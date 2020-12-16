How ’bout them Cabarrus boys! Updates on some former local hoops stars playing at the college level

CONCORD – During my six years as the Independent Tribune’s sports editor, I’ve had the pleasure of seeing some amazing talent in an array of sports.

And then, when they’ve moved on to the next level, many of those athletes have shined on bigger stages.

I’ve had the chance to let you know about some of those achievements. But with many more, partly because I’ve been swamped telling the stories of the current high school standouts, I haven’t been able to relay the accomplishments of every athlete back to the community. And I hate that.

But today, I’m hoping to change that.

In today’s paper, I’m starting the first official installment of a way to keep you abreast of all the hometown heroes at different levels – college, semipro, and professional.

I warn you, it won’t always been good news; if a former local standout is a having a rough go at it, I’ll report that, too. But the goal is to keep you in the know.

Sometimes, it will be in an all-out feature story, but many times – like today – it will be in quick-hit form. But we’re going to commit to trying to keep Cabarrus County readers from consistently having to say, “I wonder what ever happened to …”