HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: The chase for Crayton still ends with Tiger hoisting another state title

MOUNT PLEASANT – Chase Crayton hadn’t been a state wrestling champion for more than two days last year before someone he didn’t even know slid into his DMs.
And this wasn’t exactly an admirer sending direct messages to Crayton’s Instagram account.
This was someone who was gunning for Crayton, who hadn’t even really had time to take a good stroll through Mount Pleasant High School with the gold medal he’d won for being the Class 2A 220-pound champ.
The message, Crayton said, was from Newton-Conover wrestler Cole Clark. And, well, Clark was being quite direct.
“He had wrestled 182 and lost in the finals (last year),” Crayton recalled. “He told me to watch out, that he was coming for me at 220 (this year).”
Were Crayton and Clark old buddies, guys who could share such a light-hearted exchange?
“Prior to him texting me, I had never talked to that guy in my life,” Crayton said. “Never have I ever. I didn’t know who he was.”
It was precisely at that moment that Crayton came to the realization that North Carolina’s wrestling world would be coming for him this year – hard.
Crayton, though, wasn’t bothered, and he definitely wasn’t taken off his course to repeat.
On Saturday, Crayton won the 220-pound individual state title for the second year in a row, taking down North Pitt’s Alex Johnson by a 3-1 decision in the finals and helping his Mount Pleasant Tigers win the team state championship.
Crayton, who only recently completed his junior season, now has the opportunity to equal the feat of former Tiger Phil Carlton, an All-American who won three state championships from 1990-92.
“I can’t describe the way it feels,” Crayton said. “It’s just an unexplainable feeling to go back-to-back like that, especially in such a crazy season.
“That target on my back just got even bigger. People will want to beat me even more. I’m no longer the kid training to beat a specific guy. It’s going to be a whole lot tougher because I’m going to be the kid that people are training to beat.”
Obviously, whether it was Clark’s text or the challenges he experienced each time he took the mat during the regular season, opposing wrestlers wanted a piece of the defending state champion.
And Crayton gave it to them, including some extra helpings.
Crayton concluded the season by posting a record of 21-1. His only defeat came to Indian Trail Porter Ridge’s Nathan Carnes, who finished third at the Class 4A state meet this year.
Other than that hiccup, Crayton wasn’t really challenged – at least not successfully – until the 2A Midwest Regional tournament, which he won, and the state tournament last weekend.
Crayton won his opening match at the state tournament by pinning his opponent in fewer than six minutes. In the quarterfinal round, Crayton was even more dominant, pinning Oak Grove’s Zane Williams in 2:18.
After that, guess who was waiting for Crayton in the semifinals. It was none other than Clark, the Newton-Conover wrestler who’d sent that direct message more than a year ago.
It was time to get things settled.
It wasn’t the finals, like Clark had predicted, but it was a battle royale, nonetheless.
“That semifinals match was such a big match,” Crayton said. “I was hoping to meet up with him in the state finals, but that semifinal match felt like the state finals. There was a whole lot of pressure there. I knew that he would be coming after me. I was the guy that he wanted to beat. It was something.”
Indeed, it was something.
The emotionally charged match went into overtime, with Crayton coming out on top, 3-2. Some words were exchanged as the wrestlers left the mat.
It had been everything Crayton expected as he looked ahead to the state tournament. It was the kind of fire that one of his wrestling mentors had warned Crayton about when he came home with the title in 2020.
And he had come out bloodied but unbowed, moving on to the next round to be in position to defend his title.
“Coach Adam Cox from Darkhorse has been working with me a lot,” Crayton said. “He’d told me from the day I won it last year, all these people were going to start coming after me.
“It’s definitely a different mindset. Last year, going into the tournament as an underdog, it was different. No one’s really worried about the underdog of the group. But coming into it this year as a defending state champion, everybody’s watching you. You’re basically the guy to beat. As far as that goes, that was a big game-changer.”
Not that it was going to be easy pickings in the finals. Crayton’s opponent, North Pitt’s Johnson, had also lost only one time this season. And he took the accomplished Crayton to the limit.
The wrestlers grappled hard throughout the championship match, with the action having to be stopped a few times because Crayton was bleeding after he worked to gain an edge against the hard-charging Johnson.
Finally, Johnson grabbed the lead when he scored a point on an escape in the second period. Johnson fought hard to protect the lead the rest of the way and almost held on, but Crayton worked his way loose from Johnson’s grip to tie to score at one apiece in the final period.
Then, it was winning time.
As the reigning champion and someone who’d overcome so many determined challengers this season, Crayton knew what to do. With fewer than 10 seconds left, Crayton got Johnson off balance and hustled to end up on top for the timely takedown.
The referee raised two fingers to signify the points awarded to Crayton just as time expired.
The title was his. Again.
As the crowd roared with excitement, Crayton rose off Johnson and ran across the mat and jumped into the arms of Mount Pleasant wrestling coach Jarin Spradley to celebrate the 3-1 victory.
Spradley, who once won an individual state title for Mount Pleasant himself, knows what Crayton had gone through. He appreciated the young Tiger’s valor this season.
“To win it as a sophomore, when you come back your junior year, you have a huge target,” Spradley said. “Everybody wants to come after you, everybody wants to beat you, so you’re getting everybody’s best match. Even a kid who’s not as good is going to wrestle to beat you – because it’s something to prove.
“For Chase to come across that and experience that, he just takes it on. And he wrestles hard, gritty matches. He’s going to wrestle it down to the wire, and you’re going to have to go for something to beat him. And nine times out of 10, he’s going to capitalize on it and score and win.”
Added Spradley, “A lot of kids try to do it but can’t replicate it. But he’s found something, and he’s really good at it, and it works for him. It’s exciting.”
As for Crayton, he’s ready to join Carlton in the Mount Pleasant history books. Although Carlton wrestled here three decades ago, Crayton knows exactly who he is.
So now, the pursuit for three in a row begins.
“I’m hoping to win it again next year,” Crayton said. “It’s going to take a whole lot, even more preparation than it did this year. I’m going to take a week off, and starting next week, I’m going to get back in the wrestling room and just keep grinding and keep training hard.”
As was the case last year, there won’t be much of an offseason for Crayton. He said his current status finally hit him this week, as he took a moment to reflect on the pair of 2A gold medals resting in his trophy case.
“It was a great feeling,” Crayton said. “It wasn’t until one or two days after the state tournament when it finally starting hitting me that, ‘Holy cow! I’m now a two-timer! All my hard work’s paying off.’
“It took a couple of days for it to kick in that this was reality.”
And now that Crayton has those back-to-back championships to show for his hard work, so far anyway, no other wrestlers challenging him to a title match have slid into his DMs.