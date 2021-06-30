HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Cabarrus track & field athletes, wrestlers reap rewards

The other local jumper to capture gold was Wright, a freshman who soared 37 feet, 11 inches. Like Barringer, Wright had already conquered the South Piedmont 3A Conference and 3A West Region, and she solidified her status on Saturday by putting forth her personal-best performance.

Other top-notch showings at the 3A meet included A.L. Brown sprinter Hannah Foxx, who was third in the girls 200 meters and fourth in the 100; Concord’s Isaiah Clark, who was third in the boys long jump and eighth in the 110 hurdles; West Cabarrus’ Jordan Jean-Pierre, who was fifth in the boys high jump; and Cox Mill’s Joshua Ross, who was sixth in the boys long jump.

At the Class 2A meet, Mount Pleasant senior Fallon Koob cleared the same height as the No. 2 competitor but was awarded third place based on the number of misses she had; Brice Weems, who was ninth in the boys 400; Max White, who was eighth in the boys triple jump and ninth in high jump; and the Mount Pleasant 4x100 relay team of Bryce Parker, Walker Medlin, Adam Abernathy and White was ninth.

