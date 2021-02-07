‘I want to be there one day’: Northwest grad Pinion living his dream by playing in Super Bowl LV today

CONCORD – He was 9 years old when the dream began, a little boy, yet bigger than most of the other kids his age.
Football was still something new and fun in his life, but as he sat there in his Cabarrus County home, surrounded by his family while watching the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII, suddenly the game became something more.
It became the goal, the Super Bowl, that is.
Even at that age, Bradley Pinion wasn’t going to let anything deter his focus. So he worked hard to get better, and he grew physically. Then he worked harder and grew some more – a lot more.
And what do you know?
The little boy sitting in his Cabarrus County living room dreaming all those years ago is now a 6-foot-6, 240-pound punter for the Tampa Buccaneers, mere hours from playing in Super Bowl LV as the world – literally, the whole, wide world -- watches.
Who says dream don’t come true?
Bradley Pinion would like word with you.
“I can remember when the Panthers, with Jake Delhomme and all those guys, went to the Super Bowl, and I can remember watching that Super Bowl with my parents and dreaming, ‘I want to be there one day.’” Pinion said in a phone interview with the Independent Tribune.
“I can vividly remember that, and it’s one of those things where I’m like, ‘I actually get to do this now.’ And it still hasn’t sunk in yet.”
It will have sunk in by the time 6:30 p.m. rolls around and the Bucs are taking the Raymond James Stadium turf in Tampa, Florida, to face the Kansas City Chiefs. CBS will be broadcasting the game. But if you live in Cabarrus County, chances are you know such details already, seeing that a hometown boy like Pinion is playing in the game.
Cabarrus-bred
Pinion is a proud graduate of Northwest Cabarrus High School, Class of 2012, but today is for everybody in his home county, because pretty much everybody here is rooting for him.
I don’t care how old you are, one sports angle that will never become stale is the one related to the kid from a small town dreaming big and finally making it to the grand stage.
Pinion is the epitome of that, beating the odds to achieve greatness.
Yes, he was a really good high school player. And, yes, it was evident early that he had something special in his foot and leg that would often make his punts and kickoffs sound like Rocky punching sides of beef in that Philadelphia meat locker.
But for the longest time, the only local major college football recruits were coming from Concord or A.L. Brown high schools, yet Pinion went on to become an All-American and signed with Clemson University.
Then, after just three years in Death Valley, Pinion told people he was going to enter the NFL Draft a year early. He was advised not to do it. What was he thinking? A punter?
Lo and behold, he got drafted in the fifth round by the San Francisco 49ers, but after five seasons in Cali, he wound up in Tampa, which at the time wasn’t the destination spot it is now.
Pinion and his wife, Kaeleigh, made some great things happen in Tampa before this year, though, getting active in the community, the whole while thankful to have one of the coveted roster spots in the NFL, a place he’d dreamed of being back in elementary school.
And although it ended with a Super Bowl berth, this season had its share of tough challenges, too, starting with a delay to the season because of COVID-19, some rough losses, media criticism of the team, and a coronavirus scare of his own.
Still, here Pinion is: Super Bowl punter, holder, kickoff guy.
You’ll get to see a lot of Pinion tonight, who wears jersey No. 8 for the Bucs. And no matter how much he’s prayed for this moment – and Lord knows he has – it’s still hard for Pinion to believe.
“Honestly, I still don’t know if it’s sunk in yet,” he said three days after Tampa Bay beat Green Bay in the NFC Championship game to qualify for the Super Bowl.
“It’s kind of been a whirlwind, but it’s honestly been an extreme blessing. I honestly can’t put it into words. ‘Surreal’ is the best word I’ve come up with so far.
“This is things you dreamed of back in Northwest Middle School days, so I’m still having to pinch myself, just to make sure I’m not sleeping and I’m not dreaming.”
Cabarrus County on Line 1 ... 2 ... 3 ...
Pinion, now 26, has been a popular and beloved figure throughout the county for a long time now. He’s in a special fraternity of local athletes playing in the pros, a group that includes fellow Trojans Kyle Seager (MLB’s Seattle Mariners), Corey Seager (MLB’s Los Angeles Dodgers) and Bubba Wallace (NASCAR); Central Cabarrus’ Ish Smith (NBA’s Washington Wizards); A.L. Brown’s Brandon Parker (NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders); and Concord’s Cydney Clanton (LPGA).
Among the aforementioned former county stars, Pinion has been one of the ones who talks most openly about his love for his home county, and folks here have returned that love.
But Pinion found out just how much he was adored when he and the Bucs came off the field after defeating the Green Bay Packers to earn the trip to the Super Bowl.
He picked up his cell phone in the Lambeau Field locker room, and his mind was blown.
“I had 157 text messages,” Pinion said with a laugh, still amazed by the sheer number in such a small window. “And the text messages and phone messages have continued to roll in. It’s been awesome to feel the love and feel the support from people back home.
“I’m almost happier for all those people that have pulled for me since my high school days at Northwest, all those people who are just as proud as my parents would be. I’m happy that I get to share these moments with people. Those people might not actually be here in Tampa, but you can feel them rooting for you and doing things like reaching out on social media and all the different platforms.”
Pinion spoke more about his Cabarrus roots, the ones he’s seemed to have wrapped around his powerful right leg and taken with him on every adventurous step throughout the country, from Clemson to the San Francisco Bay to Tampa Bay.
“It’s been really cool to see the love and support that you get from people in your hometown,” he said. “It’s really uplifting. It can be stressful at times, but it’s very uplifting. It’s truly a blessing to have a hometown like Concord and Kannapolis get behind guys like me and Corey and Bubba and Kyle. It’s really cool to be able to share that with our hometowns.”
Then, you get a glimpse of the determination that helped get Pinion where he is today.
“I was trying to get to all 157 of (those text messages),” he said. “I tried to answer every single one of them. I don’t know if I did, but I tried, and I’m grateful for all of them.”
That’s the ticket
Shortly after realizing that playing in the Super Bowl would be a reality, Pinion was faced with another one: Making family members happy by getting them tickets to the Big Game.
It’s a good problem to have, but it can be a problem, nonetheless.
Typically, the NFL gives each participating player an allotment of 16 tickets. This year, because COVID-19 protocols aren’t allowing the stadium to be filled with fans, that number has been reduced to eight.
I’m guessing a few of those 157 text messages Pinion received included requests for tickets, but he has everything under control.
“Luckily, eight is about perfect for me,” he said. “And we’ll have the opportunity to purchase some from our other teammates if they’re not going to use them all. I’ve had some feelers out there with some other teammates.
“But if eight is all I get, and it gets my mom (Lori), my dad (Robby), my wife, and my brother (Chris) and his wife in there, it’s about perfect.”
Again, his humility moves front and center. Perspective is the key.
“It’s all just a huge blessing,” Pinion said. “This locker room that we have down here, this team we have. It’s just such a great group of deserving men, how we’ve come together this year. We fought through all the adversity of COVID, fought through the adversity of things on and off the field. To get where we are now is truly a blessing.”
Pinion knows firsthand about COVID scares and blessings.
In mid-December, he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It was a scary experience, first worrying about whether he actually had contracted the deadly virus and then whether he’d get to take the field that week for a key game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Things worked out fine: Although he lost four days of working out, he eventually learned he was negative, and he got to play that Sunday.
“It’s been a crazy year,” Pinion said. “It’s been a year of getting tested every day since August. It was crazy having that little bit of a scare – I actually did not have COVID, but I was in close contact with someone who tested positive, and it ended up being a false positive. So it was just a whole whirlwind of, ‘Am I going to be able to play this week?
“But thanks to the good Lord above, it all got sorted out, and we got to play.”
The Tom Brady Effect
While the biggest Super Bowl story for Cabarrus County is the former Trojan who just might be the first person to touch the football tonight – again, Pinion handles most of the Tampa Bay kickoffs – the rest of the world is focused on quarterbacks, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and the Bucs’ legendary Tom Brady.
Brady signed with the team as a free agent in the offseason, just after they finished 7-9 and missed the playoffs.
Pinion said he knew right then that something special would take place.
“I’m not going to lie to you: When we signed Tom Brady, I was like, ‘OK, this could happen,’” said Pinion. “And then we signed (tight end Rob Gronkowski), and I’m like, ‘OK, this could really happen.’ And then we signed (wide receiver) Antonio Brown, and I’m like, ‘OK, this could really, really happen.’ Then we sign (running back) Leonard Fournette, and you’re like, ‘OK, now we’re just showing off.’
“It was one of those things where the pieces just kept falling together for this team. And as I said, it’s such a deserving group of men. To be able to build on Tom’s legacy, on Gronk’s legacy is amazing.”
Pinion explained what it was like when the man himself walked into the Tampa Bay locker room – Brady, that is.
“It’s hard to explain,” Pinion began. “His presence is just felt, and his greatness is just kind of felt. He doesn’t really have to say anything in the locker room.”
(I admit that I’m a silly person, but why is it here that I picture Charlie Murphy’s True Hollywood Stories on “Chappelle’s Show” when he was talking about actually seeing the “aura” around Rick James the first time he met him?)
Um, anyway, back to the legit reasons Pinion says Brady is a unique player and person.
“He’s not cocky,” Pinion continued. “He’s one of the most humble dudes you’ll ever meet. When you’re around him, you just know we’re on a mission. It’s like, ‘Yeah, we won the NFC Championship, we’ve done all this stuff, but that’s not what we came here for. We came here to get a ring.’
“So I would say if any one man in NFL history could be an organization changer, not just a team changer, that man is Tom Brady.”
Our guy, No. 8
While Brady went about the business of making great passes and directing the offense in other ways, the rest of the Buccaneers did their jobs at a high level, too.
The Tampa Bay defense was one of the NFL’s nastiest all year long, and Pinion also performed at a high level. Entering today’s game, he’s averaging a career-best 45.2 yards per punt, and he’s had none blocked. He regularly buries the opposing team inside its own 20-yard line with his punts, and 85 percent of his kickoffs went for touchbacks.
Plus, Pinion’s been proficient at catching the long snap and getting the ball down as a holder for kicker Ryan Succop during field goals and extra points, just as he did in the NFC Championship Game on a crucial 50-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
Pinion isn’t just a member of a Super Bowl roster; he’s an important player who could impact the outcome.
Even after the years of dreaming, does he pinch himself and say, “Wow, I’m here”?
“I haven’t allowed myself to do that yet, and that’s strictly because I want to win this thing before I can sit back and say, ‘Wow!’” Pinion said. “That’s just the competitor in me coming out. But honestly, you can definitely feel it, you can definitely be like, ‘Man, we’re there. We’re this close, we’ve got one more game. Let’s stay focused for one more game.’
“The whole team feels good about it. We feel we have a great chance of winning this. Kansas City’s a heck of a football team; they have some studs on that team. But we have a good feeling, and it’s going to be fun. And I haven’t allowed everything to sink in yet, and I don’t know if it will until I actually get on the field, to be honest with you.”
Well, the day has arrived. It’s Super Bowl Sunday, and fans here aren’t just discussing how good they think The Weeknd’s halftime show will be or getting ready to rank the best commercials.
It’s about whether the affable Pinion will be able to come through the county in the offseason flashing a championship ring to match the one his Northwest classmate Corey Seager got after winning the World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fall.
“Oh, man, it would be awesome,” Pinion said of winning a ring. “To be able to bring something like that back to the county, back to the place where I grew up, I know it would mean a lot to me, but I know it would mean a lot to other people, too. I get cold chills just thinking about it.”
He isn’t the only one.
Somewhere, sitting in a Cabarrus County living room surrounded by family and friends, some little kid will be watching what No. 8 for Tampa Bay is doing.
And just like another kid did back in 2004, he’ll be thinking, “I want to be there one day.”