Wrestlers from schools in Cabarrus County brought home 13 individual regional championships last week, and they’ll try to use that momentum this week as they head to Greensboro to vie for N.C. High School Athletics Association titles.

In addition, a whopping 28 local grapplers – from seven different schools – qualified for the state tournament, which begins Thursday at the Greensboro Coliseum. The finals will be held Saturday.

Mount Pleasant produced the most regional champions, as four of the Tigers’ six state qualifiers grabbed gold: Cameron Gue, (106 pounds), Seth Almond (113), Joshua Hammac (126) and David McEachern (132).

The Tigers finished as runners-up in the team competition, totaling 150 points at the 2A Midwest Regional at Walkertown High School, with Catawba Bandys taking first place with 221.5. Jay M. Robinson was 11th.

At the 4A Midwest Regional, Hickory Ridge also produced six state qualifiers but had two champions: Colt Campbell (145) and Tomas Brooker (195).

Cox Mill, Central Cabarrus and Jay M. Robinson also had two regional titlists apiece.

For the Chargers, it was Cooper Davis (126 in Class 4A) and Sam Cowher (220).

Central Cabarrus’ Charleston Baglio (126 in 3A) and Jackson Baglio (132) had first-place wins.

And for the Bulldogs, it was Elias Martinez (170) and Isaiah King, (285).

The 3A Midwest Regional took place at North Davidson High School, and Central Cabarrus (100.5 points) finished third behind West Rowan (241) and Greensboro Dudley (145). Concord was eighth and Northwest Cabarrus 21st.

The 4A Midwest Regional was at Monroe’s Piedmont High, with Hickory Ridge (146 points) taking second place behind Northwest Guilford (182). Cox Mill (114) tied Weddington for fourth place, while A.L. Brown was ninth and West Cabarrus 17th.

Other local state qualifiers include A.L. Brown’s Trevor Freeman (113), Jonathan Stanback (132), Daniel Maye (138) and Chaz Knox (285); Central Cabarrus’ Tyriq Freeman (145); Concord’s Ethan Treadway (160) and Alex Petroff (182); Cox Mill’s Ashher Watson (120) and Bryce Gadson (195); Hickory Ridge’s Colt Campbell (145), Hunter Jones (152), Logan Lightner (170), Kyle Perry (182) and Connor Shulman (220); and Mount Pleasant’s Jacob Reigel (152) and Colt Kluttz (220).

Three of the most recent state qualifiers already have state championships and are working toward adding to their haul, including one who has stood at the top of the podium twice already.

Jackson Baglio, an N.C. State signee, is going for his third state title after having won the 113-pound crown as a sophomore and winning it all at 120 as a junior.

His younger brother, junior Charleston Baglio, won state gold at 106 pounds when he was just a freshman.

McEachern won each of his four state tournament matches by pin to take the 126-pound championship last year as a sophomore.

Booker, Cowher and Davis all had runner-up finishes in Greensboro last year. Gadson and Tierney were fourth, while Jones was fifth.

Here are the local state qualifiers along with their finishes in regional meets last week:

CLASS 2A

Mount Pleasant

Cameron Gue, 106, champion

Seth Almond, 113. champion

Joshua Hammac, 126, champion

David McEachern, 132, champion

Jacob Reigel, 152, fourth

Colt Kluttz, 220, third

Jay M. Robinson

Elias Martinez, 170, champion

Isaiah King, 285, champion

CLASS 3A

Concord

Daniel Tierney, 145, champion

Ethan Treadway, 160, second

Alex Petroff, 182, fourth

Central Cabarrus

Charleston Baglio, 126, champion

Jackson Baglio, 132, champion

Tyriq Freeman, 145, second

CLASS 4A

A.L. Brown

Trevor Freeman, 113, third

Jonathan Stanback, 132, second

Daniel Maye, 138, fourth

Chaz Knox, 285, third

Cox Mill

Asher Watson, 120, fourth

Cooper Davis, 126, champion

Bryce Gadson, 195, second

Sam Cowher, 220, champion

Hickory Ridge

Colt Campbell, 145, champion

Hunter Jones, 152, second

Logan. Lightner, 170, third

Kyle Perry, 182, second

Tomas Brooker, 195, champion

Connor Shulman, 220, fourth