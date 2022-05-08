HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD: Barringer, Woolfolk lead Northwest boys and girls to matching SPC titles

Chaunesse Barringer is at it again.

A year after dominating the South Piedmont 3A Conference track and field scene on the way to winning a state long jump title, Barringer last week showed no signs of slowing down her senior year.

Barringer was named the most outstanding performer among girls, thanks to taking first place in three different events Wednesday at the SPC championships, held at East Rowan High School.

Barringer’s performance led the Northwest Cabarrus girls to the SPC team title as well.

The Trojans owned the meet from the boys side, too.

With Isaac Woolfolk being named the most outstanding boys sprinter, Northwest Cabarrus also clinched the SPC boys championship.

Woolfolk finished second in the 110-meter hurdles (17.27 seconds) and third in the 300 hurdles (43.84).

Barringer, who has signed with the Charlotte 49ers, put all her skills on display Wednesday, as she won the 100 meters (12.48), 200 (26.76) as well as her main event, the long jump (19 feet 9 inches).

Several Trojans also took home good medals.

In the boys events, Jaylen Currence was especially impressing, winning both the 400 and 800 meter-races.

For the Northwest girls, Lily Houston (pole vault), Deming Lawing (discus) and Re’Ale Walton (shot put) finished first.

Central Cabarrus had a pair of gold medalists in Tyler Dunn (boys long jump) and Sydney Krause (girls triple jump).

Concord’s Jerrell Riddick (boys high jump) and Johnakin Franklin (boys triple jump) were also victorious.

Complete results of top-3 finishers

BOYS

100 meters

Blaise Atkinson, LN Charter, 11:00

Anwar Davis, West Rowan, 11:51

Nylon Fair-Steele, Concord, 11:55

200

Peter Williams-Simpson, West Rowan, 23:46

Jaykwon Diaz-Cruz, Central Cabarrus, 23.47

Nylon Fair-Steele, Concord, 23.79

400

Jaylen Currence, NW Cabarrus, 49.46

Christian Reid, Central Cabarrus, 52.37

Adrian Stockton, West Rowan, 52.46

800

Jaylen Currence, NW Cabarrus, 2:06.85

Truett Evely, LN Charter, 2:08.99

Braden Patterson, NW Cabarrus, 2:11.47

1,600

Eli Julian, South Rowan, 4:29.81

Owen Evans, NW Cabarrus, 4:43.95

Braden Bole, LN Charter, 4:54.06

3,200

Eli Julian, South Rowan, 10:06.47

Javon Tayler, LN Charter, 10:49.10

Jorge Clemente-Garcia, Carson, 10:52.10

110 hurdles

Blaise Atkinson, LN Charter, 13.96

Isaac Woolfork, NW Cabarrus, 17.27

Jesse Williams, NW Cabarrus, 17.98

300 hurdles

Blaise Atkinson, LN Charter, 39.03

Tyler Dunn, Central Cabarrus, 43.60

Isaac Woolfork, NW Cabarrus, 43.84

High jump

Jerrell Riddick, Concord,6-0

Damir Miller, Carson, 5-10

Daniel Overcash, East Rowan, 5-10

Branden Ragin, NW Cabarrus, 5-6

Long jump

Tyler Dunn, Central Cabarrus, 20-1.25

Johnakin Franklin, Concord,19-10.25

Cole Eagle, East Rowan, 19-10

Triple jump

Johnakin Franklin, Concord, 41-11.25

Branden Ragin, NW Cabarrus, 41-7.25

Kobe Watts-Williams, Concord, 39-5.50

Pole vault

Luke Heglar, East Rowan, 12-0

Caleb Holmes, South Rowan, 11-6

Seth Drake, East Rowan, 11-0

Daniel Overcash, East Rowan, 10-6

Discus

Dominick Dale, East Rowan, 131-1

Jacob Collins, Carson, 121-6

Myles Scott, LN Charter, 117-8

Shot put

Dominick Dale, East Rowan, 42-0

Myles Scott, LN Charter, 40-7

Jacob Butler, East Rowan, 40-5

4x100 relay

Concord, 45.25

NW Cabarrus, 45.30

West Rowan, 45.66

4x200 relay

Central Cabarrus, 1:33.05

West Rowan, 1:33.27

Concord, 1:35.31

4x400 relay

NW Cabarrus, 3:35.06

LN Charter, 3:35.72

Carson, 3:42.92

4x800 relay

NW Cabarrus,8:26.82

LN Charter, 8:30.79

East Rowan, 9:02.08

GIRLS

100 meters

Chaunesse Barringer, NW Cabarrus, 12.48

Sydney Krause, Central Cabarrus, 12.83

Aaliyah White, Carson, 13.09

200

Chaunesse Barringer, NW Cabarrus, 26.76

Aaliyah White, Carson, 27.0

Natalie Brown, NW Cabarrus, 27.04

400

Lily Yampolsky, LN Charter, 1:00.76

Aaliyah White, Carson, 1,03.84

Katelyn Lentz, West Rowan, 1:04.11

800

Lily Yampolsky, LN Charter, 2:31.63

Etta Noel, Central Cabarrus, 2:34.12

Jenna Peterson, LN Charter, 2:36.39

1,600

Lily Yampolsky, LN Charter, 5:42.89

Etta Noel, Central Cabarrus, 5:50.17

Taylor Hyman, NW Cabarrus, 5:52.92

3.200

Katie Roberts, West Rowan, 13:05.21

Taylor Hyman, NW Cabarrus, 13:29.70

Madison Beaver, South Rowan, 13:37.44

100 hurdles

Zoe Holbrook, Carson, 16.95

Natalie Brown, NW Cabarrus, 17.36

Carmella Rain, East Rowan, 17.96

300 hurdles

Peyton Whicker, East Rowan, 50.91

Natalie Brown, NW Cabarrus, 51.76

Robin Wright, South Rowan, 52.52

High jump

Macy Miller, South Rowan, 5-3

Jahaila Wright, Central Cabarrus, 5-0

Erica Murdock, NW Cabarrus, 4-10

Long jump

Chaunesse Barringer, NW Cabarrus, 19-9

Jahaila Wright, Central Cabarrus, 18-0.5

Sydney Krause, Central Cabarrus, 17-3.5

Triple jump

Sydney Krause, Central Cabarrus, 39-0.75

Jahaila Wright, Central Cabarrus, 36-6.25

Samantha Nosalek, Central Cabarrus, 35-1.50

Pole vault

Lily Houston, NW Cabarrus, 9-6

Jasmine Brown, East Rowan, 7-6

Kaylyn Harvey, NW Cabarrus, 7-0

Discus

Deming Lawing, NW Cabarrus, 88-11.5

Rachel Turner, LN Charter, 85-11

Kaosi Ezeigbo, Central Cabarrus, 85-8

Shot put

Re’Ale Walton, NW Cabarrus, 30-9

Holly Stowe, Carson, 30-5

Kaosi Ezeigbo, Central Cabarrus, 29-4

4x100 relay

Central Cabarrus, 50.13

East Rowan, 54.67

LN Charter, 57.06

4x200 relay

NW Cabarrus, 1:54.28

East Rowan, 1:56.57

Central Cabarrus, 1:58.19

4x400 relay

NW Cabarrus, 4:33.94

South Rowan, 4:38.86

Carson, 4:39.25

4x800 relay

LN Charter, 11:06.61

Carson, 11:32

South Rowan, 11:34.92