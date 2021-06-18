HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD: A host of Cabarrus athletes make regional meets

CONCORD -- This is a list of the qualifiers from Cabarrus County for regional track and field meets on Saturday.
The 4A Midwest Regional will be held at Davie High School in Mocksville.
The 3A Midwest Regional takes place at Dudley High School in Greensboro.
The 2A Midwest Regional is at Surry Central High School in Dobson.
Local region qualifiers
(not including Rocky River 2A/3A and South Piedmont 3A relay teams)
A.L. BROWN
Hannah Foxx (100 dash, 200 dash)
Daunte Marshall (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles)
Jonathan Parks (high jump)
Amareon Plummer (long jump)
Dontavius Strode (long jump)
CENTRAL CABARRUS
Nyah Edwards (discus, shot put)
Jaiden Hastings (discus)
Sydney Krause (long jump)
Jahaila Wright (long jump, triple jump)
CONCORD
Isaiah Clark (100 dash, 200 dash, 110 hurdles, long jump)
Johnakin Franklin (triple jump)
Abigail Guinto Avila (triple jump)
Jacob Melton (high jump)
Mahalia Stainback (shot put)
Myster Stevenson (triple jump)
Kobe Watts-Williams (triple jump)
COX MILL
Nia Easterwood (high jump)
Zaiyon Evans (triple jump)
Prince Ford (400)
Amy Connick (800, 1,600)
Kaitlyn Jones (3,200)
Zadyn Moore (discus)
Kristina Noje (high jump)
T’Kye Presley (300 hurdles)
Johnathan Richards (triple jump)
Joshua Ros (long jump)
Fransaya Sio (long jump, triple jump)
Keshon Wilson James (long jump)
HICKORY RIDGE
Karsyn Anders (4x200)
Bryce Anderson (800, 1,600, 3,200)
Zoe Anderson (4x800)
Joshua Ashley (4x800)
Hannah Birkemeier (400, 4x200, 4x400)
Nyla Bitting (4x200, triple jump)
Isaiah Blake (shot put)
Juan Carbajal (4x400)
Neah Chisholm (4x800)
So’Nia Clark (high jump)
Elizabeth Dusche (4x100, 4x200)
Randall Fisher (4x100)
Sheree Gidney (discus, shot put)
Terry Gilliam (4x800)
Cade Goldman (discus, shot put)
Ariah Graves (4x100)
Maya Henry (discus, shot put)
Spencer Higdon (100 dash, 4x100, 4x200)
Jayla Horn (4x100)
Carlton Hunt (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 4x100)
Will Laing (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles)
DeShawn Lewis (shot put)
Stella Martin (4x400
Julian Mendon (4x800)
Jaylin Milton-Hall (100 dash, 200 dash, 400, 4x200)
Judah Oquendo (400, 4x200, 4x400)
Jaelen Owens (4x100)
Santiago Salas (4x800)
David Stone (4x400)
Donovan Stone (4x100, 4x200)
Nicholas Talone (4x800)
Jaleah Taylor (800, 1,600, 4x800)
Abigail Thomas (100 dash, 200 dash, 400, 4x400)
Quan Tousssaint (triple jump)
Issac Wright (4x400)
Aniya Woodruff (100 dash, 200 dash, 300 hurdles, 4x400)
JAY M. ROBINSON
Amaya Barnette (400)
William Suttles (100 dash)
MOUNT PLEASANT
Adam Abernathy (200 dash)
Noah Aceituno (1,600)
Bobby Fink (shot put)
Brianna Harwood (high jump)
Sawyer Helms (800)
Caitlyn Herring (shot put)
Fallon Koob (pole vault)
Austin Love (discus, shot put)
Avery Maulden (triple jump)
Davis Neel (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles)
Bryce Parker (100 dash, high jump)
Angie Ramirez-Barr (3,200)
Connor Srackengast (pole vault)
Avery Tucker (shot put)
Britton Weems (400)
Max White (high jump, triple jump)
Michael Williams (high jump)
NORTHWEST CABARRUS
Makayla Anderson (discus, shot put)
Chaunesse Barringer (100 dash,200 dash, long jump)
Aliciah Fields (high jump)
Lilly Garcia (pole vault)
Aspen King (long jump)
Peyton Phillips (pole vault)
WEST CABARRUS
Jaynissa Cauthen (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles)
Jordan Jean-Pierre (high jump)