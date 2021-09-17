HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Union Academy tops Tigers in battle of unbeaten Yadkin Valley Conference teams

MONROE – Mount Pleasant entered the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference at the start of this season due to NCHSAA realignment, and the Tigers have some new opponents to take on because of it.
After finishing last season with a 9-6 record, the Tigers volleyball team began this year by winning its first 12 games and earned Class 2A’s No. 1 ranking entering Thursday’s match against new league foe Monroe Union Academy, which also was unbeaten and listed as the second-ranked team in Class 1A.
The two elite teams battled, but the Cardinals defeated the Tigers, 3-1, to take sole possession of first place in the conference standings.
Union Academy is now 15-0, including a 5-0 mark in the YVC, while Mount Pleasant is 12-1, 4-1.
The Cardinals had outscored their opponents 42-3 in sets played entering this conference showdown, while the Tigers had outscored their opponents 36-8.
The Cardinal gym had already very much come alive during Mount Pleasant’s closely played 2-0 win in the JV battle between the two teams.
Clearly, something had to give as the new rivals stepped on the court for the first time in at least a decade, but still with each team’s focus sharp.
From the onset, it was clear that both teams came to play as they traded points early in the first set, neither team getting more than four points up on the other. Ultimately, Union Academy took the first game 25-22.
Not much changed from there as neither team could break away in the second set, in an atmosphere that seemed more like a late-round playoff matchup than the first regular-season meeting between two new conference opponents, as student sections from both schools were warned multiple times about taunting.
Even after the Cardinals opening-set win, their largest lead of the match to that point -- 12-7 midway through the second set -- was short-lived, only to have the Tigers roar back and tie the set at 17 and take a 22-21 lead before winning the second set 25-21.
“I’ve got a really strong group of leaders this year,” said Mount Pleasant coach Blair Sanders. “I have eight seniors, and it’s a really great group of upperclassmen who play volleyball, love volleyball and have a very high volleyball IQ. That’s gotten us to where we’re at, and we’ve got some underclassmen mixed in who are doing the job as well.”
Once Mount Pleasant got the lead, the Tigers seemed to control the third set, racing out to a 10-4 lead, the largest for either team to that point, only to have the Cardinals come back to take a 14-12 lead and win the third set, 25-20,
Union Academy's big hitters -- Gabriela Gama (22 kills), Ryleigh Clyborn (18) Anna Ungerer (16) and Lauren Munday (15) -- continued to bang away in the fourth and final frame, spurting from a 10-10 tie to an 18-10 lead the Cardinals would not relinquish in their 25-22 win.
Emma Lotz and Chloe Lowder had 15 kills each to lead the Tigers, who are still right in the thick of the conference race and in great position to continue what they’ve started.
“This is a very good volleyball team with our movement on the floor,” Sanders said “There are definitely some issues that we need to work on, but I’m looking forward to playing them again. We have a lot of heart, we have a lot of drive. It was a hostile environment, and we can take away that we can prevail under tough condition,
“It will be very different when we’re at home.”