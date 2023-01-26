HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Five CabCo grapplers grab SPC gold

Five wrestlers from schools in Cabarrus County walked away with individual South Piedmont 3A championships last week when the conference meet was held at Carson High School.
Central Cabarrus and Concord high school had two champions apiece, and Northwest Cabarrus produced the other.
Reigning state titlist Jackson Baglio, an N.C. State signee, won the 132-pound crown for Central Cabarrus, while his brother and teammate, Charleston Baglio, grabbed a gold medal of his own at 138.
The Spiders’ two champions are Daniel Tierney (145) and Ethan Treadway (160).
The sole Trojan to stand in the No. 1 spot on the podium was Gabriel Perry, who was tops at 120.
Meanwhile, in the conference team competition, West Cabarrus (253 points) won comfortably, while Central Cabarrus (157.5) was second and Concord (104) third.
People are also reading…
Jackson Baglio maintained his unbeaten record (39-0) by pinning West Rowan’s Kevin O’Brien.
Charleston Baglio, a junior, also got a pin, taking down Jacob Perry of West Rowan.
Perry, a senior, won by pinning Central Cabarrus’ Jackson Kenney.
Tierney, in his final season with the Spiders, won by major decision over East Rowan’s Shayden Edwards.
And Treadway, a junior, pinned Northwest Cabarrus’ Blake Andrews.
Several other Cabarrus County wrestlers had strong performances also.
Among the runners-up were Kenney and Andrews; Central Cabarrus’ Connor Wilkerson and Brandon Bevilacqua (285); and Concord’s Alex Petroff (182).
Third-place winners included Central Cabarrus’ Tehavien Freeman (113), Tyriq Freeman (145), Michael Martinez (170), Jazeo Jaime (182); and Concord’s Alex Williams (220) and Jackson Joseph (285).
Wrestlers who took fourth place were Central Cabarrus’s Gavin Baker (106), Tevon Waters (152), Austin O’Day (160); Concord’s David Chavez (132), Tyson Ledbetter (138), Tyler Smith (195); and Northwest Cabarrus’ Daniel Hutton (220).
Here are the results from the top four individual finishers as well as team totals:
Individuals
106
First-place match
Jathan Roby (West Rowan) def. Christopher McDonald (East Rowan)
Third-place match
Joseph Little (Carson) def. Gavin Baker (Central Cabarrus), 6-2
113
First-place match
Mateo Diaz Ruiz (South Rowan) pinned Oliver Perry (West Rowan), 1:47
Third-place match
Tehavien Freeman (Central Cabarrus) pinned Gabe Flaminio (Carson), 1:39
120
First-place match
Gabriel Perry (Northwest Cabarrus) pinned Jackson Kenney (Central Cabarrus), 1:57
Third-place match
Mark Truman (West Rowan) major dec. Peyton Hinson (South Rowan), 13-4
126
First-place match
Landon Spicer (West Rowan) pinned Connor Wilkerson (Central Cabarrus), 2:29
132
First-place match
Jackson Baglio (Central Cabarrus) pinned Kevin O'Brien (West Rowan), 3:33
Third-place match
Parker Mills (Carson) pinned David Chavez Bibiano (Concord), 2:35
138
First-place match
Charleston Baglio (Central Cabarrus) pinned Jacob Perry (West Rowan), 5:44
Third-place match
Christian Kluttz (Carson) dec. Tyler Ledbetter (Concord), 10-6
145
First-place match
Daniel Tierney (Concord) major dec. Shayden Edwards (East Rowan), 11-1
Third-place match
Tyriq Freeman (Central Cabarrus) dec. Brian Taylor (West Rowan), 5-0
152
First-place match
Conner Misenheimer (West Rowan) dec. Tristan Clawson (Jesse Carson), 8-7
Third-place match
Malachi Pope (East Rowan) pinned Trevon Waters (Central Cabarrus), 1:55
160
First-place match
Ethan Treadway (Concord) pinned Blake Andrews (Northwest Cabarrus), 1:12
Third-place match
Adam Coughenour (West Rowan) pinned Austin O`Day (Central Cabarrus), 3:33
170
First-place match
Mason Kincaid (South Rowan) pinned Noah Breen (East Rowan), 0:24
Third-place match
Michael Martinez (Central Cabarrus) pinned Lucas Watts (West Rowan), 0:55
182
First-place match
Braxton Barger (West Rowan) pinned Alex Petroff (Concord), 1:59
Third-place match
Jazeo Jaime (Central Cabarrus) pinned Aiden Carter (South Rowan), 1:51
195
First-place match
Hunter Miller (West Rowan) dec. Trey Hill (Carson), 12-5
Third-place match
Jorell Samoa (East Rowan) defeated. Tyler Smith (Concord)
220
First-place match
Greyson Burleson (West Rowan) pinned Deshaun Kluttz (Carson), Fall 1:10
Third-place match
Alex Williams (Concord) dec. Daniel Hutton (Northwest Cabarrus), 7-2
285
First-place match
Christian Hercules (West Rowan) pinned Brandon Bevilacqua (Central Cabarrus), 1:32
Third-place match
Jackson Joseph (Concord) pinned Kaiden Baker (East Rowan), 2:41
Teams
West Rowan, 253
Central Cabarrus, 157.5
Concord, 104
Jesse Carson, 92
East Rowan, 89.5
South Rowan, 56
Northwest Cabarrus, 48