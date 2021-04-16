House lawmakers push state tax exemption for expenses paid with PPP loans

RALEIGH — Lawmakers in the North Carolina House have fast-tracked a bill that would allow businesses that received Payroll Protection Program loans from the federal government to have any expenses the funds were used for deducted from state tax.

At the federal level, both PPP loan amounts and expenses are tax exempt. North Carolina is one of only three states — joined by California and Hawaii — that does not allow a state tax deduction for both loan income and expenses.

House Bill 334 would change that by coupling North Carolina’s tax treatment with the federal approach. It’s estimated the tax change will result in a $600 million cost to the state over three years.

The bill passed second reading on the House floor in a 111-2 vote and will be voted on a third and final time April 20.

Politicians and representatives from the small business community praised the bill at a press conference Thursday.

“These business owners have worked very hard to keep their employees,” said Rep. Jason Saine, R-Lincoln, one of the primary sponsors of H.B 334. “They did their best to make sure their people had a place to work. That’s one of the reasons why we see our state in a good position as we bounce back from the pandemic.”