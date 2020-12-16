How ’bout them Cabarrus boys! Updates on some former local hoops stars playing at the college level

CONCORD – During my six years as the Independent Tribune’s sports editor, I’ve had the pleasure of seeing some amazing talent in an array of sports.
And then, when they’ve moved on to the next level, many of those athletes have shined on bigger stages.
I’ve had the chance to let you know about some of those achievements. But with many more, partly because I’ve been swamped telling the stories of the current high school standouts, I haven’t been able to relay the accomplishments of every athlete back to the community. And I hate that.
But today, I’m hoping to change that.
In today’s paper, I’m starting the first official installment of a way to keep you abreast of all the hometown heroes at different levels – college, semipro, and professional.
I warn you, it won’t always been good news; if a former local standout is a having a rough go at it, I’ll report that, too. But the goal is to keep you in the know.
Sometimes, it will be in an all-out feature story, but many times – like today – it will be in quick-hit form. But we’re going to commit to trying to keep Cabarrus County readers from consistently having to say, “I wonder what ever happened to …”
Before I go on, I have another warning: Just because you don’t see someone from your favorite school listed doesn’t mean that I forgot about them or that I don’t care about them. I can’t list everybody at once, and, in some cases, I just don’t know what certain people are up to.
The simple solution to this is to give me a shoutout. You don’t have to literally shout at me, but just let me know about them. Ask if I have something on a particular athlete coming in the future. Or tell me who might be a good story.
Contrary to popular belief – and there’s one of you in every school here – I don’t prefer one school over another.
So just shoot me an e-mail to jhorton@independenttribune.com, and I’ve got you -- and the local athlete who deserves his or her moment in the sun.
Today, we start with some former boys basketball standouts:
Jarren Cottingham
One of the most unsung Cabarrus basketball standouts who’s gone on to play in college is Cottingham, the former Hickory Ridge star guard.
In fact, Cottingham has been one of the best Division II basketball players in the Southeast over the past two years.
Cottingham is a redshirt junior at Wingate, and his most recent accomplishment is being named the AstroTurf South Atlantic Conference Player of the Week. This is the third time in his illustrious career he’s won the award.
Cottingham averaged 25 points per game on 54 percent shooting for the week.
An honorable mention All-SAC selection last season, Cottingham is Wingate’s top scorer at 20.8 points per game this year. He’s shooting 51 percent from the field, including 43 percent from 3-point range.
Last year, Cottingham averaged more than 18 points per contest. His career high is 38 points against Mars Hill last January.
At 6 foot 1, dunking anyway he wants and shooting like a marksman, Cottingham is a bad boy!
(Y’all know that means he’s really, really good, right?)
Jairus Hamilton
The 6-8 former Cannon School star ranks second in county history for career scoring among boys, and he’s having a nice college career, too.
Hamilton played his first two seasons in the Atlantic Coast Conference at Boston College, and he transferred to Maryland in the Big Ten this year. During his time in Massachusetts, he was one of the Eagles’ best players.
Currently, Hamilton’s the highest-scoring player among Cabarrus County products at the Power 5 level, averaging eight points for the Terrapins. He’s also pulling down 3.7 rebounds per game.
Hamilton’s started four of the Terps’ six games. His best game this season was when he put up 15 points and five rebounds in a win over St. Peter’s.
Lavar Batts Jr.
When he graduated from Jay M. Robinson, Batts Jr. was Cabarrus County’s No. 1 public-school scorer among boys with 2,174 points and a state championship to his credit.
Batts Jr. played one season at N.C. State before transferring to UNC Asheville, and he’s done well there. Last season, for instance, he scored 40 points in a victory over South Carolina State, marking the first time a UNC Asheville player has reached that total since 2014.
But as a point guard, he’s much more than a scoring machine.
Also last season, Batts Jr. led the Big South Conference and ranked 65th nationally with 1.8 steals per game.
He’s already ahead of the game this season.
Batts Jr. is currently averaging 2.2 steals each night while also contributing 4.8 points, 3.6 assists and 2.6 rebounds.
Francis Sio
One of the most popular and beloved players during his career at Cox Mill, Sio is having making an impact at Wingate.
The 6-1 guard, in fact, recently had a career performance by pouring in 29 points on Dec. 12 against Mars Hill.
On the season, Sio owns a hefty 17.7 points per game average, which ranks second on the team only behind his Cabarrus cohort, Cottingham. The hard-nosed Sio is also contributing 3.7 rebounds – an impressive amount for a college player his size.
Caleb Stone-Carrawell
Now a redshirt freshman with the Charlotte 49ers after fighting his way back from a serious knee injury that forced him to sit out last season, the former Cox Mill standout is playing 14.3 minutes per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds and two points per game.
The 6-7 former Charger, who was known for his clutch play during back-to-back state titles runs, earning him the nickname “Stone-Cold Carrawell,” also is tied for third on the team with two blocked shots.
Leaky Black
Black has been one of the most recognizable names to play in the county in recent years. The lanky, 6-8 Black started at Concord High, took a detour to Florida for a year, and then returned to graduate from Cox Mill, where he wrapped up his career with a state championship before signing with North Carolina.
While there might be Tar Heels with higher profiles, just as he did here, Black has just gone about the business of being a solid player who makes myriad important contributions to his team.
This season, Black is averaging 6.5 points per game, and his 7.5 rebounds rank third on the team – behind big men Armando Bacot (8.8) and Garrison Brooks (7.7).
Black also has registered nine assists, eight steals and three blocks. His season high in points is 10 against Stanford on Dec. 1 in a win in the Maui (Asheville) Invitational. He’s played in five of the Tar Heels’ six games, starting each time.
Wendell Moore Jr.
He’s the best to ever suit up in Cabarrus County.
Periot – yes, period with a T.
After graduating from Cox Mill as the all-time leading scorer among boys from the county, Moore Jr. became the first Cabarrus athlete ever to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game. This was after he won gold medals with Team USA’s under-17 squad and agreed to join former teammate Black in the ACC by signing with Duke.
Moore made his mark as a freshman last year by hitting the game-winning shot with no time remaining to beat Black and the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill in one of college basketball’s most memorable moments of the 2019-20 season.
Moore Jr. is currently working through a rough stretch with the Devils, averaging 4.8 points and 2.5 rebounds with a total of five assists and three steals. He also ranks third in blocked shots.
In the ACC-Big Ten Challenge loss to Illinois last week, Moore Jr. came off the bench for the first time this season and went 0-for-3 from the field.
By the way, he just turned 19 a few months ago.
Garrett Hien
Hien has made a good first impression as a rookie with the Furman Paladins. In his first college game, the former Concord Academy standout came off the bench to register 17 points, five rebounds, a blocked shot and a steal in 17 minutes of action against Tusculum.
Hien, who began his career at Hickory Ridge, followed that up three days later by putting up nine points and five rebounds against USC Upstate while playing a season-high 21 minutes.
The 17 points remain a career high for Hien during a season in which he’s averaging 5.7 points and 3.2 rebounds.
Jordan Stowe
Now a sophomore guard at NAIA Point Park College in Pennsylvania, the former Concord High standout is averaging four points and 2.5 rebounds per game, and he’s really contributing as a shooter.
Stowe currently leads the Pioneers by knocking down 43 percent of his shots from beyond the 3-point line. He’s coming off a season-high eight points against Youngstown State last week.
Jackson Threadgill
Threadgill, who played at Concord High before transferring to Davidson Day, isn’t a starter as a freshman with the Charlotte 49ers.
But he’s the next-best thing.
In the 49ers’ four games this year, Threadgill’s playing 22 minutes per outing (the most among non-starters) and is producing when he gets in.
Threadgill leads the 49ers in 3-point shooting, knocking down 50 percent of his deep balls (7-for-14)
On the season, he’s averaging 6.3 points and 1.3 rebounds. He also is tied for fourth on the team with two steals. He’s a perfect 2-of-2 on free throws.
