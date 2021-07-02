HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD: Barringer brings home the gold for Northwest

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At that point, it was pretty much a matter of how far Barringer would jump on the rest of her jumps -- and she had five more left since this was just her first attempt in the preliminaries – and what further damage she could do to the Class 3A state record.

Unfortunately, she scratched on her next two jumps in the preliminary round and then was too far behind the takeoff board on her three attempts in the finals to surpass her opening jump.

“In the finals, I tried to fix my mark and ended up still not hitting the board the right way,” Barringer explained. “One of them, I didn’t hit the board at all – I was like 2 feet behind it. The other two, I was barely on the board.”

But those two scratches in the first round? She almost obliterated her state record.

“She had two good pops that were probably over 20, but she fouled just a little bit,” Pierce said. “It was amazing. But I do believe she can easily get there next year.”

Either way, Barringer was the state champion. All those worries she had about competing on North Carolina’s biggest stage for the second time could be forgotten. The girls who had beaten Barringer during her freshman season were now all looking up to her.