HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Looking to put the focus on ALL top Cabarrus performances

We’re going to make another go at it.

That’s right, this school year, the Independent Tribune hopes to bring back the once-popular Athlete of the Week we used to do a few years ago.

I say “hopes to” because we have struggled in the past to consistently get submissions for the award. That’s a must for us to reward Cabarrus County’s deserving athletes.

As a reminder, the Athlete of the Week is a brief spotlight on an athlete written in question-and-answer style. It’s just another way for our entire county – and anyone who goes on Al Gore’s Internet, for that matter – to get to know more of our athletes.

I am limiting nominees to athletes in sports other football because, well, football gets more than its fair share of attention – from media, students and fans. It’s my goal to make sure ALL athletes get their moment in the sun.

But that only happens with your help: nominating athletes.

While we prefer to receive nominees from high school coaches and athletics directors, parents are now allowed to submit information as well. Just know that I’ll need to confirm all stats with coaches, which isn’t always a speedy process.

And also please know that I will only choose one athlete per week. So if you submit a name and your favorite athlete is not chosen, please know I received other strong candidates and it’s nothing personal.

At least I hope to have that problem this year.

To nominate an athlete who had a great week, send me an e-mail to jhorton@independenttribune.com. Heck, you can even hit me on my cell: 980-253-2239.

Let’s do this, y'all.