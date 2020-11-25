In It for the Long Run: How a sport helped Wonder learn to make a difference in all walks of life

Not that Blackwelder was ever in poor shape. The years running with his father built up his endurance. And ever since he gave up another sport he really liked -- baseball -- and focused solely on becoming better as a runner, he’s always been in the hunt during A.L. Brown competitions.

In fact, that 10th-grade season is when Blackwelder ran the race that played a large role in his landing a future spot at UNC Pembroke.

was the spring track season, and he made his mark by finishing second in the SPC in the 3,200 meters and third in the 1,600. He put an exclamation point on the year by running a personal record of 4:45 in the 1,600 to take 10th place in the regional meet.

He felt good about his final race of that season, but he didn’t really know how much it would mean until the following year, when COVID-19 caused a shutdown of sports in North Carolina, meaning Blackwelder couldn’t be on the track for his all-important junior season, when college recruiters are most vigilant of prospects in high school.

“It was really tough because I knew it was an important time for recruiting,” Blackwelder said. “I knew that if I continued to lower my times down, it would solidify that I was able to run in college.