HORTON ON CABARRUS HOOPS: Cabarrus County’s boys squads highly regarded in state rankings

How good is Cabarrus County boys basketball?

Well, let the state rankings tell you.

According to MaxPreps.com, three Cabarrus County teams are ranked among the top 11 in North Carolina: No. 6 Concord Academy, No. 7 Central Cabarrus and No. 11 Cannon School.

Central Cabarrus’ ranking is a little surprising, only because the Vikings defeated Concord Academy by double digits earlier this month.

You’d think that would come into play, but maybe MaxPreps is using some kind of formula I simply don’t understand. Nonetheless, both are great teams and should go far in their respective state playoffs.

Among public schools, Central Cabarrus has the second-highest ranking in the state, in all classifications, while being the No. 1 Class 3A team.

For the record, the No. 1 team in the state, among public and private schools, is Lincolnton’s Combine Academy, with Hudson Moravian Prep second and public school Enka third.

Other Cabarrus County teams listed in the MaxPreps top 100 are No. 71 Jay M. Robinson, No. 88 Hickory Ridge and No. 91 Cox Mill.

These Bulls can run

Get ready to see a track meet when you go to a Hickory Ridge girls basketball game.

Oh, the Bulls can hoop, too.

But, man, are they blazing when they do it.

Hickory Ridge often employs a full-court pressure defense that befuddles the opposition, and that frequently turns into instant offense, with the Bulls forcing turnovers and then hustling to the other end of the court for fast-break opportunities or otherwise high-percentage transition baskets.

The general, if you will, is often senior Alyssa Lewis, who has nice handles and deft moves to the hoop. But fellow senior Erica McClary is doing work this year, too, blowing past defenders in a blur and creating layups, kickout opportunities or trips to the free-throw line.

As if that weren’t scary enough, teams also have to worry about junior Chloe Woodward, sophomore Amya Leathers and freshman Ma-Kaela Gidney.

All of them play defense with passion, with all five ranking among the league leaders in steals, and all can get their own shot once the ball is in their hands.

And that doesn’t even include senior A’bria Copeland, who’s out with an injury and is just as dangerous.

Your head is on a swivel watching Hickory Ridge games, and it’s a style that’s been productive.

Heading into tonight’s game against young and talented West Cabarrus, the Ragin’ Bulls are 8-1, 2-0 in the Greater Metro 5 Conference.

“Everybody can handle the ball,” Hickory Ridge coach Jupiter Wilson said of his guards. “I tell Alyssa, when it’s crunch time, she’s got to take it, or Erica. But it allows us some things. Maybe I don’t have to have as (deep) of a bench because those girls play, and I try to do a little bit better in the second half and get some timeouts. It allows us to play free.

“Bria getting hurt hurts us because it gives us that sixth guard. She was starting before Ma-Kaela. Those girls allow us to play fast, and we’ll continue to use that to the best of our abilities.”

Big-game James

It was a great week for Concord senior guard James Smith, highlighted by a 36-point performance in a win over East Rowan last Friday.

The 6-foot-1 Smith has had a great season overall, with his 19.1 points per game scoring average ranking second in the South Piedmont 3A Conference behind only East Rowan’s explosive Teyachta “Tee” Harris’ 24.4.

Smith’s scoring also ranks 81st among all players in North Carolina, and he’s knocking down 39 percent of his 3-pointers.

The cool thing about his buttery left-handed jump shot is that he has the ability to pump fake and drive inside against the big boys, and he’s got the strong body to withstand the contact and get the “And 1.”

It will be interesting to see how Smith and the Spiders’ other top player, senior Brayden Blue, handle the Central Cabarrus defense in tonight’s matchup of SPC unbeatens.

Dee-fense!

Speaking of the Central Cabarrus defense, we wrote last week about how good defensively junior guard Carson Daniel and Chase Daniel are alongside senior guard Jaiden Thompson.

Let’s put that in perspective:

Chase Daniel currently ranks seventh in the state in steals (5.0 per game), while Carson Daniel is right behind him, tied for eighth (4.9). In addition, Thompson ranks 18th in the state at 4.4 steals per game while ranking 84th in North Carolina in scoring (19.1).

Clean sweep so far

The surprise story in the Greater Metro 4 Conference boys standings right now is that of the Hickory Ridge Ragin’ Bulls.

The Bulls currently sit in first place in the league with a 2-0 mark to go with their 6-3 overall record.

First-year head coach David Broome has Hickory Ridge playing an efficient and energetic brand of ball, and it’s produced results, as the Bulls have conference wins over Cox Mill and A.L. Brown.

The Bulls are big and physical, and they also have quick, fiery guards who can make things happen.

Opponents have trouble doing business inside against the likes of 6-8 senior Khareem Thompson, 6-7 senior Luke Brigman and 6-5 junior Caden Haywood. Junior guard Miles Beard has proven capable of taking on a larger scoring load with one of the county’s top points producers last season, Jalen Harris, out. And I really like the energy of young guards James Wood (sophomore) and Ezekiel Kelly (freshman) and Tyzhir Dyer (freshman).

With so many underclassmen playing key roles, the future looks bright for the Bulls, but I’m also sure they want to win now.

They’re playing like it.

Tonight, though, they’ll have their hands full against a good West Cabarrus team as they try to maintain their hold on first place.

Above deck

Newcomer Kay Decker is making some noise in his senior season with the Cox Mill girls basketball team.

The 5-foot-9 guard is averaging 17.7 points per game, tied for first in the GMC. But she’s not playing selfish ball, either, handing out 4.1 assists per game, which is second in the league.

Decker has shown a fluid outside touch for the Chargers, many times from long, long range.

So far this season, Decker has had three games in which she scored 21 points or more, including a high of 28 against a good Northwest Cabarrus squad.

Buzzer beaters

● Although the Concord girls basketball team is struggling with a 1-7 record, that hasn’t kept Kaylin Williams from doing her thing. The sophomore is ranks second in the SPC in scoring at 14 points per game.

● Concord Academy senior guard JJ Moore ranks ninth in the state with 6.8 assists per outing.

● Cox Mill’s Kendall Harris leads the GMC in rebounding at 7.0 per game, with teammate Jace Ramirez right behind him at 6.3.