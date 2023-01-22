HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING: Bulls, Chargers emerge as Cabarrus County titlists; several records fall

It had been nearly a decade since high school swim teams in Cabarrus County gathered in one place to see who was best.

And, boy, did they make up for the time.

Literally.

Several individual county records were splashed away during the Cabarrus County Swimming Championships at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center last Wednesday.

Although eight boys and girls teams participated, Cabarrus’ two biggest schools ultimately wound up on top in the teams competition.

Hickory Ridge took the boys team championship with 411 points, staving off another Class 4A school, second-place West Cabarrus (396).

Meanwhile, while Cox Mill (446 points) was the best among the girls squads, with Class 3A Northwest Cabarrus (421) coming in as the runner-up.

The event, which had been put on hold after 2014 when many of the county schools went through realignment by the N.C. High School Athletic Association, was organized by Hickory Ridge coach Matt Kreiger and Concord coach Ray Morgan.

The longstanding county records began to tumble from the start of the meet.

The new record-holders are:

● Northwest Cabarrus’ Hayden Burroughs broke a county record in the girls 200 freestyle, with her time of 2 minutes, 8 seconds breaking the record of Jay M. Robinson’s Rebecca Stanton (2:01.54 in 2013).

● Lane Bradshaw of Northwest Cabarrus turned in a time of 1:57.77 in the boys 200 individual medley, breaking Jay M. Robinson’s Chad Heiser’s record (1:59.49 in 2011).

● Hickory Ridge’s Alex Garmon, Tyler Ligi, Parker Murphy and Andrew Schmidt finished the boys 200 medley relay in 1:41.22, bettering the county mark of 1:42.74 set by Concord in 2013. Cox Mill’s Devon Armone, Bhargav Vadapalli, Ben Leckinger and Connor Solvason also surpassed the old mark, finishing second to the Ragin’ Bulls in 1:42.31.

● In the boys 50 freestyle, Garmon finished in 21:66, breaking a record set by Tyler Gomez of Jay M. Robinson in 2013 (21.85). The Bulldogs’ TJ Spokas and the Chargers’ Solvason also eclipsed that time, clocking in at 21.80.

● Central Cabarrus sophomore Abbey Cronin’s time of 59.52 in the girls 100 butterfly broke a record set by Cox Mill’s Lexi Wrist in 2013 (1:01.45), and Northwest Cabarrus’ Hayden Burroughs (1:01.17) also bettered the old mark.

● Cronin also broke the girls 100 backstroke record, as her 58.37 bettered Cox Mill’s Madison Holland’s time of 1:00.63 from 2014.

● Auburn signee Harrison Ranier of Northwest Cabarrus took the boys 100 freestyle in 46.64, breaking the record set by Cox Mill’s Ethan Garrison in 2012 (48.17). Solvason (47.81) of Cox Mill also took second place and also accomplished the feat.

● Ranier also broke the record in the 100 backstroke, as his time of 52.67 surpassed the time of 53.43 by Hickory Ridge’s Zack Lambert in 2011.

● The boys old 500 freestyle record of 4:51.91 by Heiser was broken by another Bulldog, Spokas, who finished in 4:49.53.

● The Northwest Cabarrus quartet of Burroughs, Kylie Moro, Bella Thompson and Price Rinker set a record in the girls 200 freestyle relay (1:43.48), breaking the Jay M. Robinson record of 1:44.31 from 2013. Second-place Cox Mill’s Kassidy Cummings, Emma Loranger, Sydney Skvoretz and Shay Kilmurry also surpassed the old record (1:43.76).

● In the 400 freestyle relay, Burroughs, Sofia Moro, Thompson and Rinker had a record-setting time of 3:46.94. The old mark was 3:50.24 by Jay M. Robinson in 2013.

● Hickory Ridge’s 200 freestyle relay team of Ligi, Schmidt, Murphy and Garmon clocked in at 1:30.53, comfortably surpassing the 1:32.98 Cox Mill put up in 2012; Cox Mill’s Andri Polotov, Vadapalli, Leckinger and Solvason were runners-up in 1:30.87.

Here are the complete team results and the top three individual finishers in each race:

BOYS

Team

Hickory Ridge, 411

West Cabarrus, 396

Cox Mill, 344.50

Northwest Cabarrus, 334

Central Cabarrus, 233

Concord, 191

Jay M. Robinson, 163.50

Mount Pleasant, 7

Individuals

200-yard medley relay: Hickory Ridge (Alex Garmon, Tyler Ligi, Parker Murphy, Andrew Schmidt), 1:41.22; Cox Mill (Devon Armone, Bhargav Vadapalli, Ben Leckinger, Connor Solvason), 1:42.31; West Cabarrus (Jake Hallbach, Costi Gaskey, Jack Sterka, Alex Ragan), 1:44.63

200 freestyle: Tyler Ligi, Hickory Ridge, 1:48.82; Ben Leckinger, Cox Mill, 1:52.70; Justin Gould, Northwest Cabarrus, 1:55.66

200 IM: Lane Bradshaw, Northwest Cabarrus, 1:57.77; Parker Murphy, Hickory Ridge, 2:04.67; Grant Willis, Central Cabarrus, 2:12.23

50 freestyle: Alex Garmon, Hickory Ridge, 21:66; TJ Spokas, Jay M. Robinson, 21.80; Connor Solvason, Cox Mill, 21.80; Costi Gaskey, West Cabarrus, 23.01

100 butterfly: Alex Garmon: Hickory Ridge, 53.31; Ben Leckinger, Cox Mill, 54.93; Andri Polotov, Cox Mill, 58.61

100 freestyle: Harrison Ranier, Northwest Cabarrus, 46.64; Connor Solvason, Cox Mill, 47.81; Jack Sterka, West Cabarrus, 50.74

500 freestyle: TJ Spokas, Jay M. Robinson, 4:49.53; Grant Willis, Central Cabarrus, 5:08.59; Justin Gould, Northwest Cabarrus, 5:11.62.

200 freestyle relay: Hickory Ridge (Tyler Ligi, Andrew Schmidt, Parker Murphy, Alex Garmon), 1:30.53; Cox Mill’s Andri Polotov, Bhargav Vadapalli, Ben Leckinger and Connor Solvason), 1:30.87; Jay M. Robinson (Timur Atabakov, Noah Song, Matthew Seymour, TJ Spokas), 1:34.61

100 backstroke: Ranier Harrison, Northwest Cabarrus, 52.67; Parker Murphy, Hickory Ridge, 58.66; Graham Powers, Northwest Cabarrus, 1:00.84

100 breaststroke: Lane Bradshaw, Northwest Cabarrus, 1:00.92; Tyler Ligi, Hickory Ridge, 1:01.68; Timur Atabekov, Jay M. Robinson, 1:02.77

400 freestyle relay: Northwest Cabarrus (Lane Bradshaw, Graham Powers, Justin Gould, Harrison Ranier), 3:27.62; Central Cabarrus (Bailey Williams, Reader McIntire, Tyler Dunn, Grant Willis), 3:44.98; Cox Mill (Devon Arnone, Jack Boyd, Yash Chhablani, Andri Polotov), 3:47.30

GIRLS

Team

Cox Mill, 446

Northwest Cabarrus, 421

West Cabarrus, 328

Central Cabarrus, 298

Hickory Ridge, 259

Concord, 169

Mount Pleasant, 157

Jay M. Robinson, 33

Individuals

200-yard medley relay: Central Cabarrus (Abbey Cronin, Bellum Vine, Lyla Johns, Audrey Wolff), 1:58.86; Cox Mill (Sydney Skvoretz, Aubrey Kelley, Ellie Ferguson, Shay Kilmurry), 1:59.86’ West Cabarrus (Laney Brinson, Kendall Carlton, Bre Michalski, Ellison Nicely), 2:05.20

200 freestyle: Hayden Burroughs, Northwest Cabarrus, 2:00.08; Abbie Hollmeyer, West Cabarrus, 2:01.89; Shay Kilmurry, Cox Mill, 2:04.52

200 IM: Lyla Johns, Central Cabarrus, 2:18.23; Laurel Keasler, Concord, 2:19.38; Ellie Ferguson, Cox Mill, 2:24.15

50 freestyle: Price Rinker, Northwest Cabarrus, 25.37; Lyla Johns, Central Cabarrus, 25.64; Sydney Skvoretz, Cox Mill, 26.07

100 butterfly: Abbey Cronin, Central Cabarrus, 59.52; Hayden Burroughs, Northwest Cabarrus, 1:01.17; Kassidy Cummings, Cox Mill, 1:04.69

100 freestyle: Sydney Skvoretz, Cox Mill, 57.04; Naomi McMillion, Hickory Ridge, 59.06, Lily Hermans, Concord, 59.08

500 freestyle: Price Rinker, Northwest Cabarrus, 5:26.14; Abbie Hollmeyer, West Cabarrus, 5:33.48; Shay Kilmurry, Cox Mill, 5:51.76

200 freestyle relay: Northwest Cabarrus (Hayden Burroughs, Kylie Moro, Bella Thompson, Price Rinker), 1:43.48; Cox Mill (Kassidy Cummings, Emma Loranger, Sydney Skvoretz, Shay Kilmurry), 1:43.76; Hickory Ridge (Courtney McKinney, Sloan Kastler, Lyndsey Iannucci, Naomi McMillion), 1:51.88

100 backstroke: Abbey Cronin, Central Cabarrus; 58.37; Kassidy Cummings, Cox Mill, 1:04.31; Izzie Neri, Concord, 1:04.91

100 breaststroke: Laurel Keasler, Concord, 1:10:98; Bellum Vine, Central Cabarrus, 1:18.06; Aubrey Kelley, Cox Mill, 1:19.30

400 freestyle relay: Northwest Cabarrus (Hayden Burroughs, Sofia Moro, Bella Thompson, Price Rinker), 3:46.94; Central Cabarrus (Abbey Cronin, Bellum Vine, Audrey Wolff, Lyla Johns), 3:54.88; Cox Mill (Ellie Ferguson, Aubrey Kelley, Kassidy Cummings, Emma Loranger), 3:57.07