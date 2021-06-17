HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Vikings lead 16 SPC state qualifiers; Bulls and Tigers are also well-represented

In the 126-pound division finals, second-seeded Vikings junior Marcus Jackson faced top-seeded Tripp Collins from Piedmont – pair of state champions from last season.

After a back-and-forth match, the score was tied 3-3 with just seconds left on the clock. Collins and Jackson had traded a pair of two-point takedowns and one-point escapes down the stretch, and, effectively, the next score would win - whether in regulation or in overtime.

Just as the buzzer sounded, Collins snatched a quick - and heavily contested - double-leg takedown to eke out the win. Collins took home the Most Outstanding Wrestler award.

It was just the second match Jackson had lost all year after falling to Collins earlier in the season.

As a team, the Vikings lost their first match of the season, but Central Cabarrus coach Ed Masterton is still confident in his team.

“Our kids go really hard in practice,” said Masterton. “There are some really good battles in our wrestling room. We’ve just been trying to work on trusting the process.”

Added Jackson Baglio, “I’m just really glad that I have such a good team. I have a few more years left to try to help build the program.”