Improving quality of life and place: Concord approves two park master plans

The park plan features will all have dual purposes Fankhauser said. He used the erosion on the property as an example. The park plans include a rain garden as a way to control storm runoff. Fankhauser said the garden and other environmental control infrastructure will serve to control erosion but also be places to provide environmental education.

The master plan also includes terrace gardens and a potential orchard to be included on the property. Not only will they be a visual aspect, but classes for cooking or gardening could use these amenities, he said.

The McEachern Greenway will also connect to the park near the stream. Off of the greenway, there is a proposed sandy area that will work as a beach area, Fankhauser said. The beach will function as an environmental education area.

Mayor Bill Dusch praised the out of the box thinking proposed in the plans and the dual functioning aspects.

“This is quite amazing and to see,” the mayor said. “To me, this is thinking out of the box and it is really exciting to see some of the options here.”

City Manager Lloyd Payne said that the amenities and structures in the plan were born out of the council’s desire to better the quality of life for residents.

“This is another project indicative of staff listening to council and, once you have a strategic plan, pushing forward with the quality of life and the quality of place for residents and others that visit our city,” he said.