HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Five CabCo grapplers grab SPC gold

Five wrestlers from schools in Cabarrus County walked away with individual South Piedmont 3A championships last week when the conference meet was held at Carson High School.

Central Cabarrus and Concord high school had two champions apiece, and Northwest Cabarrus produced the other.

Reigning state titlist Jackson Baglio, an N.C. State signee, won the 132-pound crown for Central Cabarrus, while his brother and teammate, Charleston Baglio, grabbed a gold medal of his own at 138.

The Spiders’ two champions are Daniel Tierney (145) and Ethan Treadway (160).

The sole Trojan to stand in the No. 1 spot on the podium was Gabriel Perry, who was tops at 120.

Meanwhile, in the conference team competition, West Cabarrus (253 points) won comfortably, while Central Cabarrus (157.5) was second and Concord (104) third.

Jackson Baglio maintained his unbeaten record (39-0) by pinning West Rowan’s Kevin O’Brien.

Charleston Baglio, a junior, also got a pin, taking down Jacob Perry of West Rowan.

Perry, a senior, won by pinning Central Cabarrus’ Jackson Kenney.

Tierney, in his final season with the Spiders, won by major decision over East Rowan’s Shayden Edwards.

And Treadway, a junior, pinned Northwest Cabarrus’ Blake Andrews.

Several other Cabarrus County wrestlers had strong performances also.

Among the runners-up were Kenney and Andrews; Central Cabarrus’ Connor Wilkerson and Brandon Bevilacqua (285); and Concord’s Alex Petroff (182).

Third-place winners included Central Cabarrus’ Tehavien Freeman (113), Tyriq Freeman (145), Michael Martinez (170), Jazeo Jaime (182); and Concord’s Alex Williams (220) and Jackson Joseph (285).

Wrestlers who took fourth place were Central Cabarrus’s Gavin Baker (106), Tevon Waters (152), Austin O’Day (160); Concord’s David Chavez (132), Tyson Ledbetter (138), Tyler Smith (195); and Northwest Cabarrus’ Daniel Hutton (220).

Here are the results from the top four individual finishers as well as team totals:

Individuals

106

First-place match

Jathan Roby (West Rowan) def. Christopher McDonald (East Rowan)

Third-place match

Joseph Little (Carson) def. Gavin Baker (Central Cabarrus), 6-2

113

First-place match

Mateo Diaz Ruiz (South Rowan) pinned Oliver Perry (West Rowan), 1:47

Third-place match

Tehavien Freeman (Central Cabarrus) pinned Gabe Flaminio (Carson), 1:39

120

First-place match

Gabriel Perry (Northwest Cabarrus) pinned Jackson Kenney (Central Cabarrus), 1:57

Third-place match

Mark Truman (West Rowan) major dec. Peyton Hinson (South Rowan), 13-4

126

First-place match

Landon Spicer (West Rowan) pinned Connor Wilkerson (Central Cabarrus), 2:29

132

First-place match

Jackson Baglio (Central Cabarrus) pinned Kevin O'Brien (West Rowan), 3:33

Third-place match

Parker Mills (Carson) pinned David Chavez Bibiano (Concord), 2:35

138

First-place match

Charleston Baglio (Central Cabarrus) pinned Jacob Perry (West Rowan), 5:44

Third-place match

Christian Kluttz (Carson) dec. Tyler Ledbetter (Concord), 10-6

145

First-place match

Daniel Tierney (Concord) major dec. Shayden Edwards (East Rowan), 11-1

Third-place match

Tyriq Freeman (Central Cabarrus) dec. Brian Taylor (West Rowan), 5-0

152

First-place match

Conner Misenheimer (West Rowan) dec. Tristan Clawson (Jesse Carson), 8-7

Third-place match

Malachi Pope (East Rowan) pinned Trevon Waters (Central Cabarrus), 1:55

160

First-place match

Ethan Treadway (Concord) pinned Blake Andrews (Northwest Cabarrus), 1:12

Third-place match

Adam Coughenour (West Rowan) pinned Austin O`Day (Central Cabarrus), 3:33

170

First-place match

Mason Kincaid (South Rowan) pinned Noah Breen (East Rowan), 0:24

Third-place match

Michael Martinez (Central Cabarrus) pinned Lucas Watts (West Rowan), 0:55

182

First-place match

Braxton Barger (West Rowan) pinned Alex Petroff (Concord), 1:59

Third-place match

Jazeo Jaime (Central Cabarrus) pinned Aiden Carter (South Rowan), 1:51

195

First-place match

Hunter Miller (West Rowan) dec. Trey Hill (Carson), 12-5

Third-place match

Jorell Samoa (East Rowan) defeated. Tyler Smith (Concord)

220

First-place match

Greyson Burleson (West Rowan) pinned Deshaun Kluttz (Carson), Fall 1:10

Third-place match

Alex Williams (Concord) dec. Daniel Hutton (Northwest Cabarrus), 7-2

285

First-place match

Christian Hercules (West Rowan) pinned Brandon Bevilacqua (Central Cabarrus), 1:32

Third-place match

Jackson Joseph (Concord) pinned Kaiden Baker (East Rowan), 2:41

Teams

West Rowan, 253

Central Cabarrus, 157.5

Concord, 104

Jesse Carson, 92

East Rowan, 89.5

South Rowan, 56

Northwest Cabarrus, 48