HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Cabarrus track & field athletes, wrestlers reap rewards

CONCORD – It was championship weekend for many public-school teams in Cabarrus County.
And a lot of those teams came back across the county lines with “state champion” attached to their names.
On Friday and Saturday, various teams competed for titles in baseball, wrestling and track & field.
The result?
Five individual wrestlers, two track athletes and two wrestling teams captured titles.
The individual wrestling champions included A.L. Brown’s Gavin Hartsell (182 pounds), Central Cabarrus’ Charleston Baglio (106) and Jackson Baglio (113), and Mount Pleasant’s Chase Crayton (220) and Levi Kluttz (195). The track titlists are Central Cabarrus’s Jahaila Wright (girls triple jump) and Northwest Cabarrus’ Chaunesse Barringer (girls long jump), and the two wrestling teams that wound up the best in the state were Central Cabarrus (Class 3A) and Mount Pleasant (Class 2A).
In addition, several other area athletes performed well in their disciplines and found themselves with some hardware, too. Here’s a breakdown of some of the success stories:
Track & field
Barringer had been the No. 1-ranked long jumper in the state, and she didn’t disappoint. At the Class 3A meet at N.C. A&T State University in Greensboro Saturday, she jumped 19 feet, 1 inch. It was a good bit off her personal best (19-9), but it was easily enough to win the state title. The distance also was good enough to set a record for the 3A state meet.
The other local jumper to capture gold was Wright, a freshman who soared 37 feet, 11 inches. Like Barringer, Wright had already conquered the South Piedmont 3A Conference and 3A West Region, and she solidified her status on Saturday by putting forth her personal-best performance.
Other top-notch showings at the 3A meet included A.L. Brown sprinter Hannah Foxx, who was third in the girls 200 meters and fourth in the 100; Concord’s Isaiah Clark, who was third in the boys long jump and eighth in the 110 hurdles; West Cabarrus’ Jordan Jean-Pierre, who was fifth in the boys high jump; and Cox Mill’s Joshua Ross, who was sixth in the boys long jump.
At the Class 2A meet, Mount Pleasant senior Fallon Koob cleared the same height as the No. 2 competitor but was awarded third place based on the number of misses she had; Brice Weems, who was ninth in the boys 400; Max White, who was eighth in the boys triple jump and ninth in high jump; and the Mount Pleasant 4x100 relay team of Bryce Parker, Walker Medlin, Adam Abernathy and White was ninth.
In Class 4A, Hickory Ridge was represented by Bryce Anderson, who was fifth in the 1,600; Jaylin Milton-Hall, who was sixth in the boys 400 and eighth in the 200; Aniya Woodruff, who was seventh in both the girls 100 and 200; Abigail Thomas, who was seventh in the girls 400 and eighth in the 200; and the 4x400 relay team of Hannah Birkemeier, Thomas, Stella Martin and Woodruff took home fourth place.
Wrestling
While Central Cabarrus and Mount Pleasant won team titles, the individual crowns won by Charleston Baglio, Jackson Baglio. Crayton, Hartsell and Kluttz was an impressive haul for the county.
In the 3A competition at East Guilford High School, the Baglios were simply dominant. Charleston Baglio pinned Northwood’s Josh Miller in 1 minute, 54 seconds, and Jackson Baglio pinned A.L. Brown’s Trevor Freeman in 52 seconds. However, Hartsell gave the Wonders a state titlist when he won by a 9-4 decision over East Rowan’s Tayron Frost.
Other strong 3A finishers included A.L. Brown’s Freeman; Central Cabarrus’ Luke Masterton (third at 152) and Marcus Jackson (quarterfinalist at 126); Concord’s Daniel Tierney (quarterfinalist at 138); and Cox Mill’s Samuel Cowher (third at 182), Cooper Davis (quarterfinalist at 113) and Bryce Gadson (quarterfinalist at 220).
At the 2A tournament at Trinity’s Wheatmore High, Kluttz pinned Carrboo’s Jason Jelic in 3 minutes, 40 seconds, while Crayton took a 3-1 decision over North Pitt’s Alex Johnson. It was Crayton’s second straight state title.
Three other Tigers -- David McEachern (120), Dalton Miller (160) and Kyler Pickard (170) -- had second-place finishes, while Trent Almond (106) was fourth.
At the 4A meet at Kernersville Glenn High, Hickory Ridge’s Hunter Jones (126), Kaylin Foust (152) were quarterfinalists.
Baseball
Cox Mill reached the 3A state championship series but was swept by Greenville J.H. Rose, 2-0, in the best-of-three series.
Rose won Game 1, 8-1, after jumping out to a 5-0 lead after four innings Saturday.
Heavy rains caused Game 2 to be pushed back to Sunday, and the Chargers started out well, holding a 3-0 advantage heading into the fourth inning and were aided by a home run from Kyle Cassell. But the Rampants struck back with five runs and went on for the 9-4 victory and the championship.
Connor Welker won the Sportsmanship Award for the Chargers.