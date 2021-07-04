HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Jackson Baglio executes his plan of action for winning a state championship

As he continued to show up every day ready to work hard, his team resonated with his energy and used it as a guiding light toward its own goals.

Not only did the Baglio brothers win individual championships, but the Vikings also brought home their first team championship.

According to Masterton, Baglio’s work ethic was the standard for which all other Vikings sought to emulate.

“There’s no one in the wrestling room that works as hard as Jackson does,” Masterton said. “He does everything as hard as he possibly can. It is not so much his words, but his actions that speak loud.”

As hard as he worked all season, Baglio could not help but feel relief as the championship he had wanted for two years was finally in his grasp.

“To know that your work has paid off, that’s a really good feeling,” Baglio said. “But I know that it is not over. I’ve still got to do it the next two years.”

Even in the face of victory, Baglio’s attention is still turned toward what next challenge lies in front of him.

That challenge, of course, is to defend his title. Despite being the champion, he believes there are areas where he still needs to improve as a wrestler.