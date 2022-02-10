HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Three Cougars win conference championships on home mat

CONCORD – The Charlotte Independent Schools Athletic Association wrestling tournament was held at Cannon School on Wednesday, and three Cougars stood on their home mat with their arms raised as champions.

Cannon’s Chase Erdin won the 133-pound crown, and he was joined by fellow Cougars Alex Lahners (182) and Riley Venos (195).

Erdin, a junior who has a 22-11 record, pinned Charlotte Latin’s Jackson Simerville in the finals at the 4-minute, 23-second mark.

Lahners, a junior, came out on top in the 182-pound finals by defeating Providence Day’s Declan Peters by an 8-4 decision. Lahners’ record now stands at 22-5.

Venos is a senior who has been strong all season, and he proved that by pinning Charlotte Country Day’s Cole Mahar in just 1:09. Venos (21-2) was also an all-state lineman for the Cabarrus Warriors football team, a co-op squad with Concord Academy that won the private-school Division II state championship this past fall.

In the team competition, which was won by Providence Day, the Cougars finished third, just behind second-place Charlotte Latin. Charlotte Christian was fourth and Charlotte Country Day fifth.