HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD: Pridgen, other Cougars shine in CISAA meet

During practice last Thursday evening, the day before the Charlotte Independent Schools Athletic Association track and field championships, Cannon School phenom Teri Pridgen injured her hip.

On Friday morning, Pridgen could barely walk.

However, even though the Cougars sophomore wasn’t at her best, she willed herself to be able to run.

And, well, she still ran pretty fast.

Pridgen ran well enough in Friday’s preliminaries to qualify for the finals the next day. And although she was still feeling poorly on Saturday, she managed to win the 100- and 200-meter races and claim a pair of conference championships at Charlotte Providence Day School.

Pridgen won the 100 in 12.02 seconds while competing head-to-head with highly touted Duke University recruit Falon Spearman of Providence Day, and then took the 200 title in 24.74.

Pridgen competed in the 400 prelims and was the only runner to finish under 1 minute (58.98). However, her injured hip finally overtook her, and she was unable to compete in the finals of that event.

Pridgen won the state championship in the 200 meters last spring, and she’ll be trying to do that again – and more – when the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I meet is held Friday and Saturday at Raleigh Ravenscroft School.

Her 100- and 200-meter performances under painful circumstances Saturday qualified her for the Adidas Outdoor High School Nationals, which take place in June.

“It was one of most courageous performances I have ever seen,” Cannon coach Darren Biehler said in a text message to the Independent Tribune.

That’s not all Biehler had to be proud of on this day.

Cannon’s Quentin Clarke put on a show himself, winning the boys 400 championship in 40.84 while out-legging defending state champion Bryce Scott of Charlotte Providence Day (40.90).

Another Cannon standout was 800-meter runner David Wheeler, who finished first in the boys competition and went under two minutes for the first time in school history (1 minute, 59.43 seconds).

The Cougars boys 4x200 relay team of Joseph Levy, Dylan Kellman, Amir Morocco and Clarke had a second-place performance (1:30.52) but still qualified for the Adidas Outdoor High School Nationals.

Morocco also finished third in the high jump (5-8).

Cannon’s Will Rauer was second in the boys discus (134-0), while Collin Bullard was third in the boys shot put (44-10).