for his abilities. He’s had AD stops in Union County and at Cox Mill, and he accepted and then turned down jobs at West Cabarrus and Cary Green Hope before he arrived at Mount Pleasant.

Barbee said he figured someone else would come calling for Hinson with a lofty pay raise, but he didn’t realize it would come so soon.

But a few weeks ago, Hinson made it known that he was headed to Rowan County. Barbee said he expressed interest in the job to Snyder, and emails were sent to other Mount Pleasant staffers to see if any of them wanted it, too.

“They did interviews on Friday, and they let us know they were making a decision by Monday,” Barbee said. “I met with Snyder on Monday around lunchtime, and they offered me the position to go back into the classroom. I’m going to teach one class and do AD duties the rest of the day.”

Cabarrus County athletics director Bryan Tyson also gave his blessing on the hiring, Barbee said, and now he’s got a new role.

Barbee joins one of his former Mount Pleasant teammates, Northwest Cabarrus’ Robert Machado, as an AD in Cabarrus County.

For the time being, Barbee’s job will be similar to that of current Cox Mill AD Ty Johnson, who’s simultaneously handling boys basketball coaching duties for the Chargers until the 2022-23 season concludes.

Under the circumstances, Barbee said he wouldn’t want it any other way. After all, he accepted his new job a week into the basketball season, and he felt it would be careless to walk away from the court and try to bring in a new coach at such a critical time.

“I’ll finish this season out,” Barbee said. “This will be my last run. I’ll be done. I’m no longer basketball coach, effective as soon as we’re finished. It’ll be straight athletic director duties only. It’ll be a busy next couple months while I adjust to the job, but I’ve got some good help in place, on the basketball and the AD side of it. I’ll be fine. It’s just going to be long days.”

Had he been told to make a choice, Barbee’s not so sure how things would’ve wound up.

“I think if it came to them saying I had to make a decision between giving up basketball now and doing the AD job, it would’ve been a much more strenuous decision to make because this is a really good group of kids,” said Barbee, whose team is 2-0. “I really enjoy coaching them. But they said it wouldn’t be fair to give me the job and then say, ‘Hey, you’ve got to give up basketball’ and the season’s already started. That’s not really fair to those kids.”

Four starters returned for the Tigers’ basketball team this season, with one being his son, Bo.

Back in 2019, Barbee walked away from his job at Cox Mill — where he turned the team into a national power and coached future stars Wendell Moore Jr. (Duke University and the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves) and Leaky Black (North Carolina) — because he wanted to spend time “as a dad” watching Bo compete in both football and basketball.

But when an opportunity to replace George Walker (now at North Stanly) as head coach opened up unexpectedly, Barbee decided to go back to the bench.

The bonus was that he would get to work with Hinson, under whom he’d been an assistant AD at Cox Mill, and coach Bo, a rising freshman.

Now, a little more than three years later, is Barbee ready to leave basketball for good? Especially when he wouldn’t get to coach Bo next season, his senior year?

“I am,” Barbee said. “Even when I walked away from it a few years ago, in my mind, I was already ready to let it go because I had done more than most people could ever do if somebody’s been coaching 25, 30 years that I did in a short span over there (at Cox Mill). It was the talent we had and the kids we had.

“At that point, I was at peace with it, and I’m at peace with it now because I knew this was the job that I wanted. And if I don’t strike now, I may not get that chance to strike at all because I want to retire as athletic director. I think I’ve got 17 more years left, and I’d love to stay 17 more years and finish it out and be done.”

Barbee said he’s not in a rush to name his successor with the basketball team. He said he’ll see who comes in as Snyder’s replacement, and then they’ll sit down and discuss the options.

Hinson is expected to leave Mount Pleasant by Dec. 9, and Barbee will continue working in-school suspension until the end of the semester. After that, he’ll teach a core class in Career and Technical Education and settle into being the AD, where he’ll walk in the footsteps of those other successful men who preceded him.

He feels he’s had the necessary preparation, from his first stint as an assistant under Brian Knab at Cox Mill (now at Waxhaw Marvin Ridge) and later with Hinson at both the big Concord school and Mount Pleasant. Along the way, he’s built a rapport with the retired Calamari and Furr (now director of communications and public information for Cabarrus County Schools).

Barbee said he’s blessed to be taking on such a challenge.

“I think if this job had been posted publicly, if nobody in-house had wanted this job, I promise you they would’ve had 75 applicants for the job,” Barbee said. “I’ve always felt Mount Pleasant’s one of the greatest communities and schools to be a part of.”

And those legendary footsteps?

“To have those guys establish the legacy of this school is amazing,” Barbee said. “Larry having his hand on the athletic facilities of a new school and doing a phenomenal job laying things out, and then Gary coming in and taking things over and doing all he did over the years. I’ve had a close relationship with those guys, and Gary and I still talk every once and a while.

“I went to school with Phil, and I think Phil carried on that same legacy. He and Brad were trendsetters with the social media stuff and stepping the game up in the athletic world. I’ve got both those guys I can really lean on. I feel like Brad came in when we were having a little bit of lull and really turned this program around. Financially and athletically, I think it’s in the best shape it’s ever been in several years.

“I’ve got some really big shoes to fill. I don’t think I could ever fill them, really. All I can do is just do my best and try to make those guys proud of how I run things.”