HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Mount Pleasant two-sport star heading to Huntersville private school

MOUNT PLEASANT – One of the most promising athletes in Cabarrus County, Hunter Sloop said he began having thoughts of transferring from Mount Pleasant High School about a year ago, when his profile as a college prospect first began to rise.

He was 6 foot 8, going into the 11th grade, and Division I college scouts in baseball and basketball were beginning to know his name. But Sloop remained a Tiger last year, proved himself as a standout on the basketball court, and what figured to be a highly productive baseball season didn’t happen only because of the outbreak of the coronavirus.

So this year, Sloop said, the time was right for him to leave his hometown school for a chance at going as far as he can in sports.

Sloop this spring made the decision to transfer to Lake Norman Christian School in Huntersville. He also will “reclassify” as a junior, giving him two more high school seasons to impress college scouts and be recruited to the highest level.

Sloop is among a recent group of high-end boys basketball players to leave for the private-school ranks outside the county, as Cannon School star Jaden Bradley (Florida’s IMG Academy) and Cox Mill’s Quave Propst-Allison (Charlotte Providence Day) also have made moves.