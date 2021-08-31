HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: West rallies against Northwest

CONCORD – After losing the first game, the West Cabarrus volleyball team reeled off three consecutive wins to defeat Northwest Cabarrus, 3-1, at home last Thursday.

Northwest Cabarrus won the first game, 25-15, but then the Wolverines finished things off with scores of 25-16, 25-18 and 25-14 to take the match.

The Wolverines were led by Karissa Carr (seven aces, six kills and five digs), Sarah Gaskill (11 kills, seven digs and three aces) and Kyeanna Biggs (seven digs, six kills and a pair of aces).

Heading into Tuesday’s home match against South Iredell, the Wolverines had a record of 2-2 (0-0 Greater Metro 4A Conference), while the Trojans were 0-3, 0-0 South Piedmont 3A Conference.