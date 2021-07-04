HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Jackson Baglio executes his plan of action for winning a state championship

CONCORD – Redemption, thy name is Jackson.
At the 2020 Class 3A state wrestling championships, Central Cabarrus’ Jackson Baglio fell in the semifinal match, coming in third place in the 113-weight class as a freshman.
It was undoubtedly an impressive feat for a first-year wrestler, but ultimately it was not good enough to bring the all-or-nothing-minded Baglio satisfaction.
What Baglio wanted was simple: a state title. And in a 2021 season that was moved from the winter to late spring/early summer, he got just that.
The sophomore earned the 2021 Class 3A championship in the 113-weight class, pinning Trevor Freeman of A.L. Brown in the first-place match last weekend.
“I knew after last season, I would have a good shot at the championship,” Baglio said of his confidence heading into the season.
That confidence was unbridled, and his determination was equally so.
“Once I lost (last season), I knew I wanted to do everything I could to make it happen this year,” Baglio said. “It really motivated me.”
With an unshakable determination, Baglio was able to win the title.
This determination was impressive to many, including Central Cabarrus coach Ed Masterton.
“(Baglio) has been very driven this year and very motivated,” Masterton said. “(The championship) was definitely a goal of his. He worked all year to reach and attain it.”
Masterton also praised Baglio’s consistency, which showed itself on the mat.
He finished the season with a 21-1 record, displaying dominance through the whole season. It came as a shock to few that he was able to sustain his momentum through the state title match.
Baglio has been described by some closest to him as a straight shooter with laser-focused willpower to achieve his goals.
“He is hard-working, determined and has a great mindset,” Baglio’s brother, Charleston (who earned a state title of his own last Saturday), said of Jackson. “He is such a great role model for me.”
Despite only being a sophomore, Baglio is a role model not just for his younger brother but for the rest of the Vikings wrestling team as well.
“(The team) definitely got a lot of leadership from him,” Masterton said. “His leadership is not very vocal, but he leads by example.”
Even through an unprecedentedly uncertain season with COVID-19 protocols and schedule adjustments at every turn, Baglio was a consistent presence for the Vikings.
As he continued to show up every day ready to work hard, his team resonated with his energy and used it as a guiding light toward its own goals.
Not only did the Baglio brothers win individual championships, but the Vikings also brought home their first team championship.
According to Masterton, Baglio’s work ethic was the standard for which all other Vikings sought to emulate.
“There’s no one in the wrestling room that works as hard as Jackson does,” Masterton said. “He does everything as hard as he possibly can. It is not so much his words, but his actions that speak loud.”
As hard as he worked all season, Baglio could not help but feel relief as the championship he had wanted for two years was finally in his grasp.
“To know that your work has paid off, that’s a really good feeling,” Baglio said. “But I know that it is not over. I’ve still got to do it the next two years.”
Even in the face of victory, Baglio’s attention is still turned toward what next challenge lies in front of him.
That challenge, of course, is to defend his title. Despite being the champion, he believes there are areas where he still needs to improve as a wrestler.
“This summer, I need to take the time to build strength,” Baglio said. “I need to work out and keep doing what I’m doing to get better.”