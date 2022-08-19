HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Team, ‘Tiger Walk’ ready for new turf field; Mount Pleasant tennis tops Wolverines

MOUNT PLEASANT – Another new turf field will make its debut in Cabarrus County tonight when the Mount Pleasant Tigers play their first football game while taking on a familiar foe.

Larry Honeycutt Field at Tiger Stadium, which has been natural grass since Mount Pleasant High School opened 30 years ago, will now feature synthetic FieldTurf, and the team will christen it when it plays host to Central Cabarrus in “The Battle of Highway 49.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., but the highly anticipated “Tiger Walk” – a new tradition in which first-year coach Daniel Crosby and his staff will join players as they walk down Calamari Way and enter the stadium – is set for 6:30 p.m.

Mount Pleasant joins A.L. Brown, Central Cabarrus, Cannon School, Cox Mill, Jay M. Robinson and West Cabarrus as having turf fields. The remaining grass surfaces in the county are at Northwest Cabarrus and Hickory Ridge. Concord is adding turf, but that project is not yet complete.

Mount Pleasant’s new field adds an extra “pop” to Tiger Stadium, which is typically packed for Friday night football, with tonight being no exception. One of the more eye-catching parts is at midfield, which is covered by a big, blue Tiger paw outlined in yellow.

The stadium has attracted more than its fair share of visitors who simply want to take in one of the newest attractions in town.

And the turf also has its practical advantages.

“There’s a lot of excitement,” Mount Pleasant athletics director Brad Hinson said. “Looking at weather for (Friday), it doesn’t look great, from a precipitation standpoint. If we didn’t have that turf, I’d have been worried about having to move the game because of the natural surface or something.”

But the field isn’t the only upgrade at Mount Pleasant High School. Not hardly.

Hinson said the finishing touches are being put on a new eight-lane, rubberized track to surround the field, while the tennis courts have been resurfaced and have their own royal blue sparkle. The girls tennis team played its opening match of the season at home on Tuesday.

Another major upgrade that is near completion is the basketball/volleyball court, which has a new, lighter surface. Hinson said he hopes the court will be complete by next week, in time for the start of the school year. Until then, the volleyball team is practicing and playing matches at Mount Pleasant Middle School.

But tonight, the field in Tiger Stadium takes center stage.

Besides the addition of the FieldTurf, new goal posts have been installed. And for track & field purposes, new jump pits (behind the goal posts) and a new pole vault pad now have their place in the stadium.

Work crews began the project in the second week in May and finished in the third week in July, Hinson said.

“The kids love it, and tonight is going to special,” Hinson said. “They’ve been practicing on it, we had a couple camps on it a couple days, we did Mom’s Camp on it, and soccer has been practicing on it. The soccer team plays its first game on it Monday, and that will be exciting as well. But a lot of alumni come by, and just a lot of people in the community come by – weekly if not daily – to see the progress.

“It’s an exciting time, not only for Mount Pleasant athletics but for Mount Pleasant High School and the Mount Pleasant community in general.”

FRIDAY'S FOOTBALL GAME SCHEDULE

Cannon Cougars at North Raleigh Christian

Central Cabarrus at Mount Pleasant

North Mecklenburg at A.L. Brown

Huntersville Hopewell at Cox Mill

Northwest Cabarrus at West Cabarrus

Gastonia Ashbrook at Concord

Jay M. Robinson at Mint Hill Independence

Hickory Ridge at Gastonia Hunter Huss

GIRLS TENNIS

Mount Pleasant blanks West Cabarrus

The Mount Pleasant girls tennis team picked up its first win of the season by shutting out West Cabarrus, 9-0, in a non-conference match Thursday.

The Tigers moved their record to 1-2 overall, while their record in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference remains 0-1.

Singles winners for the Tigers were Ryley Gray, Raegan Hylton, Mia Ashbaugh, Hailie Durham. Mount Pleasant winners in doubles pay were Gray and Ashbaugh, and Hylton and Durham.

Here are the complete results:

SINGLES

Ryley Gray (MP) def. Lila Shortell 6-1, 6-0; Raegan Hylton (MP) def. Charlotte Spencer 6-0, 6-0; Mia Ashbaugh (MP) def. Sophia Tarzia 6-2, 6-0; Hailie Durham (MP) def. Anna Krug 6-2, 6-0; Sarah Estridge (MP) won by forfeit; Brianna Walker (MP) won by forfeit

DOUBLES

Gray/Ashbaugh (MP) def. Shortell/Tarzia 2-1 (retired); Hylton/Durham (MP) def. Spencer/Krug 8-2; Estridge/Walker (MP) won by forfeit