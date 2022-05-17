HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD: Several Cabarrus athletes, including seven regional champs, chase state titles

The regional track and field meets last week were very good to Cabarrus County athletes.

Or vice versa.

Either way, the county will be well represented when the state meets are held this weekend in Greensboro.

A total of 38 Cabarrus athletes – 19 boys and 19 girls – will go for gold on the N.C. A&T State University track and field Friday and Saturday. What’s more, seven of those athletes will be doing so as individual regional champions, in addition to three relay teams.

Two of those athletes – Northwest Cabarrus’ Chaunesse Barringer and Central Cabarrus’ Jahaila Wright – will be going for state championships for the second year in a row, and at least one is favored to come out on top again.

Barringer, a star for the Northwest Cabarrus girls, won the Class 3A state title in long jump a year ago as a junior, and she appears even more dangerous in her final high school season.

Not only did Barringer, a UNC Charlotte signee, win the 3A Midwest Regional title last week in the long jump (18 feet, 7 inches), she also wound up in first place in the 100 meters (12.51 seconds) and 200 meters (26.02) last Friday at Mocksville’s Davie County High School. Barringer won the state long jump title last year with a performance of 19-1, and her career best is 19-9.

Barringer wasn’t the only Trojan to finish first in multiple events at regionals.

Northwest Cabarrus boys senior Jaylen Currence won regional crowns in two of track’s most grueling running events, the 400 (48.78) and 800 meters (2 minutes, 3.72 seconds).

Meanwhile, Hickory Ridge girls freshman phenom Nina Dominique won arguably the sport’s two most high-profile events, the 100 (11.73) and 200 meters (24.61), at the 4A West Regional in Mocksville on Saturday.

Another young standout, Central Cabarrus sophomore Sydney Krause fell just short of winning two events. Krause took first place in the girls triple jump by going 37-10, exactly two feet in front of her Viking teammate, Wright, the defending state champion in the event. Krause also finished second to Barringer in the long jump (17-5), while Wright was third.

Continuing with the young-but-supremely-talented theme, Northwest Cabarrus’ 10th-grader Lily Houston took the girls 3A Midwest pole vault title, with her effort of 9-6 being a half-foot better than the competition.

A.L. Brown junior standout Daunte Marshall was the 4A Midwest Regional titlist in the boys 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.50.

Hickory Ridge senior Landis Fredericks had a first-place finish in the boys high jump by soaring 6 feet, 8 inches, which was four inches better than the second-place finisher.

Dominique also played a role on two of Hickory Ridge’s electrifying girls relay teams.

The quartet of Dominique, Howard University signee Aniya Woodruff, Northeastern University signee Abigail Thomas and fellow freshman Jaila Woodruff lit up the track. First, they won the 4x100 relay title in 46.43, a full second better than the second-place competitors. Then, the same Bulls ran away with the 4x200 crown in 1:37.03, more than two seconds faster than the pack.

Finally, the Northwest Cabarrus boys 4x800 relay squad of Currence, Logan O’Daniel, Blake Andrews and Owen Evans took first place with a time of 8:09.11.

The Northwest Cabarrus girls were the regional runners-up as a team.

Individuals who finished in second place at the regional meets were Concord’s Jerrell Reddick (boys high jump); Hickory Ridge’s Aniya Woodruff (girls 300 hurdles); Jay M. Robinson’s Jacob Stephens (boys 1,600); Mount Pleasant’s Austin Love (boys discus) and Davis Neel (boys 110 hurdles); and Northwest Cabarrus’ Demi Lawing (girls discus);

Third-place finishers were Central Cabarrus’ Jaykwon Diaz-Cruz (boys 200); Hickory Ridge’s Jaila Woodruff (girls 400); Mount Pleasant’s Bobby Fink (boys discus) and Sawyer Helms (boys 800); Northwest Cabarrus’ Owen Evans (boys 3,200), Taylor Hyman (girls 1,600) and Erica Murdock (girls high jump); and West Cabarrus’ Jaynissa Cauthen (300 hurdles)

In relays, the Northwest Cabarrus girls 4x100 grouping of Chaunesse Barringer, Ceaire Barringer, Janae Hobbs and Aspen King took second place, while Central Cabarrus’ Wright, Krause, Samantha Nosalek and Leila Sifford teamed up to finish third.

In the boys relays, Jay M. Robinson’s Stephens, Timur Atabekov, James Engels and Carson Muller were third in the 4x800, and Northwest Cabarrus’ Currence, Evans, Tru Sierra and Isaac Woolfolk took third in the 4x400.

The Class 2A and 3A state competitions are Friday at N.C. A&T State University, while 1A and 4A meets kickoff Saturday at the same venue.

CABARRUS STATE QUALIFIERS

BOYS

A.L. Brown

Daunte Marshall: 110 hurdles

Concord

Jerrell Reddick: high jump

Central Cabarrus

Jaykwon Diaz-Cruz: 200 meters

Hickory Ridge

Landis Fredericks: high jump

Spender Higdon: 200 meters

Jay M. Robinson

Timur Arabekov: 4x800 relay

James Engels: 4x800 relay

Carson Muller: 4x800 relay

Jacob Stephens: 1,600 meters, 4x800 relay

Mount Pleasant

Bobby Fink: discus, shot put

Sawyer Helms: 800 meters

Austin Love: discus

Davis Neel: 110-meter hurdles

Northwest Cabarrus

Blake Andrews: 4x800 relay

Jaylen Currence: 400 meters, 800 meters, 4x400 relay, 4x800 relay

Owen Evans: 3,200 meters, 4x400 relay, 4x800 relay

Logan O’Daniel: 4x800 relay

Tru Sierra: 4x400 relay

Isaac Woolfolk: 4x400 relay

GIRLS

Central Cabarrus

Katlyn French: high jump

Sydney Krause: 100 meters, long jump, triple jump, 4x100 relay

Etta Noel: 1,600 meters

Samantha Nosalek: 4x100 relay

Leila Sifford: 4x100 relay

Jahaila Wright: long jump, triple jump, 4x100 relay

Hickory Ridge

Nina Dominique: 100 meters, 200 meters, 4x100 relay, 4x200 relay

Abigail Thomas, 4x100 relay, 4x200 relay

Aniya Woodruff: 200 meters, 300 hurdles, 4x100 relay, 4x200 relay

Jaila Woodruff: 400 meters, 4x100 relay, 4x200 relay

Northwest Cabarrus

Ceaire Barringer: 4x100 relay, 4x200 relay, 4x400 relay

Chaunesse Barringer: 100 meters, 200 meters, long jump, 4x100 relay

Janae Hobbs: 4x100 relay, 4x200 relay, 4x400 relay,

Lily Houston: pole vault

Taylor Hyman: 1,600 meters

Aspen King: 4x100 relay, 4x200 relay. 4x400 relay,

Demi Lawing: shot put

Kennedy Soles: 4x200 relay, 4x400 relay

West Cabarrus

Jaynissa Cauthen: 300 hurdles