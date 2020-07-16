HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Fall sports for Cabarrus teams gets pushed back once again

CONCORD – A pair of decisions recently came down that further delay the start of fall sports in Cabarrus County high schools.
On Wednesday, the N.C. High School Athletic Association announced its decision to delay the start of fall practice and competition to Sept. 1 because of the continued climb of the coronavirus pandemic in the state. This gives teams one less month to prepare for the season, as official practices were originally scheduled for Aug. 1.
In addition, on Thursday, Cabarrus County Schools announced a separate decision, delaying summer conditioning for fall sports and bands to Aug. 10. This is the second time CCS has decided to delay summer workouts, with the original date of July 6 last week being delayed until at least July 20.
With both delays coming into effect, the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 fall sports season has only increased.
A pair of local athletics directors agreed with the decisions, recognizing a need for improved numbers in COVID-19 cases.
“You’ve got to take in the data and the science, and value what the Cabarrus Health Alliance indicates,” Cox Mill athletics director Philip Davanzo III stated. “Then if you look at our friends across our region into South Carolina, you always see what people are doing. You’ve got to keep that in the back of your mind.”
On Wednesday, the S.C. High School League Executive Committee approved a proposal to move the start of fall sports competition until September.
“We’re in unprecedented times right now,” said Hickory Ridge athletics director Chris Batchelor. “Nobody knows the answers because we’ve never had to do this before. At the end of the day, you have to make the best decision with the information you have.”
Added Batchelor: “(The NCHSAA has) a tough, tough job. I’m sure the last thing the (NCHSAA) wanted to do was have to move back fall sports. It’s a crazy time right now.”
With regards to how their athletics programs are reacting to this news, as well as a general sense of morale, both Davanzo and Batchelor are pleased with how students and parents have reacted.
“I couldn’t be happier that (athletes and their parents) have done a good job, trusted us, asked the right questions and respected our decisions,” Davanzo said.
“Everybody wants to go out there, everyone wants to go back to normal; that’s just human nature,” Batchelor said. “But we’re not in normal times right now. I think if you left it up to the kids, they’d be out there today.
“We’re going to get there eventually,” added Batchelor. “It’s almost like you’re in line to get on a ride at an amusement park. The line is long, and you’re sitting there, and you’re waiting and waiting and waiting. Then when you get to the front, the ride shuts down and you have to wait again.”
For now, sports programs throughout the state will continue to wait. Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that schools will be open for both in-person and remote learning starting in August. On Wednesday, Cabarrus County Schools announced that students will be on campus once a week.
As numbers hopefully decrease and Cooper eases restrictions, both Davanzo and Batchelor hope there will be no further delays in the sports schedule.
What would it take for this to happen? Davanzo puts it plainly:
“People need to wear their masks,” he said.
