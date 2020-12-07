Ish is Real: Underrated Smith is 1 of 3 Cabarrus products in NBA camps, and he’s still beating the odds

During the 2014-15 season, Smith and Westbrook were teammates on the Oklahoma City Thunder. Undrafted out of Wake Forest, the 6-foot Smith was still trying to find his way in the NBA, and Westbrook was the fiery superstar who started at point guard and could usually be seen on a highlight show somewhere each night.

Westbrook, who had the basketball world at his fingertips, saw something special in Smith. Westbrook gave Smith advice on how to improve his game – “Your strength is your jets; you’ve got to play fast,” he told him – and Smith simply was a good friend and a pro’s pro: listening, learning and leading by example.

The two built a close bond and remain that way to this day. It was a lasting impact, even though Smith was in Oklahoma City just 30 games before being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans.

It was one of five times Smith would be traded in his career, but he’s always found a way for NBA franchises to fall in love with him. And while he’s never threatened to be an All-Star, players around the league love being his teammate.

That was evident from Westbrook’s reaction after he learned of last week’s trade to Washington. He immediately thought of his old pal Smith and was so excited that he phoned him as soon as he could.

It was 1 a.m.