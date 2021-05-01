HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Jay M. Robinson gets new athletics leader

CONCORD – The Jay M. Robinson athletics department will have new leadership for the upcoming school year, but a familiar face and name will be at the helm.

Literally.

Patrick Helm, who has been at the Pitts School Road school for three years and spent many more at Hickory Ridge, was named Jay M. Robinson’s new athletics director, it was announced Saturday.

Helm replaces Wes Harrington, who told the Independent Tribune that he has resigned. Harrington said he is slated to take a position at West Cabarrus, where Phil Furr is the AD, and is “taking a step back” to spend more time with his family.

Since arriving at Jay M. Robinson, Helm has been an assistant athletics director while also coaching softball and football. Prior to that, he had a short stint at South Rowan High School, but he gained popularity around Cabarrus County as the softball coach at Hickory Ridge, where he led the Ragin’ Bulls to multiple conference titles.

While at Hickory Ridge, Helm also coached football and wrestling, and he spent nine years as an assistant AD under Adam Despot, who has since retired. Those years, Helm said, only whet his appetite for his latest endeavor.