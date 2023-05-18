There’s a pretty good chance that a Cabarrus County athlete – or several Cabarrus County athletes – will be returning from Greensboro with some hardware this weekend.

A whopping 49 athletes from schools in Cabarrus County will be participating in the N.C. High School Athletic Association Track and Field Championships at N.C. A&T State University on Friday and Saturday.

Some believe it is the most from the county to qualify in a single year.

The Cabarrus participants will include 28 boys and 21 girls across three classifications.

The competition starts Friday, when the Class 1A and Class 3A meets will be held on the college’s Irwin Belk Track, and concludes Saturday when the Class 2A and Class 4A events take place.

There are no Class 1A athletes in The Independent Tribune’s coverage area who qualified this year.

Class 3A Northwest Cabarrus has the highest representation of state qualifiers among local school with 16 athletes participating this weekend.

Among them is one of the state’s best girls pole vaulters, junior Lily Houston, who is ranked No. 2 overall among all classifications and easily holds the top spot among Class 3A athletes. Last week, while winning the 3A Midwest Regional title, Houston soared a school-record 12 feet, which is 6 inches better than the next-closest competitor in this weekend’s state meet.

Houston is second in the state behind only Class 4A Cary Panther Creek senior Lena Richardson, at 12-6, which is the Class 3A meet record.

Another local athlete expected to do particularly well is Central Cabarrus junior Sydney Krause, who’s attempting to improve on her third-place finish in Class 3A last year. Entering this weekend, Krause ranked second in 3A in the long jump and third in the triple jump.

A.L. Brown junior DJ Drye, who is attempting to win the 4A boys discus title. Currently, Drye is ranked second in his classification and actually has two the top five performances in the state in the event.

Also in the running for gold will be Jay M. Robinson senior William Suttles Jr., who is entered in three events, and is particularly strong in the boys 100 meters. Suttles had the second-fastest time among Class 2A athletes in the 100.

Suttles will also compete on Robinson’s fifth-ranked 4x100 relay team along Xavier Burnett, Sencere Davis and Cameron Tucker. In addition, he’ll run for the Bulldogs’ 4x200 team (seventh in Class 2A) with Burnett, Davis and Jamarcus Hunter.

Jay M. Robinson freshman Coryn Tucker makes her debut in the state competition, and she is expected to have an impact, as he is listed as having the fourth-fastest time among girls in the Class 2A 400 meters.

The Jay M. Robinson girls 4x100 relay team (second in Class 2A) featuring Alexia Johnson, Alivia Johnson, Chelsea McLeod and Coryn Tucker is also expected to do well.

Other Cabarrus athletes with top 10 rankings in their respective classifications include:

● Hickory Ridge’s Alesia Sylverain, sixth in girls 4A shot put.

● The Hickory Ridge boys 4x100 (Mekhi Hayes, Dominic Testa, Brandon McClary, Rashardo Wallace) is sixth in 4A.

● Central Cabarrus’ Tyler Dunn, seventh in boys 3A 300 hurdles.

● The Cox Mill boys 4x100 relay team (Zaiyon Evans, Genesis Hall, Jeremiah Jones and Tiane Love) is seventh in 4A.

● Hickory Ridge’s Brandon McClary, eighth in boys 4A 100 meters.

● Jay M. Robinson’s Alexia Johnson, eighth in girls 2A 300 hurdles; ninth in 300 hurdles.

● Concord’s Jerell Reddick, sixth in boys 3A high jump.

● Northwest Cabarrus’ boys 4x800 relay team (Blake Andrews, Cameron Beaver, Owen Evans, Grant Long) is seventh in Class 3A.

●The Northwest Cabarrus girls 4x400 relay team (Ceaire Barringer, Natalie Brown, Mariah Logan, Elly Selmer) is eighth in Class 3A.

● Concord’s Nylon Fair-Steele, 10th in boys 3A 100 meters.

● Jay M. Robinson’s Coryn Tucker, 10th in girls 2A 200 meters.

Here is the complete list of state qualifiers from Cabarrus County:

BOYS

A.L. Brown

Jayden Daniels, high jump

DJ Drye, discus

Dontavius Strode, long jump

Central Cabarrus

Tyler Dunn, 300 hurdles

Concord

Nylon Fair-Steele, 100 meters

Jerell Reddick, high jump

Cox Mill

Zaiyon Evans, 4x100 relay

Genesis Hall, 4x100 relay

Jeremiah Jones, 4x100 relay

Tiane Love, 4x100 relay

Hickory Ridge

Sekani Coleman, triple jump

Mekhi Hayes 4x100 relay

Dominic Testa, 4x100 relay

Brandon McClary, 4x100 relay

Rashardo Wallace, 4x100 relay

Jay M. Robinson

Xavier Burnett, 4x200 relay, 4x100 relay

Sencere Davis, 4x200 relay, 4x100 relay

Jamarcus Hunter, 4x200 relay

William Suttles, 100 meters, 4x200 relay, 4x100 relay

Cameron Tucker, 4x100 relay

Northwest Cabarrus

Blake Andrews, 4x800 relay

Cameron Beaver, 4x800 relay

Semay Chiniwalla, 4x400 relay

Owen Evans, 4x800 relay, 4x400 relay

Grant Long, 4x800 relay

Jackson Murphy, 4x400 relay

Isaac Woolfolk, 4x400 relay

West Cabarrus

Aristot Verrios Jr., discus

GIRLS

Central Cabarrus

Sydney Krause, long jump, triple jump

Adrien Noel, 1,600-meter run

Hickory Ridge

Karsyn Anders, 4x200 relay

Nyla Bitting, 4x200 relay

McKencee Cook, 4x200 relay

Erica McClary, 100 meters, 4x200 relay

Alesia Sylverain, discus, shot put

Jay M. Robinson

Alexia Johnson, 300 hurdles, 4x100 relay

Alivia Johnson, 4x100 relay

Chelsea McLeod, 4x100 relay

Coryn Tucker, 400 meters, 4x100 relay

Northwest Cabarrus

Ceaire Barringer, 4x400 relay

Natalie Brown, 4x400 relay

Shaina Chiniwalla, 4x800 relay

Morgan Hill, 4x800 relay

Lily Houston, pole vault

Taylor Hyman, 4x800 relay, 3,200-meter run

Mariah Logan, 4x400 relay

Lily Manion, 4x800 relay

Elly Selmer, 4x400 relay

Re’Ale Walton, shot put