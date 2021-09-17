HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Union Academy tops Tigers in battle of unbeaten Yadkin Valley Conference teams

Not much changed from there as neither team could break away in the second set, in an atmosphere that seemed more like a late-round playoff matchup than the first regular-season meeting between two new conference opponents, as student sections from both schools were warned multiple times about taunting.

Even after the Cardinals opening-set win, their largest lead of the match to that point -- 12-7 midway through the second set -- was short-lived, only to have the Tigers roar back and tie the set at 17 and take a 22-21 lead before winning the second set 25-21.

“I’ve got a really strong group of leaders this year,” said Mount Pleasant coach Blair Sanders. “I have eight seniors, and it’s a really great group of upperclassmen who play volleyball, love volleyball and have a very high volleyball IQ. That’s gotten us to where we’re at, and we’ve got some underclassmen mixed in who are doing the job as well.”

Once Mount Pleasant got the lead, the Tigers seemed to control the third set, racing out to a 10-4 lead, the largest for either team to that point, only to have the Cardinals come back to take a 14-12 lead and win the third set, 25-20,