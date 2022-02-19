HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Cougars’ Griffin, Venos, Campos earn private-school state championships

CONCORD – Last week, the Cannon School Cougars crowned three conference wrestling champions.

On Friday, the Concord private school celebrated having three grapplers emerge as the best in North Carolina.

The N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association wrestling tournament ended this week with Caleb Campos, Kenlee Griffin and Riley Venos having their arms raised as undisputed state champions.

The meet was held at the Mosack Athletic Center at Charlotte Providence Day School, which was the same site the conference meet was held a week earlier.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Griffin, who claimed a Charlotte Independent Schools Athletic Association title last week, won the 152-pound state championship by pinning Providence Day’s Adam Lawrence in 4 minutes, 40 seconds.

Venos, the all-state football player who won the conference title at 195 pounds previously, earned his state crown by pinning Providence Day’s Ford Burkholder in 3:57.

The newest winner for the Cougars was Campos, who didn’t compete in the conference tournament but proved his wares at the state meet.