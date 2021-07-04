HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Fun-loving younger Baglio does the Charleston all the way a state title

CONCORD – They say there is no substitute for experience, but for Charleston Baglio, that statement does not exactly hold up.
Despite being just a freshman for Central Cabarrus, Baglio brought home the 2021 Class 3A state championship in the 106-weight class last weekend.
Winning a title is a difficult task for any wrestler to accomplish, even more for a freshman in his first state tournament.
Yet Baglio did the unthinkable, pinning Josh Miller from Pittsboro Northwood in the championship match.
When did Baglio know this run to the title was a possibility? As soon as he started wrestling for the Vikings.
“I felt like (the championship) was possible when I started the season,” Baglio stated. “Once I started wrestling in high school, I felt like I could do it if I worked hard enough.”
Baglio and his older brother, Jackson, both brought home individual state titles, helping lead the Vikings to their first team championship.
Despite achieving similar success to his brother on the wrestling mat, Charleston made it clear that he is not just a carbon copy of Jackson.
“I’m more fun,” the younger Baglio declared.
“No, he isn’t,” Jackson rebuttled.
Masterton added further description of how Charleston is different than Jackson.
“You see Jackson and think Charleston is going to be the same,” Masterton said. “But they are completely different. They’re both a lot of fun and work very hard, but their personalities are very different.
“Jackson is very straightforward, coming right at you. Charleston is a little more carefree and likes to have fun off the mat.”
Charleston Baglio’s carefree attitude proved vital in his title run, as he was able to push through lower points to still come out on top. He ended the season with an 18-2 record.
“Charleston had a kind of up-and-down year,” Masterton said. “It really started coming together for him at the end of the year. He really started turning it on at the end of the season right around regionals.”
Charleston Baglio’s relaxed nature is not to be confused with apathy, as Masterton and Jackson Baglio both agreed the younger wrestler’s determination was also pivotal in winning the championship.
“Charleston works well to reach his goals,” Jackson Baglio stated. “When he wants something, he works until he gets it.”
Charleston Baglio also found motivation from his older brother, as Jackson’s championship came following a disappointing end to his previous season.
As a freshman, Jackson finished third in the 2020 state championships.
The younger Baglio was able to watch his brother experience a loss on the biggest stage, then witnessed his resolve to not let it happen again.
This helped Charleston Baglio learn what it would take for him to do what his brother could not in his first year.
“I knew I had to get more serious and focus more if I wanted to win state,” Baglio said.
And that is exactly what he did.
As Baglio pinned his opponent and realized he was a champion, he could not help but feel joyful.
“(Winning) felt really nice,” Baglio said. “It felt like everything I’d been doing and all the work I put in had finally paid off.”
As that satisfying feeling continues to fill him, he wants to do it all again next season. After all, he has a title to defend.
“I’m going to have to work as hard or harder to achieve this goal again,” Baglio said. “I’m going to put in more work to make sure that happens.”
This means that for Baglio, this summer will be full of what he says he loves doing the most: working out and playing football games.
When he is not in the gym training, he will be spending time with his brother or firing up his Xbox to play Minecraft, Rocket League, Rainbow Six Siege or Call of Duty.