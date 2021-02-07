‘I want to be there one day’: Northwest grad Pinion living his dream by playing in Super Bowl LV today

“I had 157 text messages,” Pinion said with a laugh, still amazed by the sheer number in such a small window. “And the text messages and phone messages have continued to roll in. It’s been awesome to feel the love and feel the support from people back home.

“I’m almost happier for all those people that have pulled for me since my high school days at Northwest, all those people who are just as proud as my parents would be. I’m happy that I get to share these moments with people. Those people might not actually be here in Tampa, but you can feel them rooting for you and doing things like reaching out on social media and all the different platforms.”

Pinion spoke more about his Cabarrus roots, the ones he’s seemed to have wrapped around his powerful right leg and taken with him on every adventurous step throughout the country, from Clemson to the San Francisco Bay to Tampa Bay.

“It’s been really cool to see the love and support that you get from people in your hometown,” he said. “It’s really uplifting. It can be stressful at times, but it’s very uplifting. It’s truly a blessing to have a hometown like Concord and Kannapolis get behind guys like me and Corey and Bubba and Kyle. It’s really cool to be able to share that with our hometowns.”