High-Stakes Jake: Cannon School standout putting all his cards on the table as he goes for the Ivy League

Academically, this year will also be crucial for Wood to achieve his goal.

According to Wood, he has gotten all A’s in his classes so far in high school. As his schedule ramps up in difficulty, with three Advanced Placement classes and three honors classes on the horizon, he will have an opportunity to bump up his already-lofty grade point average.

With his grades thus far giving him a 4.17 GPA, being able to get all A’s again, especially in his AP classes, he could potentially see that GPA increase to a number that would make him even more attractive to those Ivy League schools.

As this crucial school year is just getting going for Wood, he is certainly feeling the effects of the virus in his own preparation, both for soccer and his classes.

Academically, Cannon has started the year with a hybrid model, which involves students alternating weeks between being in the school and learning remotely.

With this model also involving extended class periods and 50-percent class sizes, Wood will have opportunities to learn more while he is in a classroom.

“I have a class with only three people in it,” Wood said. “(The classes) can be a little long (with the extended periods).”