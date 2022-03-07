HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING: Wolverines’ Forsey leads All-GMC squad; Bulls’ Krieger is top boys and girls coach

CONCORD – Cabarrus County took most of the top individual honors on the Greater Metro 4 boys and girls all-conference swimming teams, the league announced.

For starters, West Cabarrus’ Christopher Forsey was chosen as the 2021-22 Boys Swimmer of the Year, while Hickory Ridge’s Matt Krieger was named both Boys and Girls Coach of the Year.

Forsey, a senior who has signed with Lenoir-Rhyne, led a total of nine boys from schools with Cabarrus County ties on the all-conference team.

Cox Mill led the area with four all-conference picks: Connor Solvason, Benjamin Leckinger, Bhargav Vedapalli and Harrison Teague. West Cabarrus was next with Forsey, Jackson Sterka and Jake Halbach. Hickory Ridge’s Alex Garmon and Tyler Ligi also made the team.

The rest of the boys all-conference team included Lake Norman’s Tyler Seidel, Nathan Claborn, Will Sinclair, Nicholas Friedman and Kenan Stoup; and South Iredell’s Caden Krampert.

Krieger, the Coach of the Year, led Hickory Ridge to a third-place finish in the boys standings, while the Bulls’ girls team was fifth.

Seven Cabarrus County girls made the all-conference team.