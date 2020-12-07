Ish is Real: Underrated Smith is 1 of 3 Cabarrus products in NBA camps, and he’s still beating the odds

NCORD – Back in 2006, Ish Smith was the 24th-ranked high school point guard in America, according to 247 Sports.
Now, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with being the 24th-best anything in the country. But when it comes to Smith, the former Central Cabarrus High School boys basketball star, the “experts” clearly didn’t have the foresight to think long term.
Exhibit A: Of the 23 point guards ranked ahead of Smith that year, only three are still playing in the NBA: Portland's Mike Conley Jr. (No. 4), D.J. Augustin (No. 5) and Patrick Beverley (No. 8).
The No. 1 point guard in that class, former North Carolina star Ty Lawson, is trying to keep a career going overseas, and 2006’s No. 2 prospect at the position, Javaris Crittenton, is currently in prison for murder.
And then there’s Smith, the pride of Cabarrus County-bred pro basketball players, still making a darn-good living in the NBA.
This week, Smith began his 11th season in the league as a point guard for the Washington Wizards. This is his 11th different team, and he's in the second year of a two-year, $12 million free-agent deal.
What’s also really cool is Smith is one of three former Cabarrus County high school players in NBA training camps this week. The others are former Concord High School product Ty-Shon Alexander (Phoenix Suns) and one-time Northwest Cabarrus Trojan Rayjon Tucker (Los Angeles Clippers).
Alexander and Tucker are trying to earn spots with their clubs (more on that in a moment), but the veteran Smith appears to be a lock to play in the NBA again this season.
How about that.
Still speedy at age 32, Smith averaged 10.9 points and 4.9 assists for Washington last season, earning 23 starts, and he came through in the clutch on multiple occasions.
Although he's mostly been a reserve, Smith is no ordinary player. In fact, at least for one night, he did something better than anybody in the NBA.
Last December, Smith literally was perfect from the field, going 9-for-9 from the field, 4-for-4 from the behind the 3-point line, and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.
It was the best shooting performance by a member of the Washington organization since Mitchell Butler in 1994 and Larry Stewart in 1993. Smith also became the first Wizard to come off the bench with such a performance:
Meanwhile, Smith’s been a team leader and a fan favorite because of the effort with which he plays, the fact that he keeps his nose clean off the court, and his tireless work in the community.
And his teammates love him, if not admire him.
The latest example of that adoration is what happened earlier this week when NBA star Russell Westbrook was traded from the Houston Rockets to the Washington Wizards.
During the 2014-15 season, Smith and Westbrook were teammates on the Oklahoma City Thunder. Undrafted out of Wake Forest, the 6-foot Smith was still trying to find his way in the NBA, and Westbrook was the fiery superstar who started at point guard and could usually be seen on a highlight show somewhere each night.
Westbrook, who had the basketball world at his fingertips, saw something special in Smith. Westbrook gave Smith advice on how to improve his game – “Your strength is your jets; you’ve got to play fast,” he told him – and Smith simply was a good friend and a pro’s pro: listening, learning and leading by example.
The two built a close bond and remain that way to this day. It was a lasting impact, even though Smith was in Oklahoma City just 30 games before being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans.
It was one of five times Smith would be traded in his career, but he’s always found a way for NBA franchises to fall in love with him. And while he’s never threatened to be an All-Star, players around the league love being his teammate.
Support Local Journalism
That was evident from Westbrook’s reaction after he learned of last week’s trade to Washington. He immediately thought of his old pal Smith and was so excited that he phoned him as soon as he could.
It was 1 a.m.
Smith shared the story with reporters during a video conference Friday.
“It’s funny, I talked to Russ when it first went down,” Smith said. “It’s 1 o’clock in the morning, y’all. He calls me because it’s a different time in (his hometown of Los Angeles) and says ‘Aye, Ish, wake up, man! What you doing?’
"I’m like, ‘Bruh, I am sleep!’ Smith said with a laugh. “He was like, ‘You know what I’m on! You know what kind of juice we’re going to bring!’”
Added Smith, “And that’s who Russ is.”
It also says a lot about who Smith is: still classy, still a pro’s pro.
And still in the NBA.
Even though the “experts” actually thought there were 23 other point guard better than Smith all those years ago.
Rayjon rising
For the longest time, Smith and former Cannon School star Jarell Eddie had been the only players from high schools in Cabarrus County to play in an NBA regular-season game.
But the tiny fraternity got a new member on Dec. 30, 2019. That’s when Rayjon Tucker, who played his freshman season at Northwest Cabarrus, made his NBA debut with the Utah Jazz.
As an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas-Little Rock, Tucker played in 20 games for the Jazz last season, averaging 3.1 points and one rebound per game, mainly being used as a defensive specialist. However, while playing on the Utah G League team during parts of last season, Tucker showed he has the ability to do more, averaging 23.8 points and 4.6 rebounds for the Wisconsin Herd.
But over the past week or so, Tucker has been on the move.
On Nov. 27, Tucker was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, along with a 2027 Jazz second-round pick. The next day, the Cavs waived him.
Other teams were interested, and on Dec. 1, Tucker signed a contract with the Los Angeles Clippers. The 6-5, ridiculously athletic Tucker is currently in training camp with the Clippers, hoping to secure a spot on the roster of a Kawhi Leonard-Paul George-led team that many believe has a chance to compete for the NBA title.
In Cabarrus County, we’ll certainly be watching.
Ty-Shon’s time?
The other former Cabarrus County player looking to land on an NBA roster is Ty-Shon Alexander, the ex-Spider who spent one season shining in the South Piedmont 3A Conference before transferring to a pair of private schools.
Alexander went undrafted last month after leaving Creighton University with a year of eligibility remaining, but he quickly received a call from the Phoenix Suns.
The day after the NBA Draft, Alexander signed a free-agent deal with Phoenix and started preparing for training camp.
Now, in all honesty, making the roster will be pretty tough for Alexander, who plays the same position as Suns’ All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker, not to mention young veterans such as E’Twaun Moore and Jevon Carter.
But one thing we now know – Ish Smith being a prime example – is that you can never underestimate a hungry, young basketball player with Cabarrus County roots.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!