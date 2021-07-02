HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: The chase for Crayton still ends with Tiger hoisting another state title

Then, it was winning time.

As the reigning champion and someone who’d overcome so many determined challengers this season, Crayton knew what to do. With fewer than 10 seconds left, Crayton got Johnson off balance and hustled to end up on top for the timely takedown.

The referee raised two fingers to signify the points awarded to Crayton just as time expired.

The title was his. Again.

As the crowd roared with excitement, Crayton rose off Johnson and ran across the mat and jumped into the arms of Mount Pleasant wrestling coach Jarin Spradley to celebrate the 3-1 victory.

Spradley, who once won an individual state title for Mount Pleasant himself, knows what Crayton had gone through. He appreciated the young Tiger’s valor this season.

“To win it as a sophomore, when you come back your junior year, you have a huge target,” Spradley said. “Everybody wants to come after you, everybody wants to beat you, so you’re getting everybody’s best match. Even a kid who’s not as good is going to wrestle to beat you – because it’s something to prove.