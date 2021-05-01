HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Jay M. Robinson gets new athletics leader

CONCORD – The Jay M. Robinson athletics department will have new leadership for the upcoming school year, but a familiar face and name will be at the helm.
Literally.
Patrick Helm, who has been at the Pitts School Road school for three years and spent many more at Hickory Ridge, was named Jay M. Robinson’s new athletics director, it was announced Saturday.
Helm replaces Wes Harrington, who told the Independent Tribune that he has resigned. Harrington said he is slated to take a position at West Cabarrus, where Phil Furr is the AD, and is “taking a step back” to spend more time with his family.
Since arriving at Jay M. Robinson, Helm has been an assistant athletics director while also coaching softball and football. Prior to that, he had a short stint at South Rowan High School, but he gained popularity around Cabarrus County as the softball coach at Hickory Ridge, where he led the Ragin’ Bulls to multiple conference titles.
While at Hickory Ridge, Helm also coached football and wrestling, and he spent nine years as an assistant AD under Adam Despot, who has since retired. Those years, Helm said, only whet his appetite for his latest endeavor.
“It’s something that I’ve wanted to do since I was at Hickory Ridge,” Helm said. “Working with Adam and just seeing how he worked around athletics and those sorts of things, I kind of got that bug to be not just the head coach of a sport for one program, but I saw it as an opportunity to be a head coach of an athletic department and see all of our sports teams grow and develop into those championship-caliber teams.
“I’m excited about this opportunity. I certainly appreciate Principal (Dennis) Hobbs for giving me the opportunity, and I’m excited about what we’re going to do. We’re starting a new conference. It’s a big year. We’ve had a good year at Robinson as it is, so I’m excited to step in and help grow the programs.”
Harrington has been at Jay M. Robinson since 2013, arriving after working at North Mecklenburg.
Stepping down as Jay M. Robinson’s AD, he said, will allow him to spend more time with his wife, Erin, and their two children – son Cooper and twin daughters Josephine and Piper.
“I’ve had the privilege of working with some phenomenal people: Ryan Hodges, Coach (Lavar) Batts, Joe Glass, Rich Williams, Darren Hartsell and (assistant principal) Stacey Douglas – Mr. Robinson himself,” Harrington said.
“It’s been a lot of fun. It’s bittersweet to step down and not work with them anymore, but the grass is always greener on the other side.”