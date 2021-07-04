HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Fun-loving younger Baglio does the Charleston all the way a state title

As a freshman, Jackson finished third in the 2020 state championships.

The younger Baglio was able to watch his brother experience a loss on the biggest stage, then witnessed his resolve to not let it happen again.

This helped Charleston Baglio learn what it would take for him to do what his brother could not in his first year.

“I knew I had to get more serious and focus more if I wanted to win state,” Baglio said.

And that is exactly what he did.

As Baglio pinned his opponent and realized he was a champion, he could not help but feel joyful.

“(Winning) felt really nice,” Baglio said. “It felt like everything I’d been doing and all the work I put in had finally paid off.”

As that satisfying feeling continues to fill him, he wants to do it all again next season. After all, he has a title to defend.

“I’m going to have to work as hard or harder to achieve this goal again,” Baglio said. “I’m going to put in more work to make sure that happens.”

This means that for Baglio, this summer will be full of what he says he loves doing the most: working out and playing football games.

When he is not in the gym training, he will be spending time with his brother or firing up his Xbox to play Minecraft, Rocket League, Rainbow Six Siege or Call of Duty.