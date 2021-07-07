HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD: Cannon relay team is among nation’s best

CONCORD – Cannon School’s girls 4x200 relay team had already proven it was one of the best in North Carolina, based on its performance at the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association track & field meet in May.

Last month, the quartet of Monique Moore, Sofia Rooney, Ellery Biehler and Teri Pridgen traveled across the country to prove it was one of the best in the United States.

Competing at the University of Oregon’s historic Hayward Field, site of the recent U.S. Olympic Trials, Cannon’s vaunted 4x200 relay team finished ninth in the nation at the U.S. High School Outdoor Nationals.

The Cougars clocked a time of 1 minute, 47.13.

The team features a good mixture of runners in different grades.

Rooney is a highly regarded senior who has signed to compete in track at the University of Notre Dame and finished second in the NCISAA in the 400 meters. She also excels in the hurdles events and heptathlon. Rooney is regarded as one of the best track athletes in school history, as she holds several school records.