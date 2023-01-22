HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING: Area’s top performers named to all-county team

They are the elite.
They are the exclusive.
They are the top 45 high school swimmers in all of Cabarrus County.
Last Wednesday, following the 2023 Cabarrus County Swimming Championships at Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center, the best in the area were announced. Swimmers from the county’s eight public high schools were honored.
This year’s boys all-county team included:
-- Northwest Cabarrus senior Harrison Ranier
-- Cox Mill junior Connor Solvason
-- Hickory Ridge junior Alex Garmon
-- Jay M. Robinson senior TJ Spokas
-- Northwest Cabarrus senior Lane Bradshaw
-- Hickory Ridge junior Tyler Ligi
-- West Cabarrus junior Constantine Gaskey
-- Cox Mill junior Ben Leckinger
-- Jay M. Robinson junior Timur Atabekov
-- Cox Mill senior Bhargav Vadapalli
-- West Cabarrus senior Jackson Sterka
-- Hickory Ridge freshman Parker Murphy
-- Cox Mill junior Andrii Polotov
-- Northwest Cabarrus sophomore Justin Gould
-- West Cabarrus senior Jake Halbach
-- Northwest Cabarrus senior Graham Powers
-- Central Cabarrus sophomore Grant Willis
-- Hickory Ridge junior Andrew Schmidt
-- West Cabarrus junior Brodie McCartan
-- Central Cabarrus sophomore Benjamin Williams
The girls all-county squad featured:
-- Central Cabarrus sophomore Abbey Cronin
-- Northwest Cabarrus senior Caroline Rinker
-- Northwest Cabarrus junior Hayden Burroughs
-- Central Cabarrus sophomore Lyla Johns
-- Cox Mill senior Sydney Skvoretz
-- Concord senior Laurel Keasler
-- West Cabarrus senior Abigail Hollmeyer
-- Cox Mill junior Kassidy Cummings
-- West Cabarrus junior Breana Michalski
-- Hickory Ridge senior Naomi McMillion
-- Concord senior Isabella Neri
-- Cox Mill senior Elizabeth Ferguson
-- Cox Mill sophomore Emma Loranger
-- Cox Mill senior Shay Kilmurry
-- Northwest Cabarrus sophomore Kylie Moro
-- Northwest Cabarrus senior Isabella Thompson
-- Northwest Cabarrus freshman Ellison Nicely
-- Northwest Cabarrus sophomore Sofia Moro
-- Concord freshman Lily Hermans
-- Cox Mill junior Aubrey Kelley
-- Cox Mill freshman Kamila Brinzey
-- West Cabarrus sophomore Laney Brinson
-- Central Cabarrus sophomore Adrien Noel
-- Hickory Ridge freshman Sloan Kastler
-- Central Cabarrus junior Bellum Vine