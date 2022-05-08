HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD: Barringer, Woolfolk lead Northwest boys and girls to matching SPC titles

Chaunesse Barringer is at it again.
A year after dominating the South Piedmont 3A Conference track and field scene on the way to winning a state long jump title, Barringer last week showed no signs of slowing down her senior year.
Barringer was named the most outstanding performer among girls, thanks to taking first place in three different events Wednesday at the SPC championships, held at East Rowan High School.
Barringer’s performance led the Northwest Cabarrus girls to the SPC team title as well.
The Trojans owned the meet from the boys side, too.
With Isaac Woolfolk being named the most outstanding boys sprinter, Northwest Cabarrus also clinched the SPC boys championship.
Woolfolk finished second in the 110-meter hurdles (17.27 seconds) and third in the 300 hurdles (43.84).
Barringer, who has signed with the Charlotte 49ers, put all her skills on display Wednesday, as she won the 100 meters (12.48), 200 (26.76) as well as her main event, the long jump (19 feet 9 inches).
Several Trojans also took home good medals.
In the boys events, Jaylen Currence was especially impressing, winning both the 400 and 800 meter-races.
For the Northwest girls, Lily Houston (pole vault), Deming Lawing (discus) and Re’Ale Walton (shot put) finished first.
Central Cabarrus had a pair of gold medalists in Tyler Dunn (boys long jump) and Sydney Krause (girls triple jump).
Concord’s Jerrell Riddick (boys high jump) and Johnakin Franklin (boys triple jump) were also victorious.
Complete results of top-3 finishers
BOYS
100 meters
Blaise Atkinson, LN Charter, 11:00
Anwar Davis, West Rowan, 11:51
Nylon Fair-Steele, Concord, 11:55
200
Peter Williams-Simpson, West Rowan, 23:46
Jaykwon Diaz-Cruz, Central Cabarrus, 23.47
Nylon Fair-Steele, Concord, 23.79
400
Jaylen Currence, NW Cabarrus, 49.46
Christian Reid, Central Cabarrus, 52.37
Adrian Stockton, West Rowan, 52.46
800
Jaylen Currence, NW Cabarrus, 2:06.85
Truett Evely, LN Charter, 2:08.99
Braden Patterson, NW Cabarrus, 2:11.47
1,600
Eli Julian, South Rowan, 4:29.81
Owen Evans, NW Cabarrus, 4:43.95
Braden Bole, LN Charter, 4:54.06
3,200
Eli Julian, South Rowan, 10:06.47
Javon Tayler, LN Charter, 10:49.10
Jorge Clemente-Garcia, Carson, 10:52.10
110 hurdles
Blaise Atkinson, LN Charter, 13.96
Isaac Woolfork, NW Cabarrus, 17.27
Jesse Williams, NW Cabarrus, 17.98
300 hurdles
Blaise Atkinson, LN Charter, 39.03
Tyler Dunn, Central Cabarrus, 43.60
Isaac Woolfork, NW Cabarrus, 43.84
High jump
Jerrell Riddick, Concord,6-0
Damir Miller, Carson, 5-10
Daniel Overcash, East Rowan, 5-10
Branden Ragin, NW Cabarrus, 5-6
Long jump
Tyler Dunn, Central Cabarrus, 20-1.25
Johnakin Franklin, Concord,19-10.25
Cole Eagle, East Rowan, 19-10
Triple jump
Johnakin Franklin, Concord, 41-11.25
Branden Ragin, NW Cabarrus, 41-7.25
Kobe Watts-Williams, Concord, 39-5.50
Pole vault
Luke Heglar, East Rowan, 12-0
Caleb Holmes, South Rowan, 11-6
Seth Drake, East Rowan, 11-0
Daniel Overcash, East Rowan, 10-6
Discus
Dominick Dale, East Rowan, 131-1
Jacob Collins, Carson, 121-6
Myles Scott, LN Charter, 117-8
Shot put
Dominick Dale, East Rowan, 42-0
Myles Scott, LN Charter, 40-7
Jacob Butler, East Rowan, 40-5
4x100 relay
Concord, 45.25
NW Cabarrus, 45.30
West Rowan, 45.66
4x200 relay
Central Cabarrus, 1:33.05
West Rowan, 1:33.27
Concord, 1:35.31
4x400 relay
NW Cabarrus, 3:35.06
LN Charter, 3:35.72
Carson, 3:42.92
4x800 relay
NW Cabarrus,8:26.82
LN Charter, 8:30.79
East Rowan, 9:02.08
GIRLS
100 meters
Chaunesse Barringer, NW Cabarrus, 12.48
Sydney Krause, Central Cabarrus, 12.83
Aaliyah White, Carson, 13.09
200
Chaunesse Barringer, NW Cabarrus, 26.76
Aaliyah White, Carson, 27.0
Natalie Brown, NW Cabarrus, 27.04
400
Lily Yampolsky, LN Charter, 1:00.76
Aaliyah White, Carson, 1,03.84
Katelyn Lentz, West Rowan, 1:04.11
800
Lily Yampolsky, LN Charter, 2:31.63
Etta Noel, Central Cabarrus, 2:34.12
Jenna Peterson, LN Charter, 2:36.39
1,600
Lily Yampolsky, LN Charter, 5:42.89
Etta Noel, Central Cabarrus, 5:50.17
Taylor Hyman, NW Cabarrus, 5:52.92
3.200
Katie Roberts, West Rowan, 13:05.21
Taylor Hyman, NW Cabarrus, 13:29.70
Madison Beaver, South Rowan, 13:37.44
100 hurdles
Zoe Holbrook, Carson, 16.95
Natalie Brown, NW Cabarrus, 17.36
Carmella Rain, East Rowan, 17.96
300 hurdles
Peyton Whicker, East Rowan, 50.91
Natalie Brown, NW Cabarrus, 51.76
Robin Wright, South Rowan, 52.52
High jump
Macy Miller, South Rowan, 5-3
Jahaila Wright, Central Cabarrus, 5-0
Erica Murdock, NW Cabarrus, 4-10
Long jump
Chaunesse Barringer, NW Cabarrus, 19-9
Jahaila Wright, Central Cabarrus, 18-0.5
Sydney Krause, Central Cabarrus, 17-3.5
Triple jump
Sydney Krause, Central Cabarrus, 39-0.75
Jahaila Wright, Central Cabarrus, 36-6.25
Samantha Nosalek, Central Cabarrus, 35-1.50
Pole vault
Lily Houston, NW Cabarrus, 9-6
Jasmine Brown, East Rowan, 7-6
Kaylyn Harvey, NW Cabarrus, 7-0
Discus
Deming Lawing, NW Cabarrus, 88-11.5
Rachel Turner, LN Charter, 85-11
Kaosi Ezeigbo, Central Cabarrus, 85-8
Shot put
Re’Ale Walton, NW Cabarrus, 30-9
Holly Stowe, Carson, 30-5
Kaosi Ezeigbo, Central Cabarrus, 29-4
4x100 relay
Central Cabarrus, 50.13
East Rowan, 54.67
LN Charter, 57.06
4x200 relay
NW Cabarrus, 1:54.28
East Rowan, 1:56.57
Central Cabarrus, 1:58.19
4x400 relay
NW Cabarrus, 4:33.94
South Rowan, 4:38.86
Carson, 4:39.25
4x800 relay
LN Charter, 11:06.61
Carson, 11:32
South Rowan, 11:34.92