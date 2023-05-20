Each day the Northwest Cabarrus track and field team made the trip to the school’s weight room for strength training, Lily Houston’s routine didn’t change.

The junior girls pole vaulter walked to a white board and wrote two words: “ring season.”

It was her reminder of her “why” when she was in the room.

No slacking. No holding back. No forgetting the goal.

To win a coveted state championship.

On Friday, Houston saw her work ethic pay off as she became the Class 3A state titlist in the pole vault, clearing 11 feet, 6 inches at Greensboro’s N.C. A&T State University’s Irwin Belk Track.

It marked the third year in a row that a Northwest Cabarrus athlete has won a state crown, with Houston following Chaunessee Barringer, who took state titles in consecutive seasons before joining the Charlotte 49ers' track and field program.

Northwest Cabarrus coach Tyrone Pierce marveled about Houston as he shared her story of putting her goal in print, for all her teammates to see, each day.

“That was the goal all season, winning that state title,” Pierce said. “She called it ‘ring season,’ and she was dedicated to it.”

Houston was the only Cabarrus County athlete to win a gold medal in the Class 3A competition Friday. The Class 2A and 4A meets were scheduled for Saturday and were not complete when the Independent Tribune went to press.

At last year’s state meet, Houston finished in fourth place. She was pleased with that performance, especially since it was her first year doing the pole vault, but it only inspired her to aim higher.

And although she worked hard to put herself in position to win this year, it was still “sort of surreal” when she took first place.

“Fourth place was awesome last year, but I just had to use the training that I had been preparing myself with the whole season, and it worked out well,” said Houston, who added that she did speed training and full-body workouts to complement her weight-lifting regimen.

“(It’s) been pretty awesome. I feel great about what I did.”

Houston started the meet Friday by clearing 10-6. Then she climbed to 11-0 and concluded her day with her title-winning height of 11-6.

Houston’s performance was short of her school-record 12-foot vault she executed while winning the Class 3A Midwest Regional crown last week, but it was easily the best at the state meet, as she was 6 inches better than her closest competitor.

“I had seen all the girls that were against me, and they were really good vaulters,” Houston said. “But once I had gotten the title, it was like, ‘Well, let’s see what I can do now!’ I just wanted to keep going because, honestly, this is the bottom of where I want to be. I want to get better from now until next year.”

Pierce said it’s quite possible for Houston to go even higher. He said she’s built for the journey it requires to accomplish such a goal. The passion with which she attacked “ring season” is proof, he said.

“First of all, she’s an outstanding person, and she works hard,” Pierce said. “She’s also a phenomenal athlete. She’s one of my best athletes overall on the team, so the sky’s the limit for her.

“Her goal next year, she says she wants to get 13-6 and break the state record, and that’s very possible. With the way she works, she’s dedicated. She’ll do everything possible to get better.”

Here are the other Cabarrus County 3A athletes who had top 10 finishes:

Sydney Krause, Central Cabarrus

Third in girls long jump (18-1.25), fifth in triple jump (36-5.25)

Northwest Cabarrus girls 4x400 relay

Sixth place (Ceaire Barringer, Natalie Brown, Elly Selmer, Mariah Logan), 4:11.61

Northwest Cabarrus boys 4x800 relay

Seventh place (Blake Andrews, Cameron Beaver, Grant Long, Owen Evans), 8:23.10

Jerell Reddick, Concord

Tied for eighth in girls high jump (6-0)

Tyler Dunn, Central Cabarrus

Ninth in boys 300-meter hurdles (41.47)

Taylor Hyman, Northwest Cabarrus

Ninth in girls 3,200 meters (11:51.24)