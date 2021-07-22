HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Chargers hire accomplished replacement to lead program

CONCORD – Cox Mill lost a championship-level volleyball coach when Ralph Viegelmann announced he was stepping down in April, but the school has gone out and found another leader with a championship pedigree.

The Chargers have hired Abby Hooker as the program’s new volleyball coach, Cox Mill athletics director Philip Davanzo III told the Independent Tribune Thursday evening.

Hooker comes to Cabarrus County after two seasons as the head coach at South Granville High School in Creedmoor, where she led the Vikings to back-to-back Northern Carolina 1A/2A Conference championships. In each of those seasons, South Granville reached the second round of the state playoffs.

Before taking over at South Granville, Hooker spent three seasons at Carrboro High and played a pivotal role in that team claiming two consecutive Class 2A state titles (2016 and 2011).

Hooker, who graduated from the University of North Carolina in 2016, also has been a volunteer assistant coach at N.C. State University. As a teenager, the Asheville native founded Carolina Chaos Volleyball Club to give economically disadvantaged youths in the Triangle area the opportunity to play the sport competitively.