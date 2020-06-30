Hurricane center watching 2 systems that may develop in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two systems with low odds of developing were brewing in different parts of the Atlantic on Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
A tropical wave associated with increased thunderstorm and shower activity is over the central tropical Atlantic and has a 0 percent chance of developing over the next two to five days, said NHC forecaster Rachel Zelinsky. It was 10 percent earlier Monday.
Although the NHC expected some development by Tuesday or today while the wave moves west at 20 mph, by midweek the wave should encounter strong upper-level winds that should deter further development.
Second, an area of low pressure has formed along the coast of North Carolina, forecasters said. Significant development is not expected as there is a 10 percent chance of tropical maturity over the next five days while moving offshore from the United States. It dropped from 20 percent earlier Monday.
If either system develops into a tropical storm, it would be named Edouard.
This year has already seen four named storms, including two early systems. Tropical Storm Arthur and Tropical Storm Bertha formed in May. Tropical Storm Dolly formed June 23 in the north Atlantic off the coast of Canada.
The remaining 2020 hurricane season names are Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine, Kyle, Laura, Marco, Nana, Omar, Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, Victy and Wilfred.