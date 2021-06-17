HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Vikings lead 16 SPC state qualifiers; Bulls and Tigers are also well-represented

MONROE – The South Piedmont 3A Conference had a strong showing at the 3A Midwest Regional tournament at Piedmont High School Tuesday, combining to have 16 individual wrestlers qualify for the state championships next week.
Central Cabarrus led the way with six qualifiers, including three regional champions, followed by Concord and Cox Mill with three apiece. Jay M. Robinson and A.L. Brown had two each.
In the team standings, Central Cabarrus (123 points) finished in second place behind host Piedmont (153). Concord finished eighth and Cox Mill 10th.
Central Cabarrus’ regional champions are senior Luke Masterton (152 pounds), sophomore Jackson Baglio (113) and freshman Charleston Baglio (106).
The only other first-place winner from the SPC was Concord’s Daniel Tierney (138).
Wrestlers from 28 different schools competed in the regional tournament, vying for a top-four spot to qualify for states. The regional was set up in a single-elimination format, rather than the traditional double-elimination style, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the exception of a third-place match for losing wrestlers in the semifinals.
Central Cabarrus, which won the SPC title with an undefeated record this year, nearly had a fourth regional champion.
In the 126-pound division finals, second-seeded Vikings junior Marcus Jackson faced top-seeded Tripp Collins from Piedmont – pair of state champions from last season.
After a back-and-forth match, the score was tied 3-3 with just seconds left on the clock. Collins and Jackson had traded a pair of two-point takedowns and one-point escapes down the stretch, and, effectively, the next score would win - whether in regulation or in overtime.
Just as the buzzer sounded, Collins snatched a quick - and heavily contested - double-leg takedown to eke out the win. Collins took home the Most Outstanding Wrestler award.
It was just the second match Jackson had lost all year after falling to Collins earlier in the season.
As a team, the Vikings lost their first match of the season, but Central Cabarrus coach Ed Masterton is still confident in his team.
“Our kids go really hard in practice,” said Masterton. “There are some really good battles in our wrestling room. We’ve just been trying to work on trusting the process.”
Added Jackson Baglio, “I’m just really glad that I have such a good team. I have a few more years left to try to help build the program.”
Other SPC wrestlers to qualify for states with second-place finishes were A.L. Brown’s Gavin Hartsell (182), Cox Mill’s Cooper Davis (113) and Jay M. Robinson’s Connor Goodman (132).
Third-place finishers included A.L. Brown’s Trevor Freeman (113), Concord’s Riley Nimer (170) and Cox Mill’s Samuel Cowher (182) and Bryce Gadson (220).
Local fourth-place finishers were Central Cabarrus’ Michael Forney (170) and Oluwaferanmi Bamikole (285); Concord’s Nelson Pascual-Mateo (220) and Jay M. Robinson’s Joshua Heyward (152).
All 16 SPC qualifiers will look to ascend the podium in the state tournament on Friday, June 25, Eastern Guilford High School.
“Our conference is a really strong conference, placed a lot of wrestlers,” said Concord coach Paul Proper. “This is the toughest region in the state, and typically the Midwest places a lot of people in the state tournament.”
4A Midwest
KERNERSVILLE – Hunter Jones won the 126-pound title, helping Hickory Ridge finish in fifth place at the 4A Midwest Regional at Glenn High School.
Northwest Guilford claimed the team title.
A total of five Hickory Ridge wrestlers qualified for the 4A state meet, which also will be held at Glenn.
Alex Bentley (160) took second place for the Ragin’ Bulls, while Kaylin Foust (152) and Parker Jones (195) were third, and Tomas Brooker (170) had a fourth-place finish.
2A Midwest
CONCORD – At the 2A Midwest Regional held at Cabarrus Arena, host Mount Pleasant (123 points) had a strong showing, however, the Tigers finished second to Monroe Central Academy of Technology & Arts (178.5) in the team standings.
Mount Pleasant had six state qualifiers, led by defending state champion Chase Crayton, who won the region title at 220 pounds. Levi Kluttz (195) also won a region championship.
The Tigers’ other qualifiers are runners-up Dalton Miller (160) and Kyler Pickard (170), and third-place finishers Trent Almond (106) and David McEachern (120).
The 2A state tournament will be held at Trinity’s Wheatmore High School.
Cabarrus’ wrestling state qualifiers
(weight in parantheses)
A.L. BROWN
Trevor Freeman (113)
Gavin Hartsell (182)
CENTRAL CABARRUS
Charleston Baglio (106)
Jackson Baglio (113)
Marcus Jackson (126)
Luke Masterton (152)
Michael Forney (170)
Oluwaferanmi Bamikole (285)
CONCORD
Daniel Tierney (138)
Riley Nimer (170)
Nelson Pascual-Mateo (220)
COX MILL
Cooper Davis (113)
Samuel Cowher (182)
Bryce Gadson (220)
HICKORY RIDGE
Hunter Jones (126)
Kaylin Foust (152)
Alex Bentley (160)
Tomas Brooker (170)
Parker Jones (195)
JAY M. ROBINSON
Connor Goodman (132)
Joshua Heyward (152)
MOUNT PLEASANT
Trent Almond (106)
David McEachern (120)
Dalton Miller (160)
Kyler Pickard (170)