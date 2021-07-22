HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Chargers hire accomplished replacement to lead program

CONCORD – Cox Mill lost a championship-level volleyball coach when Ralph Viegelmann announced he was stepping down in April, but the school has gone out and found another leader with a championship pedigree.
The Chargers have hired Abby Hooker as the program’s new volleyball coach, Cox Mill athletics director Philip Davanzo III told the Independent Tribune Thursday evening.
Hooker comes to Cabarrus County after two seasons as the head coach at South Granville High School in Creedmoor, where she led the Vikings to back-to-back Northern Carolina 1A/2A Conference championships. In each of those seasons, South Granville reached the second round of the state playoffs.
Before taking over at South Granville, Hooker spent three seasons at Carrboro High and played a pivotal role in that team claiming two consecutive Class 2A state titles (2016 and 2011).
Hooker, who graduated from the University of North Carolina in 2016, also has been a volunteer assistant coach at N.C. State University. As a teenager, the Asheville native founded Carolina Chaos Volleyball Club to give economically disadvantaged youths in the Triangle area the opportunity to play the sport competitively.
“We’re really excited to have Coach Hooker join our staff,” Davanzo told the Independent Tribune. “The experience that she brings to our volleyball program is amazing. She’s had a great career thus far, and we’re very excited to have her be a part of our family and lead our program moving forward.”
Hooker will teach science at Cox Mill.
In 2019, Viegelmann took over for Michelle Phillips, who led Cox Mill to the program’s only state title in 2016, and he maintained the program’s high level of play, leading the team to a pair of conference titles. The Chargers went undefeated in the regular season this past season and did not lose until the final match of the season, falling to Greenville D.H. Conley in the state championship in January.
The Independent Tribune will have more on this breaking story.