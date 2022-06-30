HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD: Bulls relay team takes its dominance to a national level

HARRISBURG – They’ve done it again.

This time on a national level.

Last weekend at Greensboro’s N.C. A&T State University, the Hickory Ridge girls track and field quartet of Abigail Thomas, Aniya Woodruff, Nina Dominique and Jaila Woodruff wowed the crowd by winning a pair of relay titles to become two-time champions at the Adidas Outdoor Nationals.

The Hickory Ridge athletes won both the 4x100- and 4x200-meter crowns while facing some of the stiffest high school-aged competition in the country.

Thomas and Aniya Woodruff were seniors this past season, while Dominique and Jaila Woodruff were highly touted freshmen with bright futures. Thomas has signed with Northeastern University, and Aniya Woodruff is headed to Howard University.

The Ragin’ Bulls foursome won the 4x100 relay title in 46.66 seconds, nearly a second faster than the second-place squad, which was from Virginia.

They rolled to the 4x200 title even more impressively, winning in 1 minute, 37.42 seconds, which was almost two seconds faster than runner-up War TC out of Virginia (1:39.35).

In the latter race, Thomas got it all started out of the blocks and handed the baton to Dominique before Jaila Woodruff and Aniya Woodruff finished things off.

The Bulls also had success as individuals last weekend.

For starters, the uber-talented Dominique, placed second in the Freshman 100-meter dash with a time of 11.80, just behind winner Danielle Dunning Tennessee’s D-Elite TC (11.76). Dominique had finished first in the preliminaries.

Jaila Woodruff finished sixth the same event (12.37).

Meanwhile, Aniya Woodruff placed second in the Championship division for the 400 hurdles (1:03.06).

The Hickory Ridge quartet went undefeated during the school years, winning Class 4A indoor and outdoor state titles in both events.

“They have not only put Hickory Ridge on the map, but they are arguably the best relay team the school has ever seen,” Hickory Ridge coach Alycia Williams said.